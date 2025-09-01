Bitcoin Post-Halving Top? Analyst Says BTC Demand Outpacing Supply Over 6x in 2025

Bitcoin is holding steady around $108,716, according to CoinDesk Data, but behind the flat price action are signs of a potential breakout as both retail and institutions ramp up accumulation. On Aug. 29, André Dragosch, European head of research at Bitwise, noted that corporate adoption of bitcoin has accelerated at a historic pace. He said that July and August alone saw the creation of 28 new bitcoin treasury companies and an increase of more than 140,000 BTC in aggregate corporate holdings. That figure is nearly equivalent to the total amount of new bitcoin mined in a year (which is around 164,000 BTC), underscoring how demand from treasuries is soaking up supply faster than it is produced. The accompanying Bitwise chart showed a steep upward curve, highlighting how companies are increasingly treating bitcoin as a reserve asset in the mold of Michael Saylors' Strategy (MSTR). Corporate treasuries added 140,600 BTC in July–August, per Bitwise (Bitwise/X) Moments later, Dragosch addressed a popular narrative among analysts that bitcoin could "top out" in 2025 because of post-halving cycle patterns seen in earlier years. He argued that such thinking overlooks the scale of institutional demand today. Institutional demand outpacing supply more than 6x in 2025, Bitwise data shows (Bitwise/X) His chart showed that as of Aug. 29, 2025, institutional demand has absorbed over 690,000 BTC, compared with a new supply of just over 109,000 BTC, making demand roughly 6.3 times larger than supply. While Dragosch described it as nearly seven times, the precise ratio still illustrates an extraordinary imbalance that challenges historical cycle comparisons. For investors, the implication is that halving-driven supply dynamics may matter less in the current era of institutional adoption. Two days earlier, on Aug. 27, Dragosch pointed to retail buying as another driver. He said the rate of accumulation across all…