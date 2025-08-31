2025-09-02 Tuesday

Here’s XRP Price if It Attracts 2% Allocation from Retirement Accounts Globally

The post Here’s XRP Price if It Attracts 2% Allocation from Retirement Accounts Globally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP price may soar to an audacious two-digit level if it attracts up to 2% of the $60 trillion within retirement accounts globally. Notably, we recently assessed this following a recent CNBC interview with Bill Miller IV, a Chartered Market Technician and portfolio manager at Miller Value Partners. Miller noted that Bitcoin may still be in the very early stages of adoption, even though the price recently pulled back from its peak of $124,000 to just over $108,000. He noted several policy changes in the United States that could help bring in institutional money. He explained that the Federal Reserve recently ended its supervisory program on “novel activities,” which had placed limits on banks working with crypto.  – Advertisement – Miller Sees Bitcoin Hitting $175,000 He also highlighted an executive order from President Trump that directed the Department of Labor to scrap rules that previously kept retirement accounts away from digital assets. Together, these moves could allow retirement funds, which manage about $60 trillion globally, to start considering crypto allocations. He argued that the impact of even a small allocation could be massive. Specifically, he said a 1% allocation from retirement funds would add about $30,000 to Bitcoin’s price. Meanwhile, with a 2% allocation, Bitcoin could climb to $175,000.  For context, Bitcoin currently has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, as it trades for $108,500. An increase in price to $175,000 would push its market cap to $3.483 trillion. This translates to an additional $1.323 trillion in value from the 2% allocation. XRP Price If It Attracted a Similar Allocation Meanwhile, although Miller focused on Bitcoin, the same scenario could have similar effects on altcoins like XRP. Currently, XRP has a market cap of $167 billion and trades at $2.82, with a circulating supply of roughly 59.48 billion tokens. If…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 22:39
WLFI houders zetten 16% van totale supply tijdelijk op slot

Steeds meer WLFI houders maken gebruik van de nieuwe Lockbox functie. Inmiddels is er volgens on chain data zo’n 1,627 miljard WLFI in het contract gezet, goed voor 16,27% van de totale voorraad. Bij de huidige koers van $0,297 komt dat neer op ongeveer $483 miljoen aan tokens die tijdelijk... Het bericht WLFI houders zetten 16% van totale supply tijdelijk op slot verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/08/31 22:39
Pi Network’s Latest Update Explained – And Why It’s a Big Deal

Pi Network’s Latest Update Explained – And Why It’s a Big Deal

Meanwhile, the PI token has been recovering in the past few days.
CryptoPotato2025/08/31 22:38
BlackRock Becomes the Second-Largest Shareholder of Freedom Holding Corp.

The post BlackRock Becomes the Second-Largest Shareholder of Freedom Holding Corp. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York, United States, August 31st, 2025, FinanceWire Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC), a global financial services and technology company, announced that the world’s largest investment company, BlackRock, Inc., has increased its stake in the company to 0.85%, investing about $89 million. BlackRock has become the company’s second-largest shareholder by shares, following its founder and CEO, entrepreneur Timur Turlov. According to Bloomberg, during the latest reporting period, BlackRock acquired an additional 443,965 shares, bringing its total stake to 520,565 shares. Alongside BlackRock, other international institutional investors in Freedom Holding include State Street Corp., Grace Partners of DuPage L.P., and Geode Capital Management. “We welcome the growing interest from global institutional investors. The presence of partners such as BlackRock confirms the resilience of our business and the strategic potential of Freedom Holding in international markets,” said Timur Turlov, founder and CEO of Freedom Holding Corp. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 in New York. As of 2025, BlackRock manages more than $12.5 trillion in assets. The company is best known for its iShares ETFs and its Aladdin technology platform. About Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. provides financial services in 22 countries, including Kazakhstan, the United States, Cyprus, Poland, Spain, Uzbekistan, and Armenia. The company’s principal executive office is located in New York City. In Kazakhstan, Freedom is actively developing its financial and digital ecosystem, which includes Freedom Bank, Freedom Broker, the insurance companies Freedom Life and Freedom Insurance, as well as a lifestyle segment featuring Arbuz.kz, Freedom Ticketon, and Aviata. Freedom Holding Corp. shares are traded on the U.S. technology exchange NASDAQ, the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), and the Astana International Exchange (AIX) under the ticker symbol FRHC. Freedom Holding Corp. is regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).  Contact Public RelationsNatalia KharlashinaFreedom Holding Corp.prglobal@ffin.kz+7 701 364 1454…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 22:37
Bitcoin News: Will Price Slip Under $100K This September?

The post Bitcoin News: Will Price Slip Under $100K This September? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market opened the week on shaky ground, with Bitcoin (BTC) struggling to defend the $107,000 support zone. One analyst has warned that a bearish divergence that has been forming for weeks continues to pressure the price.  Daily Chart: The Golden Pocket at $107K For now, Bitcoin’s saving grace is the $107K–$108K golden pocket. …
CoinPedia2025/08/31 22:36
Bitcoin Price Staging A Comeback? On-Chain Signals Suggest Market Bottom Is In

The post Bitcoin Price Staging A Comeback? On-Chain Signals Suggest Market Bottom Is In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Price Staging A Comeback? On-Chain Signals Suggest Market Bottom Is In | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Opeyemi Sule is a passionate crypto enthusiast, a proficient content writer, and a journalist at Bitcoinist. Opeyemi creates unique pieces unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and sharing insights on the latest trends in the world of cryptocurrencies. Opeyemi enjoys reading poetry, chatting about politics, and listening to music, in addition to his strong interest in cryptocurrency. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-price-staging-a-comeback-on-chain-signals/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 22:35
Gavin Newsom Pushes ‘Trump Corruption Coin’ Against MAGA Memecoins

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced plans for a memecoin called Trump Corruption Coin. He revealed the idea during an interview on the “Pivot” podcast. Newsom said the memecoin is part of his Campaign for Democracy program. He explained that funds from the project will support redistricting efforts and voter outreach. “We’re about to put a […] The post Gavin Newsom Pushes ‘Trump Corruption Coin’ Against MAGA Memecoins appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/08/31 22:35
Top 3 Solana Beta Plays to Watch Amid $1B+ Treasury Plays

The post Top 3 Solana Beta Plays to Watch Amid $1B+ Treasury Plays appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana (SOL) saw a noticeable uptick in attention recently. It saw strong performance over the past week compared to the broader crypto market. One key catalyst for this surge is the recent announcement of $1 billion-plus investments in Solana’s digital asset treasuries (DATs). It signaled potential for growth within the ecosystem. While the direct impact on Solana ($SOL) is clear, a ripple effect is likely to benefit smaller, more volatile assets within its ecosystem. This would create an opportunity for higher returns—albeit with increased risk. These assets, commonly known as “beta plays,” include projects like Jito ($JTO), Kamino ($KMNO), and Jupiter ($JUP). This article will examine why these three Solana-based assets are worth watching as the $1B+ treasury announcement boosts optimism around Solana’s future. Solana’s $1B+ Treasury Play: A Game-Changer for Ecosystem Growth In a market characterized by uncertainty, Solana has stood out in recent weeks due to a wave of announcements surrounding large treasury buys by various institutional players. These treasuries involve the purchase and staking of Solana’s native token ($SOL). And they are seen as a vote of confidence in the blockchain’s long-term viability. As these treasuries grow, they create a trickle-down effect. It benefits smaller assets within the Solana ecosystem, particularly projects tied to staking and lending. While some investors might choose to hold $SOL directly in anticipation of these developments, others are looking for additional exposure to Solana’s momentum by trading “beta plays.” These smaller, more volatile assets are likely to see amplified movements. That is due to the increased capital flows within the Solana ecosystem. Jito ($JTO): Dominating Liquid Staking Jito ($JTO), the largest liquid staking protocol on Solana, is well-positioned to benefit from the influx of capital into Solana’s ecosystem. JTO Price Chart| Source: Coinmarketcap Liquid staking allows users to stake their $SOL without…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 22:34
Shiba Inu Team Issues Urgent Warning on LEASH, Ecosystem Token Scams

Crucial safety alert issued as new scam targets Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens
Coinstats2025/08/31 22:33
Rihanna Charts A New Hit With A Longtime Fan Favorite

The post Rihanna Charts A New Hit With A Longtime Fan Favorite appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rihanna’s “Breakin’ Dishes,” a fan-favorite from Good Girl Gone Bad, debuts at No. 14 on Billboard’s Dance Digital Song Sales chart nearly 18 years after its release. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 10: Rihanna arrives at the Rihanna x Fenty Hair Los Angeles Launch Party at Nya Studios on June 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage) WireImage Rihanna hasn’t released a new album in nearly a decade, and there’s no reason to believe that one is coming anytime soon. Earlier this year, when it was revealed that she had written and recorded a song for the animated Smurfs movie, millions of followers waited with bated breath to hear the cut. “Friend of Mine” sadly came and went without much of a commotion, as the track underperformed and did not make the type of splash Rihanna is used to creating whenever she drops new music. Months after that single came and went, one of Rihanna’s oldest tracks — which is approaching its twentieth birthday — returns to multiple Billboard charts and even debuts on one list, helping her score another career win. “Breakin’ Dishes” Debuts as a Dance Bestseller “Breakin’ Dishes” debuts on this week’s Dance Digital Song Sales chart. Rihanna’s cut arrives at No. 14, in second-to-last place, on Billboard’s tally of the bestselling dance tracks in the United States. Rihanna’s Twelfth Hit Throughout her career, Rihanna has now placed a dozen tunes onto the Dance Digital Song Sales chart. “Breakin’ Dishes” is matched with “SOS” as her lowest-peaking cuts, as both stalled at No. 14. A big difference between the two is that while “Breakin’ Dishes” only lands on the list for the first time, “SOS” has spent 41 frames on the genre-specific roster, and yet it has never climbed above its No. 14 high…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 22:31
