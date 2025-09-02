2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
BlockchainFX, Unstaked and Bitcoin Hyper Crypto Price Predictions: Which Altcoin Will Dominate the Next Market Surge?

BlockchainFX, Unstaked and Bitcoin Hyper Crypto Price Predictions: Which Altcoin Will Dominate the Next Market Surge?

The crypto market in 2025 is rewriting the playbook for early-stage token opportunities. What was once an industry dominated by experimental whitepapers and fledgling ideas has now matured into a sophisticated arena of highly competitive presales. This year alone, billions of dollars have flowed into emerging projects, and presale tokens are not just speculative chips,
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.2916-4.55%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006261-14.16%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01215-3.95%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:30
לַחֲלוֹק
XRP News: Is XRP Set To Crash In September? This New Altcoin Could Be Looking At 5x Gains

XRP News: Is XRP Set To Crash In September? This New Altcoin Could Be Looking At 5x Gains

The post XRP News: Is XRP Set To Crash In September? This New Altcoin Could Be Looking At 5x Gains appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market is once again a buzzing space, and XRP has landed itself in the eye of speculation. The future value of the token remains uncertain, with many traders speculating whether September will witness a decline, raising concerns about a potential crash. While XRP struggles with uncertainty, a new contender, Layer Brett (LBRETT), is …
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006261-14.16%
XRP
XRP$2.7715-1.24%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01215-3.95%
לַחֲלוֹק
CoinPedia2025/09/02 00:29
לַחֲלוֹק
Sonic Approves $150M Token Issuance for US ETF

Sonic Approves $150M Token Issuance for US ETF

The post Sonic Approves $150M Token Issuance for US ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Sonic community approved a $150M expansion with 99.99% support. Plans include a US-regulated ETF and $100M investment program. 150M new tokens to fund growth, partnerships, and institutional adoption. Sonic S $0.30 24h volatility: 5.6% Market cap: $972.07 M Vol. 24h: $109.05 M , formerly known as Fantom, has taken a bold step toward institutional adoption after its community voted overwhelmingly in favor of a $150 million expansion strategy aimed at breaking into the United States market. The proposal, backed by 99.99% of participants, will fund a $50 million ETF initiative, a $100 million investment program, and the creation of a Delaware-registered company, Sonic USA, based in New York City. S🇺🇸nic is coming. Governance passed. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/3t3cRFze1u — Sonic (@SonicLabs) August 31, 2025 A Strategic Break From Old Tokenomics The move marks a decisive shift from Sonic’s “2018 tokenomics,” under which the Fantom Foundation distributed most of its token supply to the community, leaving itself with just 3% at launch. While this approach showed its community-first reputation, it also left the foundation unable to fund exchange listings, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. By issuing 150 million new S tokens, Sonic now seeks to level the playing field with competitors that usually control 50%–90% of their supply. Launching an ETF The plan includes launching a US-regulated ETF through a provider with over $10 billion in assets under management, with custody handled by BitGo. A private investment in public equity (PIPE) structure will lock S tokens for three years in exchange for strategic treasury purchases, bolstering institutional confidence. On-chain, Sonic will also revise its fee mechanisms to burn more tokens, responding to long-standing community calls for deflationary pressure. The nearly unanimous vote, 860.6 million in favor versus just 51,200 against, signals overwhelming community support for Sonic’s pivot toward institutional-grade finance. ~700M…
MemeCore
M$0.79594+20.93%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0117-1.85%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.19145-4.10%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 00:29
לַחֲלוֹק
Analyst Projects $400 for Solana (SOL) on Confirmed Triangle Breakout

Analyst Projects $400 for Solana (SOL) on Confirmed Triangle Breakout

A trader posting under the X handle DusXBT said Solana’s (SOL) ascending-triangle formation is approaching resolution, with a confirmed breakout projected to extend the token’s price toward $400. DusXBT explained that Solana must first record a daily or weekly close above $210 and then hold the level on a retest. He said those conditions would […] The post Analyst Projects $400 for Solana (SOL) on Confirmed Triangle Breakout appeared first on CoinChapter.
Solana
SOL$199.81-2.51%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01215-3.95%
AgentXYZ
TRADER$0.0011622+1.59%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:27
לַחֲלוֹק
Meme Coin 100x Tiềm Năng – PEPENODE Có Thể Vượt Pepe 2025

Meme Coin 100x Tiềm Năng – PEPENODE Có Thể Vượt Pepe 2025

The post Meme Coin 100x Tiềm Năng – PEPENODE Có Thể Vượt Pepe 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meme Coin 100x Tiềm Năng – PEPENODE Có Thể Vượt Pepe 2025 Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Với hơn 5 năm làm việc trong lĩnh vực phân tích thị trường tiền điện tử, Khang luôn hướng tới mục tiêu đem lại các kiến thức bổ ích về crypto cho bạn đọc. Anh có rất nhiều bài viết chất lượng phân tích xu hướng blockchain, DeFi và các dự án presale coin tiềm năng mới. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/next-100x-meme-coin-pepenode-vs-pepe-2025-vn/
Choise.com
CHO$0.00396-1.73%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001593+2.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017325-8.84%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 00:25
לַחֲלוֹק
Chainlink Jumps 77% in Key Metric Amid Cardano Integration Push

Chainlink Jumps 77% in Key Metric Amid Cardano Integration Push

Chainlink facing intense price volatility, but there is sustained buying momentum as shown by volume boost
EPNS
PUSH$0.03587+0.02%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:22
לַחֲלוֹק
Polish CEO Who Snatched Hat From Child At US Open Finally Apologizes

Polish CEO Who Snatched Hat From Child At US Open Finally Apologizes

The post Polish CEO Who Snatched Hat From Child At US Open Finally Apologizes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline After days of social-media shaming, Piotr Szczerek, the CEO of a Polish paving company who was captured on video snatching a tennis player’s hat from a child at the U.S. Open, issued an apology on what appears to be the official social media accounts, claiming he returned the hat to the young boy. Polish tennis player Kamil Majchrzak offered his hat to a young boy before it was snatched by a Polish CEO, in an incident that went viral online. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Szczerek posted a statement Monday morning to what appears to be the Facebook and Instagram pages for Drogbruk, his paving company, acknowledging his viral hat-snatching incident was a “grave mistake,” according to a Google translation. “I was convinced that the tennis player was passing the cap to me – for my sons, who had previously asked for autographs,” Szczerek said, referring to Kamil Majchrzak, the Polish tennis player who handed his hat to a young boy. Szczerek apologized to the boy and his family and said he has since returned the hat to him. Szczerek said other statements purporting to be from him, some of which have gone viral on social media, are not authentic. What Happened With The Viral Hat-Snatching Incident? Video of Szczerek appearing to snatch a hat from Majchrzak, who had just won a five-set match, went viral online. In the video, Majchrzak takes off the hat he was wearing and offers it to the boy before Szczerek, who was standing next to the child, snatches it. Majchrzak confirmed to the New York Post the man in the video is Szczerek, whom he said sponsors the Polish tennis federation. Majchrzak said there was “some kind of confusion” and did not initially realize Szczerek had taken the hat,…
U
U$0.0145-15.45%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4472-1.48%
Capverse
CAP$0.07037+0.14%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 00:21
לַחֲלוֹק
Futian Investment Issues $69M RWA Bond on Ethereum in Hong Kong Debut

Futian Investment Issues $69M RWA Bond on Ethereum in Hong Kong Debut

TLDR Futian Investment issued a 500M yuan RWA bond on Ethereum in Hong Kong. The Ethereum-based bond carries 2.62% interest with a two-year maturity. This marks the world’s first public RWA bond issued on Ethereum. China bans crypto trading but supports blockchain finance use cases. China has taken a major step in blockchain-based finance as [...] The post Futian Investment Issues $69M RWA Bond on Ethereum in Hong Kong Debut appeared first on CoinCentral.
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1663-4.80%
Major
MAJOR$0.15062-1.64%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05195-4.55%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coincentral2025/09/02 00:20
לַחֲלוֹק
Pumpfun hits 1.3m traders in august but retail users rack up $66m in losses

Pumpfun hits 1.3m traders in august but retail users rack up $66m in losses

PumpFun recorded 1.3 million active traders in August 2025, yet users collectively lost $66 million.
לַחֲלוֹק
Cryptopolitan2025/09/02 00:19
לַחֲלוֹק
Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Holders Turn To This PayFi Altcoin With Real Utility To Mimic Its 100x Gains

Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Holders Turn To This PayFi Altcoin With Real Utility To Mimic Its 100x Gains

The post Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Holders Turn To This PayFi Altcoin With Real Utility To Mimic Its 100x Gains appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The growing trend is seeing early Dogecoin and Shiba Inu investors shifting their focus towards a new PayFi coin, with the expectation of another 100x gain. Moreover, given that the market has been sluggish lately, these investors argue that the set of attributes the coin exhibits indicates its readiness for a significant surge. However, the …
RealLink
REAL$0.05691-1.69%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006261-14.16%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000552-2.98%
לַחֲלוֹק
CoinPedia2025/09/02 00:19
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Iran Limits Crypto Trading Hours After Pro Israel Hackers Hit Top Domestic Exchange

Trump sidesteps question on crypto divesting to pass key bills