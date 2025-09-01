בורסת MEXC
MicroStrategy Is About to Buy More Bitcoin – Here’s Why
The post MicroStrategy Is About to Buy More Bitcoin – Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MicroStrategy (now Strategy) CEO Michael Saylor has once again pointed toward additional Bitcoin purchases, reinforcing the company’s aggressive treasury strategy. On August 31, Saylor posted a chart from the independent “Saylor Tracker” platform, which maps Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings over time. Saylor Hints at New Bitcoin Purchase The image showed clusters of orange dots representing the firm’s buying history, accompanied by his comment, “Bitcoin is still on sale.” This type of post has historically preceded purchase announcements in the past. Observers note that the company has filed new Bitcoin purchase disclosures every Monday for the past three weeks, suggesting the pattern could continue into September. Just last week, Strategy revealed it had added 3,081 BTC at a cost of $356.87 million, paying an average of $115,829 per coin. That purchase lifted its total stash to 632,457 BTC, worth an estimated $68.6 billion. Strategy has relied heavily on equity markets to finance its buying. So far in 2025, the firm has raised $5.6 billion in IPOs, representing about 12% of all US listings. Strategy’s IPO Activity in 2025. Source: Strategy Meanwhile, this aggressive fundraising has not significantly impacted the firm’s stock performance. According to Strategy, its MSTR shares have consistently outperformed the so-called Magnificent Seven technology stocks year-over-year. Legal Case Dropped Saylor’s remark coincided with the withdrawal of a class action lawsuit that had been pending since May. Investors had alleged that Strategy misled shareholders by overstating the benefits of adopting fair-value accounting, which allows digital asset holdings to be marked at market prices each quarter. Bloomberg reported that the plaintiffs dismissed the case “with prejudice,” which prevents them from raising the same claims again. That decision removes a significant overhang for the firm and may set a useful precedent for other companies holding Bitcoin as a balance-sheet reserve. By securing legal…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 01:18
Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Little Pepe Coin vs Pepe vs Pepeto – Which Crypto Wins the Bull Run?
Which frog meme coin can lead the 2025 crypto bull run? Frog-themed cryptos are heating up again, and three names […] The post Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Little Pepe Coin vs Pepe vs Pepeto – Which Crypto Wins the Bull Run? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/01 01:17
Ethereum Mirrors Global Liquidity: $6K Target in Sight
Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/ethereum-mirrors-global-liquidity/
Coinstats
2025/09/01 01:15
4 Best Cryptos To Watch In 2025 Ready To Rock The Boat – Snag Your Spot Before Time's Up
MoonBull leads the best cryptos to watch in 2025 with whitelist rewards, while Pudgy Penguins, CHILLGUY, SPX6900, TRUMP, MELANIA, and LOFI gain momentum.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/01 01:15
$5,500 Ethereum Breakout Confirmed – While Dogecoin and XYZVerse (XYZ) Fight for $1 Territory
Ethereum has reached a new price peak, setting the stage for high activity among major digital coins. Meanwhile, Dogecoin and XYZVerse (XYZ) are pushing closer to a key price milestone. Growing momentum across these assets is fueling speculation and debate, with traders watching closely to see which one will reach the next big target first. […] Continue Reading: $5,500 Ethereum Breakout Confirmed – While Dogecoin and XYZVerse (XYZ) Fight for $1 Territory
Coinstats
2025/09/01 01:14
California Governor to Launch Token Targeting Trump's Crypto Wealth
The post California Governor to Launch Token Targeting Trump’s Crypto Wealth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins California Governor Gavin Newsom is preparing to lampoon Donald Trump in the digital asset arena with a new memecoin project called “Trump Corruption Coin.” The tongue-in-cheek token is set to fund voter outreach and redistricting efforts under Newsom’s Campaign for Democracy. Speaking on the Pivot podcast, the governor said the coin was designed as a parody of Trump’s controversial crypto ventures, which have become a central piece of his post-presidency wealth. Rather than presenting the initiative as a standard campaign fundraiser, Newsom cast it as a pointed satire. “Trump has turned crypto into another grift,” he said, suggesting the coin would highlight what he called the absurdity of Trump’s self-branding as the “crypto president.” Trump’s Deep Crypto Ties Trump has quietly become one of the most crypto-entangled political figures in U.S. history. Financial filings show he earned more than $57 million through World Liberty Financial, where he holds billions of governance tokens. Investigations from outlets like The New Yorker estimate his total crypto-related profits at $2.4 billion since 2022, accounting for nearly half of his personal fortune. In addition to personal memecoins and NFTs, Trump’s media company claims to hold over $2 billion in Bitcoin and other digital assets, solidifying his image as a crypto power player. That embrace has fueled concerns among critics who see conflicts of interest at the highest levels of government. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 01:13
El Salvador, Bitcoin'lerini Çok Sayıda Farklı Adrese Transfer Etti: Açıklama Yaptılar!
El Salvador Ulusal Bitcoin Ofisi, yaklaşık 6.300 BTC’lik rezervlerini tek bir adreste tutmak yerine 14 farklı adrese bölerek güvenlik önlemlerini artırdığını duyurdu. Yeni düzenleme ile hiçbir adreste 500 BTC’den fazla bulunmuyor. Bu adımın, özellikle gelecekte olası kuantum bilgisayar tehditlerine karşı bir önlem olduğu belirtildi. Bitcoin yanlısı duruşuyla bilinen Devlet Başkanı Nayib Bukele’nin yönlendirmesiyle hareket eden […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats
2025/09/01 01:11
'Everyone wants Bitcoin' – Eric Trump repeats $1 mln prediction as holders stay strong
The post ‘Everyone wants Bitcoin’ – Eric Trump repeats $1 mln prediction as holders stay strong appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways Eric Trump repeated his bold $1 million Bitcoin prediction, citing soaring institutional demand and lagging mainstream adoption as key drivers. Eric Trump isn’t backing down from one of Bitcoin’s [BTC] boldest predictions yet. At a recent event, he reaffirmed his view that BTC is headed for $1 million, “without question.” His confidence comes at a time when LTHs remain unfazed, with investors who bought near the 2021 peak still holding strong. Perhaps the price floors are sturdier than the skeptics think. Eric Trump predicts BTC to $1 mln At the Bitcoin Asia 2025 conference in Hong Kong, Eric Trump, co-founder of “American Bitcoin,” made it clear that he sees no ceiling in sight for BTC. Reaffirming his $1 million price target, Trump pointed to adoption that stretches from nation-states to Fortune 500 giants and wealthy families, all racing to secure their share of the digital asset. He said, “You’ve got nation states that are buying the hell out of Bitcoin. You’ve got Fortune 500 companies that are buying the hell out of Bitcoin. You’ve got the biggest families, you’ve got the biggest companies on Earth that believe in this digital store of value.” Despite the growing appetite, he argued that Bitcoin investors are still “early,” with mainstream adoption yet to truly begin. For Trump, that gap between institutional demand and broader public participation is exactly what makes Bitcoin’s future so explosive. He went on to add, “Everybody wants Bitcoin. Everybody is buying Bitcoin.” LTHs hold the line It’s not just institutions making waves. On-chain data shows Bitcoin’s long-term believers are helping the market from beneath. The 6-12 month UTXO band has held above 20% dominance, a level not seen since the 2021 peak. This means a sizable group of investors who bought near Bitcoin’s previous all-time highs are…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 01:11
Japan Post Bank eyes 2026 rollout of DCJPY deposit token for asset settlement: Nikkei
The bank, which holds more in retail customer deposits than any other in Japan, is aiming to attract younger users with the move.
Coinstats
2025/09/01 01:11
Layer Brett Could Overtake Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Outpace Dogecoin (DOGE) by 80x Before 2026
The post Layer Brett Could Overtake Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Outpace Dogecoin (DOGE) by 80x Before 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto world is buzzing, and Layer Brett is leading the conversation. More than just another meme token, this Ethereum Layer 2 project is being hailed as a potential game-changer, blending meme culture with serious scalability. With its crypto presale generating real FOMO, analysts are predicting that $LBRETT could outpace giants like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin by as much as 80x before 2026. Why Layer Brett gives investors an edge The original Brett token on Base was fun but limited. Layer Brett has broken away, building a future on Ethereum Layer 2 that solves the issues of speed and cost. Ethereum’s mainnet is powerful but congested, with fees often climbing to $10–$20 per transaction. By processing activity off-chain while still anchored to Ethereum, Layer Brett offers lightning-fast confirmations with fees that cost only pennies. This kind of accessibility matters. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have achieved massive adoption, but their architectures can’t deliver this level of efficiency. $LBRETT represents the next evolution, a memecoin with both culture and cutting-edge blockchain mechanics. With Ethereum Layer 2s projected to process over $10 trillion annually by 2027, Layer Brett is positioned right where demand is headed. How $LBRETT rewards early buyers Presale participants aren’t just buying a token; they’re securing access to massive staking benefits. Early adopters of $LBRETT can stake instantly via MetaMask or Trust Wallet and unlock APYs in the tens of thousands, levels unheard of with DOGE or SHIB. Key advantages include: Ethereum Layer 2 foundation: Fast, scalable, and low-cost. Presale access: Early buyers secure tokens at $0.0053. Staking crypto rewards: Huge APYs available immediately. Meme power with utility: Viral energy backed by real technology. With a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens and a community-first tokenomics model, Layer Brett ensures transparency while amplifying incentives for early backers. Add…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 01:07
