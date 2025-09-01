2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
The Role of Small Language Models in Advancing Agentic AI

The post The Role of Small Language Models in Advancing Agentic AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Aug 31, 2025 13:08 Exploring how small language models (SLMs) are transforming agentic AI by offering cost-effective, efficient solutions for enterprises, while large language models (LLMs) maintain their role in complex tasks. The rapid evolution of agentic AI is reshaping enterprise operations, particularly in automation and digital productivity, according to a recent NVIDIA blog post. While large language models (LLMs) have traditionally been the backbone of AI agents, the focus is shifting towards small language models (SLMs) for their cost-effectiveness and efficiency in handling specific tasks. Benefits of Small Language Models SLMs offer a practical alternative to LLMs by utilizing a narrow slice of language processing capabilities for specialized tasks. These models excel in parsing commands, generating structured outputs, and answering contextual questions. By fine-tuning SLMs for specific agentic routines, enterprises can achieve faster and more reliable outcomes at a fraction of the cost associated with LLMs. SLMs are not merely scaled-down versions of LLMs; they often outperform larger models in targeted benchmarks such as commonsense reasoning and tool calling. For instance, NVIDIA's Nemotron Nano 2 demonstrates high performance with lower memory usage, achieving greater accuracy and throughput compared to its peers. Heterogeneous AI Architectures The integration of SLMs in agentic AI systems does not render LLMs obsolete. Instead, a heterogeneous AI architecture is emerging, where SLMs handle routine subtasks, while LLMs are reserved for complex, open-ended challenges. This modular approach aligns with the decomposition of complex problems, enhancing efficiency and reliability in AI deployment. Overcoming Barriers to Adoption Despite the advantages of SLMs, many organizations still rely heavily on LLMs due to perception and cultural barriers. Transitioning to SLM-enabled architectures requires a shift in mindset and evaluation metrics tailored to agentic workloads. As the benefits of SLMs become more…
Bitcoin Range Tight as Derivatives Build: $140K to $200K Calls Anchor Q4

The post Bitcoin Range Tight as Derivatives Build: $140K to $200K Calls Anchor Q4 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin holds a tight 24-hour range between $108,221 and $109,453 on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, while derivatives positioning stays elevated across futures and options markets. Derivatives Depth Continues to Swell Futures remain thick. Aggregate bitcoin futures open interest on major venues hovers in the mid-$80 billion area, according to coinglass.com, near the upper end of […]
Bitcoin’s Resilience in Bond Market Highlighted by Industry Expert

The post Bitcoin's Resilience in Bond Market Highlighted by Industry Expert appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: André Dragosch highlights Bitcoin's resilience in bond market stress. Gold seen as an effective stock market hedge. Industry research supports these asset roles. André Dragosch, European Research Director at Bitwise Asset Management, highlighted on August 31st that Bitcoin outperforms during U.S. Treasury difficulties, while gold remains a strong hedge when stocks decline. This insight underscores the distinct roles of Bitcoin and gold as macroeconomic hedges, with potential implications for portfolio diversification and resilience during varying market conditions. Bitcoin Outperforms in Bond Market Stress Scenarios André Dragosch of Bitwise Asset Management indicated that Bitcoin thrives under U.S. bond market pressures, contrasting with gold's effectiveness during stock downturns. Such market insights are shaped by Dragosch's deep industry experience and analytical prowess. This differentiation in asset behavior aligns with historical data, suggesting gold's rise in bear markets and Bitcoin's performance in Treasury sell-offs. Such findings may prompt investors to consider refined allocation strategies. While Dragosch's insights specifically focus on gold and Bitcoin, the broader community remains silent on the direct implications. Expert perspectives continue to shape understanding of these dynamics. André Dragosch, Head of Research — Europe, Bitwise Asset Management, mentions, "Bitcoin's volatility is expected to continue declining with every halving. The next one, scheduled for 2028, will render bitcoin four times as scarce as gold." Historical Performance Positions Bitcoin as Unique Market Hedge Did you know? Historical trends show gold often rises during stock bear markets, while Bitcoin demonstrates resilience amid U.S. Treasury sell-offs, highlighting distinctions in investor behavior across different market stresses. On August 31, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) traded at $108,686.68 with a market cap of $2.16 trillion, while its dominance was 57.17%. Despite a 0.04% 24-hour drop, BTC showed a 4.30% rise over 90 days, per CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:37 UTC on August…
Cardano Founding Entity Controversy Could Hold Back ADA Price, Holders Eye Alternatives Like LBRETT

The post Cardano Founding Entity Controversy Could Hold Back ADA Price, Holders Eye Alternatives Like LBRETT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano's rise as the "academic blockchain" has always been clouded by controversy. From the 2018 IOG–Foundation tensions to 2023 competition disputes and fresh 2025 claims of ADA fund manipulation, critics point to Hoskinson's polarizing persona and token centralization as recurring issues. Even with the 2024 Chang and Plomin upgrades pushing on-chain governance, skepticism lingers. That uncertainty has many holders scanning for alternatives. Enter Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a next-gen Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin currently in presale. With lightning-fast transactions, low gas fees, and a surging hype cycle, some analysts predict $LBRETT could 100x, making it one of the hottest tokens on watchlists today. Cardano: The academic chain with a soap opera twist Cardano loves its "academic blockchain" branding, but its founding entities have fueled drama from the start. In 2018, Input Output Global (IOG) clashed with the Cardano Foundation over poor leadership and ecosystem support. Then-chairman Michael Parsons resigned, Frederik Gregaard stepped in, but community trust never fully recovered. Skeptics still call the Foundation's tone "corporate strawman speak," warning it drags on ADA price momentum. By 2023, new accusations hit the stage. Reports claimed IOG, Emurgo, and the Foundation undercut community projects with copycats like Lace Wallet and Cardano Spot. Critics said this stifled innovation, leaving smaller builders sidelined despite years of work during the bear market. On-chain governance upgrades in 2024 promised to fix things by giving ADA holders more say. Yet frustrations remain, with users pointing out the same entities still control significant resources. Then came 2025's headline: Charles Hoskinson accused of manipulating ADA reserves during a past hard fork. He denied everything, but the lack of an independent audit keeps doubts alive, and ADA price on shaky ground. From ADA's slow burns to Layer Brett's meme-fueled fireworks For years, ADA holders have lived with modest staking returns, 3%…
Van de Poppe verwacht nieuwe koopkans bij Bitcoin correctie

Bitcoin beweegt zijwaarts en lijkt voorlopig geen duidelijke richting te kiezen. Analist Michaël van de Poppe blijft ondanks de afkoeling positief over de markt. Volgens hem liggen er interessante koopkansen in het verschiet, vooral als de koers daalt naar een cruciaal steunniveau tussen de $102.000 en $104.000. Momenteel staat de... Het bericht Van de Poppe verwacht nieuwe koopkans bij Bitcoin correctie verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
American Eagle Scores Win With Travis Kelce Collaboration, Timed Perfectly To Swift Proposal

The post American Eagle Scores Win With Travis Kelce Collaboration, Timed Perfectly To Swift Proposal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Getty Images In fashion as in football, timing is everything and American Eagle Outfitters has just made a play timed perfectly to put more points on the scoreboard for the brand. Just a day after Travis Kelce's internet-breaking proposal to Taylor Swift, it launched a limited edition collaboration with Travis Kelce's Tru Kolors streetwear fashion brand, headlined by an array of sports stars under the banner "Live to Play." The launch comes at a time when Kelce's cultural capital is at an all-time high – he is the Kansas City Chiefs' top scorer in endorsement deals, with the team's sponsorship revenue up 59% since 2021, according to SponsorUnited. And it follows the "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans" campaign that went viral after controversy erupted around the ad's tongue-in-cheek play on genes/jeans, causing some to claim AEO was promoting the superiority of white beauty. This time AEO is playing it safe with Kelce recruiting a multi-ethnic team of players to support the launch, including tennis star Anna Frey, basketball players Azzi Fudd and Kiyan Anthony, quarterback Drew Allar, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and elite gymnast Suni Lee. "American Eagle and Travis Kelce were destined to collaborate," AEO president Jennifer Foyle said in a statement. "An iconic brand teaming up with one of the greatest athletes of our generation – that's what I call a win." Year In The Making According to the company, the AE x TK collaboration was a year in the works. From the collection's design, fabrication, color palette to graphic presentation, Kelce was fully…
Ethereum (ETH) Gains Momentum Amid Regulatory Developments

The post Ethereum (ETH) Gains Momentum Amid Regulatory Developments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Iris Coleman Aug 31, 2025 12:47 Ethereum's position strengthens as the GENIUS Act passes in the US, boosting stablecoin and digital asset custody, with significant implications for the crypto market. Ethereum (ETH) has recently experienced a surge in momentum, driven by key regulatory developments and market dynamics, according to CoinShares. The passage of the GENIUS Act in the United States marks a pivotal moment, providing regulatory clarity for U.S. banks and financial institutions to issue payment stablecoins and custody digital assets. This legislation, though not directly authorizing tokenized deposits, lays the groundwork for future innovations, potentially enabling the tokenization of large amounts of government debt and money market funds on-chain. Impact on Ethereum Ethereum's dominance in stablecoin settlement is underscored by its $146 billion share of the $280 billion total stablecoin market cap. The network also hosts around 52% of the tokenized real-world assets (RWA) market. These factors position Ethereum to be a primary beneficiary of the GENIUS Act, as expectations build for increased regulated on-chain activity to flow through Ethereum and its Layer 2 solutions. Projects like JPMD, JPMorgan's tokenized deposit initiative on Base, exemplify how institutions are preparing to leverage Ethereum's infrastructure for settlement. Meanwhile, Ethereum's technical outlook remains robust, with the ETH/USD and ETH/BTC ratios reflecting favorable trends. Market Dynamics and Altcoins While Ethereum continues to attract interest, the broader altcoin market presents a more nuanced picture. Unlike previous cycles where any top altcoin could outperform Bitcoin, the current market rallies are driven by distinct catalysts. Solana, for example, has emerged as a leading decentralized exchange platform, while projects like Chainlink and Hyperliquid demonstrate unique value propositions. Bitcoin's market dominance has declined by 5% over the past month, as select altcoins, such as Solana and Chainlink, gain traction. This…
Ethereum whales exit, spot activity heats: Will ETH make a surprise move?

The post Ethereum whales exit, spot activity heats: Will ETH make a surprise move? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum whales offloaded $1.8 billion, sparking concerns over liquidity and stability. Spot activity heated, while shorts lost $23 million to liquidations. Ethereum's [ETH] market has come under notable pressure as whales offloaded more than 430,000 ETH, worth $1.8 billion, over the past two weeks.   This selling pressure reduced whale balances to their lowest levels in weeks, raising concerns about market resilience.  Historically, such exits often preceded corrections as liquidity thinned. Yet, smaller holders remained active, offering a cushion against deeper declines. Naturally, the balance of power between whales and retail investors now looks pivotal. Why is Spot trading activity heating up? CryptoQuant's Spot Volume Bubble Map showed Ethereum's market activity entering a "heating" phase, with larger trades concentrated across exchanges.  This indicated heightened interest, but also growing volatility risks. Increased Spot Volume often signals intensified battles between buyers and sellers, amplifying short-term swings.  Still, such activity can bolster liquidity and soften abrupt shocks. The crucial question is whether this activity reflects accumulation or further distribution by whales. Source: CryptoQuant What does persistent sell-side dominance reveal? The Spot Taker CVD, measured over a 90-day period, revealed a clear sell-side dominance in Ethereum's order flows.  Aggressive sellers outweighed market buy demand, reinforcing bearish pressure from whale exits. However, sell-side strength does not always equate to sustained downturns, as sharp reversals can emerge once selling becomes exhausted.  Thus, while bears currently dictate momentum, the key question is whether buyers can absorb this pressure and reclaim short-term market control. Source: CryptoQuant How risky is Ethereum's leveraged environment now? Liquidation data underscored the fragility of leveraged positions in Ethereum markets. At press time, shorts suffered $23 million in liquidations compared to $2.4 million for longs. These losses showed how overextended bearish bets backfired as ETH steadied near $4,472. Even so, repeated liquidations on…
New Bitcoin Whale Born with a $163M Purchase – Why $HYPER Could Be the Next Big Winner

The post New Bitcoin Whale Born with a $163M Purchase – Why $HYPER Could Be the Next Big Winner appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New Bitcoin Whale Born with a $163M Purchase – Why $HYPER Could Be the Next Big Winner Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Krishi splits his time between decoding the chaos of the markets and writing about it in a way that doesn't put you to sleep. He's been at it for nearly two years in the crypto trenches. Yes, he regrets missing the magnificent rallies that came before that (who doesn't!), but he's more than ready to put his money where his words are. Before diving headfirst into crypto, Krishi spent over five years writing for some of the biggest names in tech, including TechRadar, Tom's Guide, and PC Gaming, covering everything from gadgets and cybersecurity to gaming and software. When he's not scouring and
R. Kiyosaki names three assets he rarely sells

The post R. Kiyosaki names three assets he rarely sells appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Financial educator and investor Robert Kiyosaki has identified three alternative assets he rarely sells, citing their long-term value. In his latest commentary, the Rich Dad Poor Dad author pointed to gold, silver, and Bitcoin (BTC) as the assets he believes are worth holding for the long haul, Kiyosaki said in an X post on August 31.  FYI: Addition comment to lesson on “Talking your book,” I buy gold, silver, and Bitcoin. I rarely sell, gold, silver, and Bitcoin. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 31, 2025 Indeed, his sentiment comes at a time when the author has continued warnings of an impending market crash. Over the years, while repeatedly cautioning of an economic downturn, Kiyosaki has maintained that these three assets serve as the ideal long-term stores of wealth, capable of protecting investors when traditional markets falter. His conviction stems from the belief that fiat money is ‘fake,’ eroded by decades of money printing, rising debt, and the end of the gold standard. According to him, repeated bailouts have only papered over systemic flaws, leaving the next crisis likely to be severe.  In contrast, he views stocks, bonds, and savings accounts as offering little safety, while gold and silver, ‘God’s money,’ and Bitcoin, ‘people’s money,’ stand out as resilient assets when currencies weaken and trust in central banks wanes. Kiyosaki’s reflection on financial education Kiyosaki also reflected on financial education, drawing a line between ‘teaching’ and ‘talking your book.’ He noted that while many in the financial world promote products tied to their own investments, his focus is on teaching lessons rather than selling deals. The author noted that some investors utilize conferences and courses to pitch exclusive opportunities under the guise of education.  By contrast, his own “pitch” revolves around encouraging people to play and teach his Cashflow board game…
