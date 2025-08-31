בורסת MEXC
Market News: Japan Post Bank plans to launch digital currency in 2026
PANews reported on August 31 that according to Zhitong Finance, Japan Post Bank plans to launch digital currency in 2026 and will issue the currency to depositors.
PANews
2025/08/31 23:34
Layer Brett Overtakes Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin Hype As Experts Discuss 25,000% Potential
The post Layer Brett Overtakes Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin Hype As Experts Discuss 25,000% Potential appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Meme coins haven’t lost their charm, but they’ve definitely evolved. Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin still dominate headlines—but mostly on name alone. The energy’s shifted. And in that gap, a new project is starting to pull the spotlight. It’s called Layer Brett—and some say the hype around it is just getting started. Shiba Inu (SHIB): …
CoinPedia
2025/08/31 23:32
Conflux (CFX) Network Successfully Completes v3.0.1 Hardfork Upgrade
The post Conflux (CFX) Network Successfully Completes v3.0.1 Hardfork Upgrade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Felix Pinkston Aug 31, 2025 12:07 Conflux (CFX) Network has successfully completed its v3.0.1 hardfork upgrade, ensuring network stability and enhancing performance. The latest version now operates smoothly. The Conflux (CFX) Network has announced the successful completion of its v3.0.1 hardfork upgrade, as per a statement on the Conflux Forum. The upgrade, which was finalized on August 31, 2025, has resulted in a stable network environment with the latest version operating smoothly. Upgrade Details and Implications The v3.0.1 hardfork is a significant milestone for the Conflux Network, aimed at enhancing the overall performance and security of the blockchain. This upgrade is expected to bring about improved transaction processing times and increase the network’s resilience against potential vulnerabilities. Community Response and Future Prospects The community has responded positively to the upgrade, with users reporting a seamless transition to the new version. The Conflux team continues to focus on further developments and optimizations to maintain the network’s competitive edge in the blockchain space. Conflux, known for its high-throughput capabilities, remains committed to advancing its technology to support a wide range of decentralized applications and services. The successful completion of the v3.0.1 hardfork is a testament to the network’s dedication to innovation and continuous improvement. For more details, visit the Conflux Forum. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/conflux-network-successfully-completes-v3-0-1-hardfork-upgrade
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 23:32
Can BlockchainFX Redefine Staking With its Rewards System and Overtake Ethereum and Cardano?
The post Can BlockchainFX Redefine Staking With its Rewards System and Overtake Ethereum and Cardano? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News For years, Ethereum (ETH) and Cardano (ADA) have dominated conversations about staking in crypto. Their systems have provided investors with reliable passive income, positioning them as titans of the industry. But 2025 may be the year the balance shifts. A new contender, BlockchainFX ($BFX), is emerging with one of the most ambitious staking models in the market, one capable of delivering up to $25,000 in daily USDT rewards. This project isn’t just another presale running on hype. BlockchainFX is already live as a multi-asset super app, allowing users to trade crypto, stocks, forex, and ETFs on a single platform. The key difference? Instead of waiting for a blockchain upgrade or validator payouts, BFX holders start earning from the platform’s real revenue from the moment they stake. Staking Rewards in Crypto: Why They Matter Staking has become one of the most important ways for investors to earn passive income. Ethereum took the lead in 2022 when it transitioned fully to proof-of-stake, rewarding ETH holders who lock up their tokens and secure the network. While returns are steady, the high entry barrier of 32 ETH has made solo staking inaccessible to most, forcing many to rely on third-party pools. Cardano approached things differently by lowering the barriers. Through community pools, even small holders could take part and enjoy consistent payouts. This democratized staking and helped ADA become a household name for income-driven investors. These two giants have set the standard, but they may soon be challenged. BlockchainFX’s staking model links directly to platform revenue, creating a more dynamic system that grows naturally as adoption increases. How BlockchainFX Staking Works The strength of BlockchainFX lies in its revenue-sharing system. Every day, as users trade across the platform’s multiple markets, fees are generated. Unlike traditional models, up to 70% of those fees…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 23:31
California Governor Newsom Teases ‘Trump Corruption Coin’
The post California Governor Newsom Teases ‘Trump Corruption Coin’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. California Governor Gavin Newsom has stirred fresh controversy by suggesting the launch of a parody cryptocurrency called the “Trump Corruption Coin.” Newsom floated the idea in an August 29 appearance on the Pivot podcast. He framed it as a response to President Donald Trump’s deepening involvement in the digital asset industry. Why California Governor Wants to Launch a Trump Corruption Coin According to Newsom, Trump’s long record of engagement with crypto firms has created an environment ripe for conflicts of interest. “This is just jaw-dropping. And none of this is normal. Again, none of this is funny. I mean, it’s funny in one respect, but it’s also extraordinary what’s going on. It’s jaw-dropping,” Newsom stated. Newsom also suggested that members of Trump’s family have entered into digital asset deals timed to coincide with policy decisions such as tariffs. Considering this, the governor said he would continue to call out the president’s “graft and corruption [and] self-dealing ” in the crypto industry. Newsom’s remarks underscored a broader argument that Trump’s crypto activities go beyond personal ventures and now intersect directly with his role in government. Trump’s involvement with blockchain projects has expanded considerably since his return to office in January. He has promoted initiatives like the World Liberty Financial platform and its USD1 stablecoin, rolled out TRUMP-branded coins, and backed multiple NFT collections. His son Eric Trump has been especially vocal, saying the family’s interest in crypto grew after traditional banks cut off their access to financial services. Meanwhile, these personal investments have coincided with broader policy actions. His administration has appointed pro-crypto officials like Howard Lutnick to key regulatory roles. It has also signed executive orders designed to integrate digital assets more deeply into mainstream finance. According to him, these steps position the United States as a leader in the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 23:30
Pepe Price Prediction: Latest PEPE Forecasts For 2025 & The Hottest Altcoins To Invest In Today
Pepe Coin has been one of the most monitored tokens in the crypto market lately, mainly because most traders expect another price surge on the PEPE charts. The token does have its yearly moments, but the Pepe Coin charts have been remarkably quiet. The traders have now turned their attention to the various Pepe price
Coinstats
2025/08/31 23:30
In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$109 million, mainly due to the long position
PANews reported on August 31st that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $109 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $67.7811 million in long positions and $41.3149 million in short positions. The total amount of BTC liquidations was $11.6325 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidations was $39.0217 million.
PANews
2025/08/31 23:30
Gujarat: Former BJP MLA, ex-IPS get life imprisonment for extorting trader for bitcoins worth Rs 12 crore in 2018
TLDR 14 convicted, including 9 cops, for abducting and extorting Rs 12 crore in bitcoins from traders in 2018. The victim was confined for 6 hours and forced to transfer 200 bitcoins at gunpoint. The court cited abuse of power by public servants, calling for strict action against corruption. The trial included 173 witnesses and [...] The post Gujarat: Former BJP MLA, ex-IPS get life imprisonment for extorting trader for bitcoins worth Rs 12 crore in 2018 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/08/31 23:29
Bitcoin's ancient whale sold 4,000 BTC and bought 96,859 ETH in the past 12 hours
PANews reported on August 31 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the ancient BTC whale that has been high-profile in swapping ETH has sold 4,000 BTC (US$435 million) and bought 96,859 ETH (US$433 million) in the past 12 hours.
PANews
2025/08/31 23:22
ApeCoin Launches $RAID Strategy to Tap 100M+ Users with Solana Expansion
The post ApeCoin Launches $RAID Strategy to Tap 100M+ Users with Solana Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: ApeCoin launches Project R.A.I.D to transition from a governance token to a full-fledged “culture coin” with real-world utility. First major move: ApeCoin will deploy on Solana, one of the fastest-growing blockchains, and integrate into key DeFi protocols. Goal: Expand $APE’s reach to over 100 million wallets, with deep liquidity, lending, staking, and cross-chain access. ApeCoin has officially kicked off Project R.A.I.D (Rapid ApeCoin Integration Deployment), a major expansion campaign to supercharge $APE utility and position the token as a cultural and financial force. With Solana as the first launchpad, the project targets fast-track adoption through DeFi rails, multi-chain exposure, and seamless fiat access. Read More: Solana Skyrockets Past $100B Market Cap Again, What’s Fueling This Explosive Rally? From Meme to Mechanism: $APE Goes Full Utility What is Project R.A.I.D? RAID is more than just a marketing move. It’s more about positioning ApeCoin to move from its original role as the governance token, to the default utility token for the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) ecosystem. At the core, RAID is attempting to accomplish three things: Expand ApeCoin across multiple chains, starting with Solana. Integrate with major DeFi protocols, including lending, staking, and perpetuals. Improve liquidity and accessibility by distributing $APE among a wider range of wallets using centralized and decentralized exchanges. The project’s tagline speaks for itself: “The Ticker is $APE. The Project is R.A.I.D. The direction is up.” This initiative is engineered to bring ApeCoin to the forefront of on-chain finance and cultural adoption. Read More: ApeCoin Foundation Appoints Cameron Kates of Yuga Labs as New CEO Why Solana is the First Stop Solana was selected as RAID’s first expansion point for strategic reasons: high throughput, low gas fees, and an active DeFi community. Given its user base and its potential for NFT integration, a token like…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 23:20
