2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Bitcoin’s “Buy the Dip” Chatter Could Mean More Pain Ahead

Bitcoin’s “Buy the Dip” Chatter Could Mean More Pain Ahead

Over the past week, Bitcoin slid from its mid-August high of $124,000 to just under $109,000. Normally, such corrections spark […] The post Bitcoin’s “Buy the Dip” Chatter Could Mean More Pain Ahead appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0,098-2,96%
PAIN
PAIN$1,2947-2,27%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0,024593+29,41%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coindoo2025/09/01 00:20
לַחֲלוֹק
Edu3Labs Brings AI, Blockchain, and Web3 to Transform Learning into Adventure

Edu3Labs Brings AI, Blockchain, and Web3 to Transform Learning into Adventure

Edu3Labs is set to turn education into an adventure by blending artificial intelligence (AI), web3, and blockchain technology to make learning less boring.
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1281-0,54%
לַחֲלוֹק
Blockchainreporter2025/09/01 00:20
לַחֲלוֹק
XRP Builds Momentum with Blockchain Expansion

XRP Builds Momentum with Blockchain Expansion

Recent data reveals that XRP is experiencing a compelling trend of growth behind its otherwise horizontal price movement. This development is highlighted by a notable increase in transactions and new wallet creations, suggesting a shift from purely speculative to more practical uses.Continue Reading:XRP Builds Momentum with Blockchain Expansion
Moonveil
MORE$0,098-2,96%
XRP
XRP$2,7713-1,25%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02608-2,10%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 00:18
לַחֲלוֹק
Perplexity AI Predicts Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Prices By the End of 2025

Perplexity AI Predicts Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Prices By the End of 2025

The post Perplexity AI Predicts Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Prices By the End of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Perplexity AI has unveiled its latest price predictions for Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and XRP, sparking heightened attention across the crypto markets. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is stealing the spotlight as its meteoric rise edges closer to a staggering 45x rally. Mutuum Finance is in presale stage 6 at $0.035. It will be worth 14.29% more at $0.04 when it is in stage 7 of presale. The project already has over $15.25 million raised and has gained over 15850 investors. Mutuum Finance could hit $2 by the end of 2025. XRP Outlook: Potential Upside Ahead of 2026 XRP is at the moment trading at $2.95 and it is stable in its recent range. Perplexity AI estimates that XRP may go up to $5.80 by the end of 2025, which may be as much as it will increase should market momentum persist. The other reliable projections indicate a more reasonable increase to $5 by year-end, assuming positive institutional interest and positive regulatory trends. Mutuum Finance Presale Success Mutuum Finance is thriving in the DeFi market. It has a 95.0/100 trust score, audited and certified by Certik. The project is offering a safe platform to perform DeFi transactions. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is introducing tried and tested lending functionalities with the security of a new environment. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) also has a coming Ethereum, overcollateralized stablecoin that is USD-pegged. It will deliver long-term trust, stability, and liquidity to any customer. Mutuum Finance Presale Phase 6 Mutuum Finance is gaining momentum with presale rounds selling fast. The presale is already at level 6 at $0.035. Raising its price to the next level, it will be up by 14.29% to $0.04. Investment hunger is piling up with the project already having raised more than $15.25 million and now with more than 15850 token holders. Strengthening DeFi Security…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,012427-8,82%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0006157+18,63%
Moonveil
MORE$0,098-2,96%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 00:16
לַחֲלוֹק
Kan de Ethereum koers uitbreken boven $5.000 na vernauwende Bollinger Bands?

Kan de Ethereum koers uitbreken boven $5.000 na vernauwende Bollinger Bands?

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Analisten zien positieve signalen voor de Ethereum koers. Tegelijkertijd spelen ETF-instromen, Layer 2 netwerken en staking een steeds grotere rol in de ontwikkeling van Ethereum. Kan de Ethereum koers hierdoor op korte termijn verder oplopen? Ethereum koers en Layer 2 groei De transactiekosten op Ethereum zijn hoog wanneer de netwerkactiviteit stijgt. Dat heeft geleid tot een sterke groei van Layer 2 netwerken zoals Arbitrum, Optimism en zkSync. Deze netwerken voeren transacties buiten de hoofdchain uit en sturen de data daarna terug naar Ethereum. Volgens recente gegevens zijn de transacties op Layer 2’s dit jaar snel toegenomen. Het volume ligt structureel hoger dan in eerdere jaren. Dit laat zien dat de vraag naar schaalbare oplossingen toeneemt terwijl de basislaag van Ethereum druk blijft. Historisch gezien hebben tokens van Layer 2 netwerken tijdens eerdere Ethereum rallies beter gepresteerd dan ETH zelf. Nieuwe upgrades zoals Dencun en EIP-4844, die de kosten verder moeten verlagen, kunnen deze trend versterken. Daarmee blijft de rol van Layer 2 netwerken belangrijk in de bredere adoptie van Ethereum. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Bitcoin lijkt inmiddels vast boven de $100K te staan, en nu Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de… Continue reading Kan de Ethereum koers uitbreken boven $5.000 na vernauwende Bollinger Bands? document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Regulatie en institutionele vraag In de Verenigde Staten is de CLARITY Act aangenomen. Deze wetgeving bevestigt dat Ethereum juridisch wordt behandeld als een commodity of utility. Dit betekent dat ETH ETF’s en staking producten nu zonder juridische belemmeringen kunnen groeien. Sinds de goedkeuring zijn meerdere assetmanagers gestart met nieuwe ETH ETF’s. Het gevolg is dat meer institutioneel kapitaal richting Ethereum stroomt. Naast ETF’s kopen ook bedrijven ETH om toe te voegen aan hun balansen. Deze ontwikkeling zorgt voor een verschuiving in de liquiditeit. Grote hoeveelheden ETH worden vastgezet in staking, waardoor het aanbod dat vrij beschikbaar is op de markt afneemt. Dit vergroot het schaarsteverhaal rondom Ethereum. Staking vermindert circulerend aanbod Meer dan 30% van de Ethereum supply staat inmiddels vast in staking. De gemiddelde opbrengst ligt tussen 3% en 6% per jaar. Voor institutionele partijen die op zoek zijn naar rendement vormt dit een aantrekkelijk alternatief, zeker nu obligaties lagere rentes bieden. Omdat zowel bedrijven als ETF’s ETH blijven locken, neemt de liquiditeit op exchanges verder af. Dit patroon vergroot de kans dat schaarste een prijsopdrijvend effect kan hebben. Macro-economische omstandigheden in 2025 Het beleid van de Federal Reserve is sinds begin 2025 minder streng. Onder president Trump en met een soepeler monetair beleid is er meer wereldwijde liquiditeit beschikbaar. Hierdoor zoeken beleggers vaker naar alternatieven voor traditionele obligaties. Ethereum profiteert hiervan, omdat de combinatie van koerspotentieel en staking yields aantrekkelijk is in een omgeving met lagere rente. Technische analyse van Ethereum koers Op de grafieken beweegt de Ethereum koers al sinds juli 2025 binnen een oplopend trendkanaal. Bollinger Bands vernauwen zich, wat meestal wijst op toenemende volatiliteit, terwijl de RSI neutraal staat. Een overtuigende doorbraak boven $5.000 opent technische doelen in de zone rond $5.500 tot $6.000. $ETH is looking ready to pump. Sellers tried to push it down but failed. If bulls take control above $4,600, the next big target is around $5K. pic.twitter.com/vZ8rJ3RhHy — RJT. WAGMI (@RJTTheOG) August 30, 2025 Lange termijn verwachtingen van analisten Meerdere banken en onderzoeksbureaus hebben hun koersverwachtingen voor Ethereum verhoogd. Fundstrat schat dat de Ethereum koers richting $10.000 tot $15.000 kan bewegen tegen eind 2025. Hun scenario steunt op grote instromen naar ETH ETF’s en de tokenisatie van traditionele activa. Standard Chartered gaat nog verder. Zij voorzien een Ethereum koers die tegen 2029 mogelijk $25.000 bereikt. Hun argument is dat Ethereum de dominante infrastructuur voor smart contracts blijft, terwijl staking yields en institutionele allocaties voor blijvende vraag zorgen. The $ETH #Ethereum Plan Massive pump loading $10,000 soon pic.twitter.com/7KRBscQazV — Crypto GEMs (@cryptogems555) August 29, 2025 Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Kan de Ethereum koers uitbreken boven $5.000 na vernauwende Bollinger Bands? is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,423-2,72%
Gems
GEMS$0,18847-8,30%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0,00608-1,04%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 00:16
לַחֲלוֹק
XRP Gains Power Amid Steady Blockchain Growth

XRP Gains Power Amid Steady Blockchain Growth

XRP exhibits horizontal movement with underlying blockchain growth indications. There is an increase in transactions and wallet numbers, suggesting functional use cases. Continue Reading:XRP Gains Power Amid Steady Blockchain Growth The post XRP Gains Power Amid Steady Blockchain Growth appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
XRP
XRP$2,7713-1,25%
GAINS
GAINS$0,02705-0,87%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02608-2,10%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 00:14
לַחֲלוֹק
Japan Post Bank Announces 2026 Launch of Digital Currency

Japan Post Bank Announces 2026 Launch of Digital Currency

The post Japan Post Bank Announces 2026 Launch of Digital Currency appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Japan Post Bank plans to launch a digital currency in 2026. The digital currency will be pegged 1:1 to the Japanese yen. Initiative aims to modernize financial services and attract younger customers. Japan Post Bank plans to introduce a digital currency, DCJPY, in 2026 to support blockchain transactions in Japan, leveraging its significant financial resources. This initiative could revolutionize digital finance, enhance liquidity in security token markets, and position Japan prominently in regulated blockchain payment systems. DCJPY Initiative Aims to Modernize Finance with Blockchain Japan Post Bank is planning to introduce its digital currency, possibly named DCJPY, by 2026, collaborating with Tokyo-based fintech DeCurret DCP to spearhead the project. The digital currency will be pegged 1:1 to the Japanese yen, enabling instant settlement of transactions involving blockchain-based financial products like security tokens and NFTs. The initiative seeks to modernize financial services and attract younger customers. With ¥190 trillion ($1.29 trillion) in deposits, the bank aims to inject dormant capital into the digital market. By integrating the DCJPY with blockchain-based financial products, the bank aspires to enhance transaction speed while ensuring institutional-grade transparency. “Such projects potentially expand tokenized real-world asset liquidity, positioning Japan at the forefront of digitized financial services.” Market Data and Insights Did you know? The DCJPY’s launch aligns with Japan’s previous digital finance experiments, like the JPYC stablecoin, enhancing blockchain-based payment systems and regulatory compliance. Ethereum (ETH), a pivotal player in digital assets, shows dynamic market behavior. As per CoinMarketCap, ETH trades at $4,478.26, reflecting a 2.48% increase over 24 hours. Its value shifted by 23.40% in 30 days, indicating volatility amid rising 60-day gains of 77.85%. Trading volume stands at $25.30 billion. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:07 UTC on August 31, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from the Coincu research team predict that…
RealLink
REAL$0,05694-1,64%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01218-3,71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017325-8,84%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 00:12
לַחֲלוֹק
As Shiba Inu Ranks in 23rd Position, Here is How High Now SHIB Must Rise to Beat Dogecoin

As Shiba Inu Ranks in 23rd Position, Here is How High Now SHIB Must Rise to Beat Dogecoin

The post As Shiba Inu Ranks in 23rd Position, Here is How High Now SHIB Must Rise to Beat Dogecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With Shiba Inu slipping to the 23rd spot in the global crypto rankings, we examined the potential growth trajectory required for SHIB to surpass Dogecoin.  The total crypto market cap has fallen slightly by 1.2% to $3.78 trillion. This retracement is part of a broader downturn that has rocked the crypto market over the past few weeks.  Notably, Shiba Inu has had its fair share of the recent bloodbath. Amid the market downturn, Toncoin surpassed Shiba Inu to claim the 22nd spot by market cap, pushing SHIB down to 23rd place.  – Advertisement – Growth Required for SHIB to Surpass Dogecoin   Despite the setback, many Shiba Inu enthusiasts remain optimistic, believing the downturn will be short-lived and that SHIB could ultimately achieve significant milestones. For some, a key goal is for Shiba Inu to surpass Dogecoin in the global cryptocurrency rankings. At the moment, this feat seems far-fetched, as Dogecoin currently ranks as the eighth-largest cryptocurrency, while SHIB sits in 23rd place.  As the eighth-biggest token globally, Dogecoin has a market cap of $32.75 billion, translating to a unit price of $0.2172. Shiba Inu, which ranks as the 23rd biggest token, boasts a valuation of $7.34 billion and a price of $0.00001245.  To overthrow Dogecoin, Shiba Inu’s market cap must spike 376.83% from the current level to $35 billion. With this rally, Shiba Inu could overtake Dogecoin to become the eighth-largest token by market cap, pushing DOGE down to ninth position. This analysis assumes that Dogecoin’s market cap remains stable around the $32 billion region.  Potential Price if SHIB Flips DOGE  The effect of Shiba Inu’s climb to a $35 billion market cap will be evident in the asset’s price. To put things into perspective, a market cap of $35 billion translates to a unit price of $0.00005939 for SHIB. …
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001215-1,69%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,012427-8,82%
Capverse
CAP$0,07035+0,11%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 00:09
לַחֲלוֹק
JUST IN: One of Japan’s Largest Banks Steps Up to the Cryptocurrency Sector

JUST IN: One of Japan’s Largest Banks Steps Up to the Cryptocurrency Sector

The post JUST IN: One of Japan’s Largest Banks Steps Up to the Cryptocurrency Sector appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan Post Bank, one of Japan’s largest banks, plans to offer depositors a digital currency in fiscal 2026 that can be used for fast trading of blockchain-based financial products. The bank wants to make its 190 trillion yen (about $1.29 trillion) in deposits more effective and revive long-dormant accounts. The digital currency in question will be DCJPY, developed by Tokyo-based DeCurret DCP. Users will be able to link savings accounts with this currency, which will have a unit value of 1 yen = 1 DCJPY, and will be able to make instant conversions through the app. This will allow investors to buy and sell digital securities and other digital assets much faster. Japan Post Bank is looking to expand its client base, which is predominantly elderly, with younger investors. Digital currency will facilitate the trading of blockchain-based security tokens backed by assets like real estate and bonds. These tokens offer a potential return of 3% to 5%. Delivery and settlement processes, which typically take two days with traditional methods, will be instantaneous with digital currency technology. The bank is also working to enable local governments to pay their grants and aid through DCJPY. This will automatically transfer payments to accounts and digitize public processes. DeCurret DCP is in discussions with local governments on this issue. According to a report published in April by Boston Consulting Group and Ripple, the market for tokenized real-world assets will grow from $600 billion in 2025 to $18.9 trillion in 2033. This growth is seen as a key trend supporting Japan Post Bank’s plans. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/just-in-one-of-japans-largest-banks-steps-up-to-the-cryptocurrency-sector/
RealLink
REAL$0,05694-1,64%
Moonveil
MORE$0,098-2,96%
Triathon
GROW$0,0236-3,67%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 00:08
לַחֲלוֹק
Solana ETFs Could Be Closer Than You Think

Solana ETFs Could Be Closer Than You Think

The post Solana ETFs Could Be Closer Than You Think appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Another busy week for Solana ETF hopefuls has unfolded, with at least eight major asset managers updating their applications on Friday. The list includes VanEck, Franklin Templeton, Canary/Marinade, Grayscale, 21Shares, Fidelity, Bitwise, and CoinShares — all of whom are vying to bring the next altcoin ETF to U.S. markets. These filings mark the second consecutive Friday that issuers have revised their paperwork. Just last week, several of the same firms made changes to their proposed XRP ETFs. The latest amendments mainly focus on redemption mechanics, with issuers seeking flexibility to process redemptions either in cash or directly in Solana, a feature that could boost appeal among institutions. Bloomberg’s James Seyffart noted that the wave of updates reflects an active dialogue between issuers and regulators. “It’s not a bad sign at all,” he said, pointing out that such back-and-forth usually indicates progress rather than delay. For now, the only spot Solana ETF live in the U.S. is the REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF, which launched on July 2 through a regulatory workaround. Despite being first to market, the fund hasn’t yet drawn significant inflows, especially compared to the blockbuster success of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, which have pulled in billions since launch. Still, with heavyweight managers circling Solana and refining their applications, anticipation continues to build that the SEC could eventually give the green light — opening the door for the token to join BTC and ETH in America’s growing crypto ETF ecosystem. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency…
Threshold
T$0,016-2,20%
U
U$0,0145-15,45%
Solana
SOL$199,82-2,50%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 00:07
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Iran Limits Crypto Trading Hours After Pro Israel Hackers Hit Top Domestic Exchange

Trump sidesteps question on crypto divesting to pass key bills