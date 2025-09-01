R. Kiyosaki names three assets he rarely sells

Financial educator and investor Robert Kiyosaki has identified three alternative assets he rarely sells, citing their long-term value. In his latest commentary, the Rich Dad Poor Dad author pointed to gold, silver, and Bitcoin (BTC) as the assets he believes are worth holding for the long haul, Kiyosaki said in an X post on August 31. FYI: Addition comment to lesson on "Talking your book," I buy gold, silver, and Bitcoin. I rarely sell, gold, silver, and Bitcoin. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 31, 2025 Indeed, his sentiment comes at a time when the author has continued warnings of an impending market crash. Over the years, while repeatedly cautioning of an economic downturn, Kiyosaki has maintained that these three assets serve as the ideal long-term stores of wealth, capable of protecting investors when traditional markets falter. His conviction stems from the belief that fiat money is 'fake,' eroded by decades of money printing, rising debt, and the end of the gold standard. According to him, repeated bailouts have only papered over systemic flaws, leaving the next crisis likely to be severe. In contrast, he views stocks, bonds, and savings accounts as offering little safety, while gold and silver, 'God's money,' and Bitcoin, 'people's money,' stand out as resilient assets when currencies weaken and trust in central banks wanes. Kiyosaki's reflection on financial education Kiyosaki also reflected on financial education, drawing a line between 'teaching' and 'talking your book.' He noted that while many in the financial world promote products tied to their own investments, his focus is on teaching lessons rather than selling deals. The author noted that some investors utilize conferences and courses to pitch exclusive opportunities under the guise of education. By contrast, his own "pitch" revolves around encouraging people to play and teach his Cashflow board game…