2025-09-02 Tuesday

Marjorie Taylor Greene Put Money In BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF This Year — Here's How Her Returns Stack Up Against Others In Congress

Marjorie Taylor Greene Put Money In BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF This Year — Here's How Her Returns Stack Up Against Others In Congress

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has added considerable Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exposure to her investment portfolio in 2025, making strategic purchases into iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT).read more
Coinstats2025/08/31 22:30
Dogecoin Price Falls, But Stabilises Above $0.20

Dogecoin Price Falls, But Stabilises Above $0.20

The post Dogecoin Price Falls, But Stabilises Above $0.20 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aug 31, 2025 at 12:11 // Price The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading below its moving average lines. Dogecoin price long-term prediction: ranging  The cryptocurrency remains in a range trading above the $0.20 support but below the $0.26 resistance. It is trading above the $0.20 support but is being rejected at the moving average lines. A break below the $0.20 support would send Dogecoin down to $0.18. However, a further decline in the cryptocurrency is unlikely as the altcoin continues to form doji candlesticks. On the upside, the price of the altcoin will rise if buyers keep it above the moving average lines. DOGE price indicators analysis On both charts, the price bars are below the moving average lines, indicating that the cryptocurrency will continue to fall. Buyers are defending the current price support of $0.20. Doji candlesticks have developed as DOGE consolidates above the $0.20 support level. The existence of doji candlesticks has kept the price stable. Technical indicators DOGE/USD price daily chart – August 30, 2025  What is the next direction for Dogecoin? DOGE has fallen below its moving average lines and on the 4-hour chart, DOGE is trading in a narrow range between the $0.20 support and the moving average lines. The moving average lines are opposing the rising trend. This may signal that the altcoin will resume its uptrend once it breaks above the moving average lines and the resistance at $0.26. In the meantime, DOGE is trading in a bearish trend zone. DOGE/USD price 4-hour chart - August 30, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 22:29
XRP ETF Approval Odds Soar

XRP ETF Approval Odds Soar

The post XRP ETF Approval Odds Soar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins The race for the next big crypto ETF may be entering its most decisive stage, and this time the spotlight is on Ripple’s XRP. Traders on prediction markets are placing heavy odds — close to 86% — that a U.S. spot ETF tied to XRP will receive the green light in 2025, fueling speculation that the token could soon stand alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum in traditional investment portfolios. Unlike past years where the idea of an XRP ETF felt distant, conditions have shifted. Regulators are reviewing a streamlined set of rules that would allow digital assets with established futures markets to qualify for ETFs more easily. This could place XRP, along with candidates like Solana, Litecoin, and HBAR, firmly on the SEC’s shortlist. Industry insiders are picking up on the change. Steven McClurg of Canary Capital recently suggested that XRP has one of the clearest paths to approval, framing it as part of a new wave of “American-made crypto” products expected to thrive under the current administration. The trend reflects a broader move by U.S. institutions to bring liquidity, treasuries, and infrastructure back onto domestic soil. For investors, the implications are significant. An ETF would bypass the hurdles of wallets and exchanges, offering simple brokerage access to XRP exposure. That type of accessibility is what analysts believe could unlock billions in institutional inflows, transforming the token’s role in global markets. While the timeline remains tied to regulatory calendars, the mood in crypto circles has shifted from cautious hope to outright expectation. After years of waiting, many XRP holders now believe that 2025 will be the year their token finally joins the ETF club. ﻿ The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 22:28
Which Altcoin Has The Highest Potential Upside in 2025?

Which Altcoin Has The Highest Potential Upside in 2025?

The post Which Altcoin Has The Highest Potential Upside in 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News As the crypto market heats up, everyone’s eyeing the next big mover. We often look to established giants like Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA), but what if the real action, the truly explosive gains, lie in a dark horse? A new contender is here: Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 solution blending meme culture with serious utility, and it’s currently in presale. While Solana and Cardano duke it out, smart money might be watching this fresh challenger. Solana, Cardano, and the layer 2 revolution For years, investors have piled into projects like Solana and Cardano, hoping for steady, significant returns. They’re solid Layer 1 blockchains, no doubt, but the landscape is shifting. Transaction speeds on older chains can be slow, gas fees often sting, and the growth potential for already massive market caps, while present, isn’t always the 100x dream everyone chases. Layer Brett isn’t just another altcoin jumping on a trend. It’s built differently. It’s an Ethereum Layer 2 that promises to address these exact pain points, offering lightning-fast transactions and drastically reduced gas fees. Imagine the accessibility it offers compared to the often-exorbitant Ethereum mainnet costs. This isn’t just an upgrade; it’s a paradigm shift. What makes Layer Brett different: Beyond the meme Let’s be real, the crypto world is saturated with meme tokens. You’ve seen Cardano, Solana, and Shiba Inu explode, only to sometimes fizzle because, well, they lacked substance. Brett (the original) found itself in a similar bind on Base, promising much but delivering little in the way of utility. Layer Brett changes that narrative entirely. It’s where meme meets mechanism. This isn’t just about fun. This is a Layer 2 blockchain designed for performance, scale, and user rewards. It’s a Meme Token with real purpose, anchored to the security of Ethereum but free…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 22:25
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Is BTC At Risk Of A Drop Below $100,000?

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Is BTC At Risk Of A Drop Below $100,000?

Bitcoin (BTC) traded around the $108,000 mark over the weekend as price action remained steady after a week of volatility and selling pressure. The flagship cryptocurrency is marginally down over the past 24 hours, trading around $108,417 after reaching an intraday high of $109,445.  BTC faced substantial selling pressure all week, slipping below the $110,000 mark. Analysts have highlighted that it risks dropping below $100,000 if a key support level breaks.  Bitcoin (BTC) Surge Has Led To Booming Demand For Luxury Travel  Several private jet and ultra-luxury cruise operators have begun accepting cryptocurrency payments thanks to a surge in demand from travelers who have registered a significant jump in fortune thanks to skyrocketing Bitcoin prices. Flexjet chair Kenn Ricci called the demand “tremendous,” adding that it prompted Flexjet-owned FXAIR to accept crypto as payment. FXAIR charges $80,000 for a trip from Farnborough airport, near London, to New York City. Ricci stated that Flexjet has registered a substantial jump in bookings from entrepreneurs in Bitcoin and crypto.  “Young entrepreneurs in the bitcoin space [who] fly farther and want larger planes. We save them time . . . And time is the most precious luxury.” Paul Charles, chief executive of luxury travel consultancy PC Agency, believes individuals who have seen the value of their holdings grow exponentially are not hesitating to spend on luxury cruises, hotels, and private jets.  “Those who are seeing the value of their bitcoin grow rapidly are spending it on private jets, luxury hotels, or luxury cruises. There is a younger generation that’s grown up that is desperate to travel, to not be stuck with the humdrum and the usual.” Galaxy Digital Sells 1,167 Bitcoin (BTC)  Bitcoin (BTC) has faced tremendous volatility over the past few days and lost the crucial $110,000 level on Friday. This has sparked concerns among investors that the bull rally is losing momentum. However, markets remain divided, with some pressing the panic button, while others calling the downtrend a healthy market correction within a broader uptrend. The revelation that Galaxy Digital has been selling its holdings has added to market uncertainty.  According to CryptoQuant, Galaxy Digital has sold around 1,167 BTC, adding more selling pressure on an already jittery market. The sale comes as BTC tests key support levels after dipping below $110,000 on Friday, when it plunged nearly 4%. The sale has prompted speculation that other institutions could also sell their holdings and lock in their profits.  Broader market context makes BTC’s decline significant, with Ethereum (ETH) emerging as a hot favorite among investors after the passage of the GENIUS Act. The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency set a new all-time high as investor interest surged, with capital being rotated from Bitcoin to Ethereum.  Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis  The next few sessions are make-or-break for Bitcoin (BTC). If the flagship cryptocurrency can reclaim and close above $110,000, it could restore market confidence and indicate that the recent decline was a profit-taking exercise instead of a deeper downturn. However, if selling pressure persists and BTC slides below $100,000, it could start a deeper correction, with market sentiment worsening.  The flagship cryptocurrency faced considerable volatility and selling pressure over the past seven days. It plunged to an intraday low of $110,635 on Sunday before settling at $113,478, ultimately dropping 1.65%. Selling pressure intensified on Monday as the price fell almost 3% to $110,127. Despite the selling pressure, BTC recovered on Tuesday, rising 1.51% to reclaim $111,000 and settle at $111,788. The price was back in the red on Wednesday, dropping 0.48% to $111,253. Source: TradingView BTC rebounded on Thursday, rising 1.19% and settling at $112,574. Selling pressure returned on Friday as the flagship cryptocurrency dropped nearly 4%, slipping below $110,000 and settling at $108,378. Price action flipped to positive on Saturday as BTC rose 0.41% to $108,827. However, it is back in the red during the ongoing session, marginally down, and trading around $108,367. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Coinstats2025/08/31 22:21
DOGE Price Prediction for August 31

DOGE Price Prediction for August 31

The post DOGE Price Prediction for August 31 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Most coins from the top 10 list are rising today, according to CoinStats. Top coins by CoinStats DOGE/USD The rate of DOGE has gone up by 0.48% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 5.58%. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of the meme coin is on the way to the local support of $0.2159. You Might Also Like If bulls cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, traders may see a level breakout followed by a further correction to the $0.2150 mark. Image by TradingView On the bigger time frame, the situation is similar. In this regard, traders should pay attention to the nearest level of $0.2074. If the daily candle closes below that mark, there is a chance of a test of the $0.20 range soon. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the situation is less clear. The price of DOGE is in the middle of the channel between the support of $0.1884 and the resistance of $0.2867. As neither side is dominating, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon. DOGE is trading at $0.2173 at press time. Source: https://u.today/doge-price-prediction-for-august-31
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 22:20
Best Meme Coins That Deliver Real Value Beyond Hype – Crypto for the People

Best Meme Coins That Deliver Real Value Beyond Hype – Crypto for the People

DOGE, SHIB, FLOKI, BONK, and XYZVerse show how meme coins can mix culture with real utility, from payments and DeFi to sports betting and staking.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/31 22:20
Bitcoin Rally Faces Doubts as Peter Schiff Warns the Peak May Be Behind Us

Bitcoin Rally Faces Doubts as Peter Schiff Warns the Peak May Be Behind Us

Bitcoin touched $124,000 before retracing, sparking Schiff’s peak warning. Gold forecasted at $6,000 while Bitcoin faces peak concerns. Market debate intensifies as critics question crypto’s remaining upside potential. Bitcoin’s sharp rally has fueled excitement among investors, but concerns are now rising. According to Peter Schiff, one of the most outspoken critics of the asset, the latest surge may have already topped out. His remarks follow Bitcoin climbing past $108,000 and touching highs near $124,500, sparking debate on whether the market has more strength left. Fourth-quarter gains have been explosive in prior cycles. Bitcoin went up 720 percent in 2013, 350 percent in 2017, and almost 60 percent in 2021. This year’s momentum is strong enough to generate triple-digit growth, but it has not reached the scale of these historic blow-off rallies. Proponents say the cycle may nonetheless extend, citing past Q4 melt-ups as cause. Schiff is precisely the opposite and argues that history supports this caution rather than continuation. He cautioned that Bitcoin rallies tend to have significant reversals, exposing investors. His thought goes beyond crypto. He saw it as plausible that gold might hit $6,000 in the space of a year and predicted the U.S. dollar index could drop to 70, its lowest level since the mid-2000s. It might be. The top must be made at some point so it may have already been made. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) August 30, 2025 Also Read: XRP Price Teeters on Symmetrical Triangle Edge With $4.44 Breakout Target Schiff’s Gold Forecast Raises Questions for Crypto Schiff emphasized that upcoming turbulence is not limited to Bitcoin. He expects volatility across gold, silver, and stocks once U.S. markets reopen after the holiday. He also noted that Bitcoin and gold tend to trade inversely, meaning a rise in one could be resisted by the other. Despite this warning, Bitcoin bulls still believe that the asset has not fully realized its potential this cycle. They indicate the trend of final-year upswings that have dominated all of the significant upswings over the last decade. Schiff’s position, however, is indicative of his overall cynicism when it comes to digital assets and his preference for tried-and-true safe havens. Bitcoin’s recent surge has reignited the debate between crypto enthusiasts and long-term skeptics. Schiff’s warning that the peak may already be behind adds fresh uncertainty to the market. Whether history repeats itself or diverges will decide if Bitcoin still has more room to climb. Also Read: Ripple Unveils Ripple Payments Demo Linking XRP to Global Liquidity on Demand The post Bitcoin Rally Faces Doubts as Peter Schiff Warns the Peak May Be Behind Us appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/08/31 22:19
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Is BTC Set to Break Down Below $100K?

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Is BTC Set to Break Down Below $100K?

Bitcoin has slipped beneath several important support levels after setting a new all-time high earlier this month. Given the current market setup, the short-term outlook points toward a higher chance of further downside. By Shayan The Daily Chart On the daily timeframe, the market has been steadily moving lower, breaking beneath the major descending channel, […]
CryptoPotato2025/08/31 22:19
Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready for Historic Breakout?

Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready for Historic Breakout?

Ethereum's biggest meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) on verge of historic breakout, if this pattern validates
Coinstats2025/08/31 22:19
