Sonic Approves $150M Token Issuance for US ETF
Key Notes Sonic community approved a $150M expansion with 99.99% support. Plans include a US-regulated ETF and $100M investment program. 150M new tokens to fund growth, partnerships, and institutional adoption. Sonic S $0.30 24h volatility: 5.6% Market cap: $972.07 M Vol. 24h: $109.05 M , formerly known as Fantom, has taken a bold step toward institutional adoption after its community voted overwhelmingly in favor of a $150 million expansion strategy aimed at breaking into the United States market. The proposal, backed by 99.99% of participants, will fund a $50 million ETF initiative, a $100 million investment program, and the creation of a Delaware-registered company, Sonic USA, based in New York City. S🇺🇸nic is coming. Governance passed. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/3t3cRFze1u — Sonic (@SonicLabs) August 31, 2025 A Strategic Break From Old Tokenomics The move marks a decisive shift from Sonic's "2018 tokenomics," under which the Fantom Foundation distributed most of its token supply to the community, leaving itself with just 3% at launch. While this approach showed its community-first reputation, it also left the foundation unable to fund exchange listings, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. By issuing 150 million new S tokens, Sonic now seeks to level the playing field with competitors that usually control 50%–90% of their supply. Launching an ETF The plan includes launching a US-regulated ETF through a provider with over $10 billion in assets under management, with custody handled by BitGo. A private investment in public equity (PIPE) structure will lock S tokens for three years in exchange for strategic treasury purchases, bolstering institutional confidence. On-chain, Sonic will also revise its fee mechanisms to burn more tokens, responding to long-standing community calls for deflationary pressure. The nearly unanimous vote, 860.6 million in favor versus just 51,200 against, signals overwhelming community support for Sonic's pivot toward institutional-grade finance. ~700M…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 00:29