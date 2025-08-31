Phillies’ Nick Castellanos Not Happy With Shrinking Role — And Why Should He Be?

The post Phillies’ Nick Castellanos Not Happy With Shrinking Role — And Why Should He Be? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Going forward, this is how it will be: The Philadelphia Phillies will use a four-man outfield rotation, and Nick Castellanos will just have to deal with it. But the situation isn’t without innuendo — and a little drama — from Castellanos, who cloaks very little when asked a question from the media. Yeah, Casty isn’t happy. Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos has voiced concern over losing playing time. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) Getty Images Castellanos — the everyday right fielder for the Phillies for the past three-and-a-half seasons — is suddenly losing playing time. He’s gotten benched three times in the past couple weeks in favor of Max Kepler when the Phillies faced a right-handed starter. And he got pulled for a defensive replacement on Friday night when Harrison Bader entered the game in the ninth inning to play center field, thus moving Brandon Marsh to left and Kepler to right. It was the first time Castellanos was lifted from a game for defensive reasons since June 16 in Miami when he made an “inappropriate” comment to Phillies manager Rob Thomson, who benched Castellanos the following game. “(Castellanos) makes near the last out in the eighth inning,” Thomson said, “so we put Bader in because he’s the best defender we’ve got. … I think we’re all at the point now where we’re all-in. Whatever is best for the team to win a game that night, we’re all-in. Check your ego at the door and let’s go.” But can Castellanos check the ego? “Absolutely,” Thomson said. “We don’t need to make a big deal out of this. He’s frustrated because he wants to play and that’s it. I understand that. I wouldn’t respect a guy if he wanted to come out of the game.” There’s a tad more drama to this:…