TikTok’s ‘Cardi B In Court’ Meme, Explained

The post TikTok’s ‘Cardi B In Court’ Meme, Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Clips of Cardi B in court are going viral on TikTok. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) FilmMagic Clips of Cardi B giving testimony in court are going viral on TikTok, with the rapper on trial for alleged assault of a security guard. While Cardi’s trial is still ongoing, she seems to be winning in the court of public opinion, with social media praising the rapper for her charisma. Why Is Cardi B On Trial? Cardi B, born Belcalis Almánzar, is accused by security guard Emani Ellis of assaulting her in the hallway of a Beverly Hills obstetrician’s office in 2018. Cardi claims that the two got into a “verbal altercation” after Ellis allegedly started recording the rapper without consent. Cardi was pregnant at the time and intended to keep her pregnancy private from the public. Ellis claims that she said the rapper’s name aloud when she spotted her, but denied filming her. Ellis claims that the altercation got physical, and alleges that Cardi spit on her and cut her cheek with her fingernails, leaving her “deeply traumatized.” Cardi claims there was no physical contact and that the conflict was purely verbal. Ellis is seeking $24 million in damages from the rapper. Why Is Cardi B’s Testimony Going Viral? Clips of Cardi giving testimony on the stand have spread through TikTok and beyond, as social media users are amused by her responses, praising her feisty attitude and exaggerated facial expressions. Cardi B is known for her boisterous, outspoken personality, and her sense of humor is on full display in court. One X user compared expletive-filled courtroom clips of Cardi to “an SNL skit,” and on TikTok, many view the trial as akin to scripted comedy. Several memorable Cardi clips have become memes, or have been faithfully recreated by TikTokers—many have created ranked lists…