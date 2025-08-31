2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Had Their Time

The post Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Had Their Time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The crypto world is buzzing. While everyone still talks about the past glory of SHIB and DOGE, a new contender is silently building a foundation for truly explosive growth. Forget the days when Shiba Inu and Dogecoin soared on pure hype. Experts are now pointing to Layer Brett, a groundbreaking Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin in presale, as the next top gainer. Could this be the next 100x altcoin, ready to shake up the entire meme token landscape? For too long, meme coins were just that: memes. Dogecoin captured hearts, and Shiba Inu followed suit, but their utility often felt like an afterthought. They clogged networks, struggled with high gas fees, and left many wondering about their long-term viability. This is precisely where Layer Brett steps in, offering a robust Layer 2 blockchain solution where meme power meets tangible utility. It’s an escape from the slow, congested Ethereum Layer 1, delivering performance memes truly deserve. Beyond SHIB and DOGE: The power of Ethereum layer 2 What sets Layer Brett apart from the legacy of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin? It’s built differently. As an Ethereum Layer 2, Layer Brett slashes transaction times to near-instant speeds and drops gas fees to mere pennies. Think about that for a moment. This isn’t just a minor upgrade; it’s a game-changer for accessibility and daily use. Ethereum Layer 2 solutions are projected to handle trillions by 2027, and Layer Brett is poised to capture a significant chunk of that market, making it a low-cap crypto gem with serious potential. High-Speed Transactions: Say goodbye to waiting. Ultra-Low Gas Fees: Affordable for everyone, every transaction. Scalability: Ready for mass adoption without breaking a sweat. Real Utility: More than just a pretty face; it’s a functional Web3 ecosystem. This isn’t just another meme token hoping for a…
NEAR
NEAR$2.366-2.47%
Threshold
T$0.016-2.20%
RealLink
REAL$0.05692-1.67%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 00:04
Solana ETFs Could Be Closer Than You Think – Here’s Why

The list includes VanEck, Franklin Templeton, Canary/Marinade, Grayscale, 21Shares, Fidelity, Bitwise, and CoinShares — all of whom are vying to […] The post Solana ETFs Could Be Closer Than You Think – Here’s Why appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/01 00:03
The HackerNoon Newsletter: MCP vs A2A - A Complete Deep Dive (8/31/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 31, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Aldus and Adobe Systems Finalized Merger in 1994, Apple Unveiled PowerMac G4 in 1999, Google Image Labeler Launched in 2006, and we present you with these top quality stories. From From Metrics to Meaning: Why Customer Satisfaction Is the Ultimate Measure of Quality to 🚨 The Last Human Bastion Fell: GPT-5 Just Redefined Discovery with Original Math, let’s dive right in. Two Hours With Cursor Changed How I See AI Coding By @scastiel [ 4 Min read ] For the first time in my career, I have absolutely no idea what the software engineer job will look like in five or ten years. Read More. Bonuz CEO Matthias Mende On Redefining Web3 Engagement By @penworth [ 9 Min read ] Olayimika Oyebanji sits down with Matthias Mende to uncover insights into conquering web3 engagement. Read More. 6 Best NotebookLM Alternatives in 2025: AI-Powered Research Note-Taking Tools Compared By @zakyboy69 [ 5 Min read ] Discover the best NotebookLM alternatives in 2025. Compare 6 AI-powered research and note-taking tools to boost productivity, learning, and workflow. Read More. What you need to know about the latest updates to Apache Flink’s SQL and Table APIs By @confluent [ 7 Min read ] Explore the latest Apache Flink SQL Table API updates, enabling real-time AI, advanced joins, UDFs, and cloud-native state management. Read More. Celebrating Digital Nomad Day 2025! By @socialdiscoverygroup [ 4 Min read ] With a fully remote team spread across continents, Social Discovery Group took this year’s celebration global! Read More. From Metrics to Meaning: Why Customer Satisfaction Is the Ultimate Measure of Quality By @noda [ 4 Min read ] Why QA metrics should go beyond bugs: how integrating customer satisfaction scores helps deliver truly high-quality products. Read More. MCP vs A2A - A Complete Deep Dive By @mayankc [ 29 Min read ] Deep technical analysis comparing Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent-to-Agent (A2A) protocols with updated code examples, security insights, and future stan Read More. 🚨 The Last Human Bastion Fell: GPT-5 Just Redefined Discovery with Original Math By @ronnie_huss [ 2 Min read ] GPT-5 solved original math, ending humanity’s monopoly on discovery. Ronnie Huss breaks down what this means for AI, science, and the frontier ahead. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon2025/09/01 00:03
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Had Their Time – Experts Predict This Token Will Rule 2025

Forget the days when Shiba Inu and Dogecoin soared on pure hype. Experts are now pointing to Layer Brett, a […] The post Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Had Their Time – Experts Predict This Token Will Rule 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/01 00:02
The Biggest Games Releasing in September 2025

September is stacked with big releases, headlined by Hollow Knight: Silksong, Silent Hill f, Borderlands 4, and more.
Coinstats2025/09/01 00:01
SEC Approval of Ripple Spurs Institutional Adoption — EarnMining Offers 2567 XRP in Daily Returns

The post SEC Approval of Ripple Spurs Institutional Adoption — EarnMining Offers 2567 XRP in Daily Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. August 31, 2025, New York — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of Ripple has sent ripples through Wall Street, marking a milestone moment for the cryptocurrency industry. For Wall Street firms and hedge funds constantly seeking yield beyond traditional equities and bonds, this trend highlights a shift toward alternative income streams within digital assets. One of the most notable developments related to the approval is a surge in interest in EarnMining, with some participants reportedly earning up to 2,567 XRP per day, equivalent to approximately $7,160 in cash flow. A growing number of US investors are finding their answer in EarnMining, a global cloud mining platform that allows XRP holders to convert their tokens into a stable daily income. XRP + EarnMining: Double the Advantages EarnMining is an international cloud mining platform that supports XRP payments. Benefits include: $15 Welcome Bonus—First-time users can enjoy a free trial. Clear Earnings—Train your earnings in real time through the app, with daily settlements. 24/7 Support—A dedicated team of professionals is always available to assist you. No equipment required—All mining power and maintenance are managed by the platform. Sustainable Energy—Utilizes low-carbon solutions that align with global green initiatives. Enterprise-Grade Security—Multi-layered security safeguards user assets. This means investors don’t have to deal with complicated setups—simply choose a contract and enjoy a steady daily dividend with XRP at its core. How to Earn 2567 XRP Daily Visit: https://earnmining.com Choose a mining contract that fits your budget and goals Starter Plan (Free) – Deposit: $15 | Term: 1 day | Expected Return: $15.60 Starter Plan – Deposit: $100 | Term: 2 days | Expected Return: $110 Standard Plan – Deposit: $1,000 | Term: 10 days | Expected Return: $1,130 Advanced Plan – Deposit: $10,000 | Term: 25 days | Expected Return: $14,000 Elite Plan –…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 00:00
What Is The Best Crypto To Buy For Passive Income?

Passive income is one of crypto’s biggest promises — the idea that your tokens can work for you 24/7, generating steady returns while you hold. But not all projects are built to deliver, and in 2025, competition is fiercer than ever. Right now, the spotlight is on BlockchainFX (BFX), Polkadot (DOT), and Polygon (MATIC). Polkadot
Coinstats2025/09/01 00:00
BlockDAG’s $387M Presale Overshadows Solana (SOL) Price Action & Aave (AAVE) Price Rally in 2025

See how Solana (SOL) whale inflows & Aave (AAVE) rally fuel optimism, while BlockDAG’s $387M presale at $0.03 emerges as a top crypto coin to watch in 2025.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/01 00:00
Tether Updates Transition Strategy for Legacy Blockchains

The post Tether Updates Transition Strategy for Legacy Blockchains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ted Hisokawa Aug 31, 2025 12:32 Tether announces revised plans for five legacy blockchains, ending direct issuance but allowing token transfers, reflecting strategic focus on ecosystems with strong developer activity. Tether, a leading entity in the digital asset sector, has announced significant changes to its transition strategy for several legacy blockchains. These blockchains include Omni Layer, Bitcoin Cash SLP, Kusama, EOS, and Algorand. According to Tether, this update follows an initial announcement made in July 2024 regarding plans to end support by ceasing redemptions and freezing USD₮ tokens on these platforms starting September 1, 2025. Community Feedback Influences Strategy Initially, Tether intended to freeze the smart contracts on these networks. However, following feedback from the respective blockchain communities, the company has decided not to proceed with freezing these contracts. While the tokens can still be transferred between wallets, Tether will stop direct issuance and redemption on these blockchains. This adjustment means these tokens will not be officially supported like other Tether tokens. Strategic Realignment This decision is part of Tether’s broader strategy to concentrate its efforts on ecosystems that exhibit strong developer activity, scalability, and user demand. By reallocating resources, Tether aims to enhance its support for blockchains that promise robust growth and technological advancements. Commitment to Transparency Tether has expressed its commitment to ensuring a smooth transition process and will maintain open communication with the community to provide transparency and clarity. The company emphasizes its dedication to aligning its operations with the evolving demands of the digital asset landscape. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/tether-updates-transition-strategy-legacy-blockchains
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 23:59
World Liberty Financial (WLF): All You Need to Know About It

The post World Liberty Financial (WLF): All You Need to Know About It appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. World Liberty Financial (WLF) is among the fastest-growing projects in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. It is associated with Donald Trump and his family, combining politics, traditional finance, and blockchain technology under a single platform. Its ecosystem has the WLFI governance token and the USD1 stablecoin. This guide explains WLF, the way it works, and the risks that investors need to understand. What is World Liberty Financial? World Liberty Financial was launched in 2024 as a DeFi project that blends digital assets with conventional financial tools. Unlike many anonymous crypto startups, WLF openly connects to the Trump family, which controls a majority of its tokens and treasury. The project’s stated mission is to build a platform where governance, liquidity, and cross-border finance are managed directly on-chain. Its growth has been rapid. The inclusion of its governance token, WLFI, into the publicly traded market began in September 2025. Its tech objective, political influence, and investor support have rendered WLF one of the most highly anticipated projects within the crypto space. Key Components of WLF WLFI Governance Token  The WLFI token is core to the WLF ecosystem. As its governance token, holders have the ability to vote on decisions that will impact the platform. At first it was not transferable. But WLFI began trading in September 2025, which now makes it transferable. Beyond voting rights, it connects to staking, vesting schedules, and unlock mechanics that control how tokens are gradually released into circulation. USD1 Stablecoin  This is WLF’s U.S.-dollar-backed stablecoin. Each USD1 Token is worth one U.S. dollar. Each USD1 token is backed by U.S. treasuries, cash, and short-term securities. While the stablecoin is audited regularly, there are still concerns about its transparency. Corporate Treasury Products  WLF uses corporate models to manage large pools of funds. For example, ALT5 Sigma, a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 23:56
חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Iran Limits Crypto Trading Hours After Pro Israel Hackers Hit Top Domestic Exchange

Trump sidesteps question on crypto divesting to pass key bills