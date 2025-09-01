בורסת MEXC
Little Pepe Coin Price Prediction 2025: Can It Beat Pepe or Is Pepeto the Best Crypto to Buy Now?
Which meme coin will lead the 2025 crypto bull run? Crypto Frog-themed tokens are back in the spotlight, and three names are dominating investor conversations: Pepe coin, Little Pepe coin, and Pepeto. All three come from the same meme culture, but only one has the right mix of utility, tokenomics, and early momentum to stand […]
BULL
$0.00209
-11.92%
PEPE
$0.00000958
-2.44%
MEME
$0.002541
-9.82%
Tronweekly
2025/09/01 01:39
Bob Odenkirk’s ‘Nobody 2’ Is New On Streaming This Week, Report Says
The post Bob Odenkirk’s ‘Nobody 2’ Is New On Streaming This Week, Report Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bob Odenkirk in “Nobody 2.” Universal Pictures Nobody 2 — the sequel to the 2021 hit crime comedy starring Bob Odenkirk — is reportedly coming to digital streaming this week. Nobody 2 opened in theaters on Aug. 15. The official summary for Nobody 2 reads, “Much as he likes the slam-bang action of his ‘job,’ Hutch (Odenkirk) and his wife Becca (Connie Nielsen) find themselves overworked and drifting apart. So, they decide to take their kids (Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath) on a short getaway to the one and only place where Hutch and his brother Harry (RZA) went on a vacation as kids. ForbesLiam Neeson’s ‘The Naked Gun’ Is New On Streaming This WeekBy Tim Lammers With Hutch’s dad (Christopher Lloyd) in tow, the family arrives in the small tourist town of Plummerville, eager for some fun in the sun. But when a minor encounter with some town bullies yanks the family into the crosshairs of a corrupt theme-park operator (John Ortiz) and his shady sheriff (Colin Hanks), Hutch finds himself the focus of the most unhinged, bloodthirsty crime boss he (or anyone) has ever encountered (Sharon Stone).” Nobody 2 is expected to be released on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Sept. 2, When to Stream reported. While the streaming tracker is typically accurate with its digital streaming release reports, When to Stream noted that Universal Pictures has not announced or confirmed the PVOD release date of Nobody 2 and it is subject to change. ForbesPhotos: AARP Names ‘Hottest Actors Over 50’ – Who Made The List?By Tim Lammers When Nobody 2 arrives on PVOD, it will be available for purchase on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube for $24.99. PVOD rental prices are typically $5 less than purchase…
FUN
$0.009421
-0.43%
BOB
$0.000005521
-5.57%
CHANGE
$0.0020655
-2.94%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 01:37
Utility Overshadows Hype in the Crypto Space
The post Utility Overshadows Hype in the Crypto Space appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News DOGE vs PI vs MAGAX, how do they compare in their backing? Find out how the crypto space leans towards utility instead of hype. Meme Coins Compete with Utility Tokens for Investor Attention Meme coins and utility tokens have been competing for investor attention for a while, but it seems like the crypto space is changing. Dogecoin (DOGE) is based on hype, while Pi Network (PI) is driven by its utility. But a new meme coin in the crypto space, Moonshot MAGAX (MAGAX), is combining diverse elements, from hype and community to impressive utility. Now, DOGE is stagnating, PI is going for $1, and MAGAX has now introduced the world’s first meme-to-earn ecosystem. DOGE Popularity No Longer Sustains Its Growth Dogecoin (DOGE), the first meme coin ever made, is now slowing down. Despite having a strong community, DOGE’s price has remained pretty stagnant, hovering near $0.2150 in eight months. It only recorded a 0.84% increase in the past month. Even worse, DOGE has spent over 1,500 days below its all-time high, and this is the longest decline in history. DOGE used to thrive on celebrity endorsement and internet culture, but the hype behind its meteoric rise is fading. With no major technological upgrades or a clear roadmap for utility in the near term, DOGE is only based on speculation. Investors are now questioning whether DOGE is sustainable, as even if it breaks out, it might stall again. PI Targets $1 Mark Amidst Rising Demand and Utility As for Pi Network (PI), it has been gaining a lot of attention by leaning heavily into utility. Currently trading at $0.3829, PI has gained 6.64% in the past week. Analysts are saying that it could finally bounce back after a sharp decline from its $20 billion market cap in February to…
NEAR
$2.366
-2.51%
HYPE
$44
-2.09%
RISE
$0.012427
-9.96%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 01:34
HYPE
$44
-2.09%
PI
$0.34144
-7.04%
DOGE
$0.2126
-2.39%
Coindoo
2025/09/01 01:30
Basis Trading – Mind the Gap
Basis trading, on the other hand, primarily focuses on the price difference between the spot and futures markets of the same cryptocurrency.
MIND
$0.000296
-11.66%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/01 01:30
GitHub Copilot Introduces Next Edit Suggestions in JetBrains IDEs
The post GitHub Copilot Introduces Next Edit Suggestions in JetBrains IDEs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jessie A Ellis Aug 31, 2025 14:52 GitHub Copilot’s Next Edit Suggestions (NES) feature is now in public preview for JetBrains IDEs, enhancing code editing with intelligent suggestions. GitHub Copilot Expands Functionality with NES GitHub has announced the public preview of its Next Edit Suggestions (NES) feature for JetBrains Integrated Development Environments (IDEs), according to [GitHub](https://github.blog/changelog/2025-08-29-copilots-next-edit-suggestion-nes-in-public-preview-in-jetbrains/). This feature represents an extension of Copilot’s capabilities, which now includes proactive code editing suggestions to improve and refine existing code. Enhancing Code Efficiency with Intelligent Suggestions NES is designed to identify potential improvements, updates, or corrections in a developer’s code as they work. It provides inline edit indicators that offer suggestions, which users can preview and apply directly. The suggestions are adaptable, ranging from minor syntax corrections to comprehensive code refactoring. This tool aims to streamline the coding process by automatically detecting opportunities for enhancements, such as fixing typos, optimizing logic, and propagating changes across codebases. NES is particularly beneficial for maintaining cleaner and more consistent code, reducing the need for manual file searches. Getting Started with NES in JetBrains IDEs To utilize the NES feature, JetBrains users need to enable it through their IDE settings. The process involves navigating to the ‘GitHub Copilot’ section under ‘Settings’, selecting ‘Completions’, and enabling ‘Next Edit Suggestions’. Once activated, NES suggestions will appear automatically as developers code, requiring no additional commands. Users can review and accept these suggestions using their caret or keyboard shortcuts, with the default acceptance key being the Tab key. Alternatively, suggestions can be applied via the IDE’s gutter menu. Feedback and Future Developments GitHub encourages users to provide feedback on the NES feature to drive further improvements. Feedback can be submitted through the in-product feedback option or on the GitHub Copilot for JetBrains feedback…
MORE
$0.09798
-2.98%
COM
$0.017333
-8.77%
PUBLIC
$0.05196
-4.46%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 01:26
El Salvador Transfers Its Bitcoins to Multiple Different Addresses: They Have Issued a Statement
The post El Salvador Transfers Its Bitcoins to Multiple Different Addresses: They Have Issued a Statement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. El Salvador’s National Bitcoin Office announced that it has increased security measures by splitting its reserves of approximately 6,300 BTC into 14 different addresses instead of keeping them in a single address. With the new regulation, no address can hold more than 500 BTC. This step is stated to be a precaution against potential future quantum computer threats. Acting under the direction of President Nayib Bukele, known for his pro-Bitcoin stance, the office claims to purchase 1 BTC daily. According to the office’s website, the current reserve is 6,284 BTC, worth approximately $682 million. While the entire reserve was previously held by a single address, on-chain data following the announcement indicates that the reserve has been distributed across 14 new addresses. “This step aligns with best practices in Bitcoin governance and prepares for potential developments in quantum computing. Limiting funds per address reduces exposure to quantum threats by protecting unused Bitcoin addresses with hashed public keys,” the office said in a statement. Quantum computers pose a theoretical threat to the ECDSA signatures used by Bitcoin, but analysts believe it will take decades for this risk to become a practical reality. Meanwhile, claims regarding El Salvador’s daily Bitcoin purchases are controversial. Documents signed by the country’s central bank governor and finance minister as part of the IMF loan agreement state that the public sector has not purchased BTC since February. Bukele or his office have not commented on the IMF report released in July, while continuing to announce daily purchases on the X platform. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/el-salvador-transfers-its-bitcoins-to-multiple-different-addresses-they-have-issued-a-statement/
BTC
$109,156.39
+0.10%
MORE
$0.09798
-2.98%
COM
$0.017333
-8.77%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 01:23
Little Pepe Coin vs Pepe vs Pepeto – Which Crypto Wins the Bull Run?
The post Little Pepe Coin vs Pepe vs Pepeto – Which Crypto Wins the Bull Run? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Which frog meme coin can lead the 2025 crypto bull run? Frog-themed cryptos are heating up again, and three names are pulling investor attention: Pepe coin, Little Pepe coin, and Pepeto. All come from the same meme culture, but only one has the mix of products, tokenomics, and momentum to deliver massive returns. For traders looking for the best crypto to buy or the best presale to buy, it is about finding which of these frogs has real potential. Let’s break them down and see which one truly deserves the title of the top crypto to buy in 2025. Pepe Coin: Price Prediction Shows Its Growth is Capped Pepe coin had its big moment in 2023, making early holders rich. But now the story looks weaker. Most Pepe price prediction reports show limited upside since the market cap is already too high for another 100x. Without real products, Pepe is only riding its name. It may stay popular, but recognition alone cannot bring big new gains. For this cycle, Pepe looks like a brand that has already peaked. Little Pepe Presale: All Hype, No Foundation The Little Pepe presale created hype with fast rounds and quick sellouts, attracting short-term attention. But once the presale ended, the project showed no ecosystem, no utilities, and no clear plan for growth. Current Little Pepe price prediction estimates suggest it may not rise much beyond its presale pump. Without unique features, Little Pepe coin looks like a short-term flip and not the top crypto to buy in 2025. Pepeto: The Ethereum-Based Meme Coin With Real Utility Pepeto is the frog meme coin that changes the game. Built on Ethereum, it comes with working products that solve key issues traders face. PepetoSwap is a zero fee exchange for instant meme coin trades, while…
REAL
$0.05692
-1.64%
LOOKS
$0.014314
-4.78%
HYPE
$44
-2.09%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 01:22
Trader Who Bought Ethereum 10 Minutes Before Powell’s Rate Cut Speech and Made $100M Profit has now bought this Memecoin
Trader who recently netted $100 million by buying Ethereum just ten minutes before Jerome Powell’s unexpected rate cut speech is now making headlines again, this time by accumulating Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a rapidly advancing project. Known for spotting momentum before it goes mainstream, his latest move has turned market attention toward this token, which has […]
MEMECOIN
$0.002518
-12.23%
MOVE
$0.1177
-4.23%
TOKEN
$0.01218
-3.71%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/01 01:20
BullZilla Presale Roars Past $30K in Hours – Best Crypto to Buy Today Including Shiba Inu and Pepe
BullZilla presale surges as Shiba Inu and Pepe rise sharply. Discover why analysts call $BZIL the best crypto to buy today.
RISE
$0.012427
-9.96%
SHIBA
$0.000000000552
-2.98%
PEPE
$0.00000958
-2.44%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/01 01:20
