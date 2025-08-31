2025-09-02 Tuesday

Bitcoin Faces Fee Crisis That Threatens Network Security: Can BTCfi Help?

Bitcoin’s Transaction Fees Collapse Bitcoin’s daily transaction fees have fallen by more than 80% since April 2024, according to Galaxy Digital. As of August 2025, nearly 15% of blocks are being mined with minimal or no fees, sometimes just one satoshi per virtual byte. While this benefits users with cheaper transactions, it reduces miners’ earnings. After April’s halving cut rewards to 3.125 BTC per block, miners are increasingly dependent on fees. With fees drying up, concerns are growing over Bitcoin’s long-term security. Pierre Samaties, chief business officer at the Dfinity Foundation,that “sustained throughput is essential for the system to defend itself.” Onchain Activity Slows The decline of trends like Ordinals and Runes has left Bitcoin’s onchain activity sluggish. OP_RETURN transactions, which once drove 60% of daily activity, now account for just 20%. Meanwhile, alternative blockchains such as Solana are attracting memecoins and NFT projects. Spot Bitcoin ETFs, now holding over 1.3 million BTC, also divert trading volume offchain, further cutting fee-generating activity. Galaxy Digital’s report found nearly 50% of recent Bitcoin blocks have been underfilled, with mempool demand at low levels. BTCfi as a Potential Lifeline Against this backdrop, BTCfi — Bitcoin-native decentralized finance — is emerging as a possible solution. Unlike Ethereum or Solana DeFi, BTCfi uses Bitcoin as its base asset while enabling lending, trading, and yield strategies on layers or protocols tied to Bitcoin itself. “Every BTCfi action requires moving Bitcoin,” Samaties explained. “Movement drives computation, computation consumes block space, and space carries cost.” This dynamic could restore fee demand and strengthen miner incentives. From Digital Gold to Financial Primitive Bitcoin has long been viewed as digital gold, valued more for holding than for use. But Samaties sees it evolving into a financial primitive, a building block for broader financial systems. Julian Mezger, CMO of Liquidium, agrees. “The last five years have transformed Bitcoin’s infrastructure from a simple settlement layer into a multi-layered ecosystem,” he said. “We’re now seeing the foundations for true Bitcoin-native DeFi being laid.” If BTCfi continues to develop, Bitcoin could transition from passive store of value to active financial backbone — and in the process, solve its looming fee crisis. Illustration of Bitcoin fee decline and BTCfi growth potential
Coinstats2025/08/31 23:53
Alchemy Pay (ACH): A Fiat-Crypto Payment Gateway

The post Alchemy Pay (ACH): A Fiat-Crypto Payment Gateway appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a cryptocurrency project that focuses on enabling cryptocurrency payments in the real world. Alchemy Pay operates as a global cryptocurrency payment gateway, or as it is often called “a fiat-crypto payment gateway”. It provides the technology and infrastructure that allow businesses and merchants to accept cryptocurrency payments, both online and offline. Moreover, it enables users to make payments in their preferred cryptocurrency, which can then be converted into the local currency of the merchant. Alchemy Pay key task is to increase merchant adoption of cryptocurrency payments by providing them with a seamless and user-friendly experience. This includes offering plugins and integrations for various e-commerce platforms and point-of-sale systems. ACH is the native cryptocurrency token of the Alchemy Pay network. It is used for various purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction processing, staking, and rewarding network participants. Stakers can earn rewards for their participation. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/alchemy-pay-token/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 23:44
Metaplanet zoekt miljarden om Bitcoin reserves uit te breiden

De Japanse investeringsmaatschappij Metaplanet zit in zwaar weer. Sinds half juni is de aandelenkoers met meer dan 50% gekelderd, terwijl de onderneming eerder dit jaar nog in de schijnwerpers stond vanwege haar agressieve Bitcoin aankopen. Om de financiële motor draaiende te houden, wil Metaplanet $884 miljoen ophalen via de verkoop... Het bericht Metaplanet zoekt miljarden om Bitcoin reserves uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/08/31 23:44
From $150 to $15,000—Ozak AI Presale Still Offers Explosive 100x Potential

The post From $150 to $15,000—Ozak AI Presale Still Offers Explosive 100x Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI continues to capture attention as one of the most promising presaleprojects in 2025, with analysts projecting the potential for a 100x return. A $150 investment today could theoretically grow to $15,000, highlighting the explosive upside early participants may enjoy. Leveraging AI-driven prediction agents, strategic partnerships, and strong security measures, Ozak AI is positioning itself as a high-upside investment ahead of its official launch and exchange listings. Ozak AI Presale Momentum Currently in its 5th OZ presale stage at $0.01, Ozak AI has already raised over $2.5 million, with more than 830 million tokens sold. The presale structure, featuring five phases from $0.001 to $0.01, allows early investors to enter at highly favorable prices before broader market exposure. Immediate post-TGE listings on a top-tier centralized exchange and a leading Ethereum-based DEX are planned, offering strong liquidity for presale participants. Importantly, no KYC is required for presale participation, lowering barriers for global investors while still maintaining compliance for exchange trading post-listing. OZ AI-Driven Utility and Strategic Partnerships What sets Ozak AI apart is its AI-powered prediction agents, designed to optimize trading strategies, portfolio management, and real-time on-chain analysis. The platform’s partnerships with Dex3, HIVE, and SINT expand its ecosystem and enhance practical utility. Dex3 leverages Ozak AI’s signals for automated trading workflows, HIVE provides multi-chain data for DeFi and NFT markets, and SINT integrates audio-controlled AI agents for seamless trading execution. Together, these collaborations position Ozak AI as more than a presale token—it is a functional, utility-driven platform with long-term adoption potential. OZ Security and Credibility Investors have further confidence with its CertiK and internal audits, ensuring smart settlement protection and transparency. The token is also listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, which presents more market visibility and credibility. Combined with a cautiously designed tokenomics plan—including a 10% release at TGE…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 23:43
Japan Post Bank’s Digital Currency Plans Lack Official Confirmation

The post Japan Post Bank’s Digital Currency Plans Lack Official Confirmation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Rumored 2026 digital currency launch by Japan Post Bank lacks official confirmation. Central bank initiatives dominate Japan’s digital currency landscape. Analyses focus on broader technological collaborations and centralized approaches. Japan Post Bank plans to introduce a digital currency by 2026, aiming to distribute it directly to depositors, according to a report from Zhitong Finance via PANews. However, there is no official confirmation from major institutional sources, raising questions about the accuracy and impact of such claims within the cryptocurrency landscape. Unconfirmed 2026 Digital Currency Plans and Market Implications Reports indicate Japan Post Bank’s digital currency issuance for 2026, but official sources have not confirmed. Key players in the country’s digital asset space, like the Bank of Japan, work on the digital yen as part of broader efforts. The rumored digital currency launch purportedly involves direct benefits for depositors. However, evidence points toward consortium projects rather than solo launches by the bank. The focus largely remains on the central bank’s digital yen initiatives. “The Bank of Japan has no immediate plans to launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC)” — Kazunari Kamiyama, Director, Bank of Japan. Japan’s Central Bank Dominates Digital Currency Landscape Did you know? Ongoing developments in Japan’s digital currency field have been historically led by central bank initiatives rather than retail banks, highlighting a preference for governmental coordination over independent bank actions. Ethereum (ETH) stands firm in the cryptocurrency market, with a current price of $4,468.63. Data from CoinMarketCap shows its 24-hour trading volume at $24.28 billion, down by 22.56%. Its market cap is $539.39 billion, with notable price gains over the past months. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 15:37 UTC on August 31, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap According to insights from the Coincu research team, Japan Post Bank’s rumored digital currency issuance suggests a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 23:42
The Data Driving The Return Of ‘Little House On The Prairie’

The post The Data Driving The Return Of ‘Little House On The Prairie’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ‘Little House on the Prairie’ is set to make a comeback on Netflix (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) NBCUniversal via Getty Images The resurgence of interest in Little House on the Prairie has been revealed in data from Google which shows that searches for the hit 1970s western peaked last year as its popularity surged on Peacock ahead of Netflix commissioning a reboot. Based on the semi-autobiographical books by 19th century author Laura Ingalls Wilder, Little House tells the story of the Ingalls family as they struggle to make ends meet in the tiny midwestern town of Walnut Grove during the pioneer era. Despite being fundamentally about farming, Little House’s action kept viewers engaged with the show. It frequently featured shootouts in saloons, mine cave-ins and tense hunts through forests woven into storylines dealing with everything from racism to blindness. However, the real secret to its success were its characters as each of them represented common personality types which made the show relatable. There was the upper-class shop owner and her put-upon husband. Their pampered children were the local bullies who even managed to irritate the good-natured doctor. The Ingalls family were the working-class heroes with the patriarch Charles ploughing the fields whilst his wife Caroline raised their young children. Even they fit familiar personality types as Laura was the pig-tailed precocious character whilst her sister Mary was more studious. It’s a quintessentially American tale so it’s perhaps not surprising that viewers gravitated to it during the dark times of the pandemic. In 2020 NBC put the original episodes on its Peacock streaming service bringing them to the attention of a new and younger audience. They liked what they saw. The show’s popularity grew and in December 2020, Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 23:40
18 States Could See Aurora Borealis On Labor Day

The post 18 States Could See Aurora Borealis On Labor Day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline More than a dozen states could have a chance to see the aurora borealis on Labor Day, as periods of moderate to severe geomagnetic storms are expected to disrupt Earth’s magnetic field, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Periods of geomagnetic storms are expected through Tuesday, forecasters said. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts NOAA forecast a Kp index of six on a scale of nine for Monday night, suggesting the northern lights could be seen as far south as central Iowa and northern Illinois. Periods of moderate geomagnetic storming are likely Monday night, with a chance of “strong” storms as the effects of a coronal mass ejection—released from the sun’s surface on Aug. 30—reach the Earth’s atmosphere, according to NOAA. Possible influences from the coronal mass ejection may persist into early Tuesday morning, creating a chance for more severe geomagnetic storm periods and possibly making the northern lights visible farther south. Where Will The Northern Lights Be Visible? The highest likelihood of seeing the northern lights is forecast across northern Canada and Alaska, where the phenomenon may be seen once the sun sets in the state. A lesser, yet likely chance is projected in parts of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. (See map below.) Monday night’s view line. NOAA What’s The Best Way To See The Northern Lights? Aurora borealis is best seen throughout the winter months as the nights are longer, though the swirling displays can still be seen year-round, depending on solar activity. The northern lights are best seen between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time while at a high vantage point away from light pollution, according to NOAA. What’s The Best Way To Photograph The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 23:37
XRP’s $5 Target Attracts Attention, But Ozak AI’s $1 Launch Goal Could Deliver 100x

The post XRP’s $5 Target Attracts Attention, But Ozak AI’s $1 Launch Goal Could Deliver 100x appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto markets are buzzing with bold predictions as the bull cycle continues to unfold, and two names that are capturing investor attention are XRP and Ozak AI (OZ). XRP, one of the most established altcoins in the market, is aiming for a $5 target that could solidify its position as a top digital asset, especially …
CoinPedia2025/08/31 23:36
Dogecoin God Candle on BTC Chart Overdue, Says Crypto Trader

Dogecoin potential golden cross in Bitcoin pair lifts bulls' optimism
Coinstats2025/08/31 23:35
TikTok’s ‘Cardi B In Court’ Meme, Explained

The post TikTok’s ‘Cardi B In Court’ Meme, Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Clips of Cardi B in court are going viral on TikTok. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) FilmMagic Clips of Cardi B giving testimony in court are going viral on TikTok, with the rapper on trial for alleged assault of a security guard. While Cardi’s trial is still ongoing, she seems to be winning in the court of public opinion, with social media praising the rapper for her charisma. Why Is Cardi B On Trial? Cardi B, born Belcalis Almánzar, is accused by security guard Emani Ellis of assaulting her in the hallway of a Beverly Hills obstetrician’s office in 2018. Cardi claims that the two got into a “verbal altercation” after Ellis allegedly started recording the rapper without consent. Cardi was pregnant at the time and intended to keep her pregnancy private from the public. Ellis claims that she said the rapper’s name aloud when she spotted her, but denied filming her. Ellis claims that the altercation got physical, and alleges that Cardi spit on her and cut her cheek with her fingernails, leaving her “deeply traumatized.” Cardi claims there was no physical contact and that the conflict was purely verbal. Ellis is seeking $24 million in damages from the rapper. Why Is Cardi B’s Testimony Going Viral? Clips of Cardi giving testimony on the stand have spread through TikTok and beyond, as social media users are amused by her responses, praising her feisty attitude and exaggerated facial expressions. Cardi B is known for her boisterous, outspoken personality, and her sense of humor is on full display in court. One X user compared expletive-filled courtroom clips of Cardi to “an SNL skit,” and on TikTok, many view the trial as akin to scripted comedy. Several memorable Cardi clips have become memes, or have been faithfully recreated by TikTokers—many have created ranked lists…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 23:34
