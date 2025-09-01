2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Live Results, Winners And Grades On August 31

WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Live Results, Winners And Grades On August 31

The post WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Live Results, Winners And Grades On August 31 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 01:49
Bitcoin Post-Halving Top? Analyst Says BTC Demand Outpacing Supply Over 6x in 2025

Bitcoin Post-Halving Top? Analyst Says BTC Demand Outpacing Supply Over 6x in 2025

The post Bitcoin Post-Halving Top? Analyst Says BTC Demand Outpacing Supply Over 6x in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is holding steady around $108,716, according to CoinDesk Data, but behind the flat price action are signs of a potential breakout as both retail and institutions ramp up accumulation. On Aug. 29, André Dragosch, European head of research at Bitwise, noted that corporate adoption of bitcoin has accelerated at a historic pace. He said that July and August alone saw the creation of 28 new bitcoin treasury companies and an increase of more than 140,000 BTC in aggregate corporate holdings. That figure is nearly equivalent to the total amount of new bitcoin mined in a year (which is around 164,000 BTC), underscoring how demand from treasuries is soaking up supply faster than it is produced. The accompanying Bitwise chart showed a steep upward curve, highlighting how companies are increasingly treating bitcoin as a reserve asset in the mold of Michael Saylors’ Strategy (MSTR). Corporate treasuries added 140,600 BTC in July–August, per Bitwise (Bitwise/X) Moments later, Dragosch addressed a popular narrative among analysts that bitcoin could “top out” in 2025 because of post-halving cycle patterns seen in earlier years. He argued that such thinking overlooks the scale of institutional demand today. Institutional demand outpacing supply more than 6x in 2025, Bitwise data shows (Bitwise/X) His chart showed that as of Aug. 29, 2025, institutional demand has absorbed over 690,000 BTC, compared with a new supply of just over 109,000 BTC, making demand roughly 6.3 times larger than supply. While Dragosch described it as nearly seven times, the precise ratio still illustrates an extraordinary imbalance that challenges historical cycle comparisons. For investors, the implication is that halving-driven supply dynamics may matter less in the current era of institutional adoption. Two days earlier, on Aug. 27, Dragosch pointed to retail buying as another driver. He said the rate of accumulation across all…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 01:47
Bitcoin's $200K Dream Is Bold, But Ozak AI's Presale Reality Shows Bigger Upside

Bitcoin's $200K Dream Is Bold, But Ozak AI's Presale Reality Shows Bigger Upside

The post Bitcoin’s $200K Dream Is Bold, But Ozak AI’s Presale Reality Shows Bigger Upside appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto markets are buzzing with bold predictions as Bitcoin continues its climb, with analysts forecasting a potential surge to $200,000 in the next bull cycle. While this dream target excites investors, another project is quietly turning heads with an even bigger upside potential. Ozak AI (OZ), a presale gem currently priced at $0.01 in its fifth stage, is being hailed as one of the few projects capable of delivering 100x returns. As Bitcoin cements its dominance, Ozak AI’s presale momentum shows that investors are also chasing opportunities where exponential growth remains possible. Bitcoin’s $200K Dream Bitcoin has constantly been the centerpiece of the crypto market, often setting the tone for the complete enterprise. With the cutting-edge rate hovering round $108,632, achieving $200K could almost double its cost—a great move for this type of large-cap asset. The excitement stems from institutional inflows, the fulfillment of spot Bitcoin ETFs, and the imminent halving event, which historically triggers powerful fee rallies. However, at the same time as Bitcoin stays a dependable store of value and an extended-term preserve, its upside ability is highly capped as compared to smaller, rising projects that may supply outsized returns. Ozak AI: A Presale Powerhouse Ozak AI has emerged as one of the most talked-about presales in 2025. Priced at just $0.01 per token, with analysts projecting a launch near $1, Ozak AI offers a rare chance at 100x growth. The project is blending two of the hottest narratives in crypto—artificial intelligence and blockchain—to create a platform that delivers AI-driven insights, automated trading strategies, and enhanced efficiency for decentralized finance (DeFi). Unlike speculative meme coins, Ozak AI is positioning itself as a utility-driven project, already gaining credibility through CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap listings and a CertiK audit. With over $2.5 million raised in its presale, demand continues to construct…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 01:46
Crypto Whales Are Focusing on These 3 Best Cryptos to Join in 2025 for Triple-Digit Growth Potential

Crypto Whales Are Focusing on These 3 Best Cryptos to Join in 2025 for Triple-Digit Growth Potential

MoonBull’s whitelist presale offers early access, bonus allocations, and secret staking rewards, making it one of the best cryptos to join in 2025.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/01 01:45
This Meme Coin Will Turn Your $2,000 Into $1,000,000 Before The Next Crypto Bull Run

This Meme Coin Will Turn Your $2,000 Into $1,000,000 Before The Next Crypto Bull Run

Pepeto is now live in presale at $0.000000149 and has already raised more than $6.5 million. It is setting itself apart as the best memecoin for this cycle. Pepeto comes with tools, dual audits by SolidProof and Coinsult, and transparent tokenomics.
Hackernoon2025/09/01 01:44
Which Crypto to Buy for a Balanced Portfolio in the Current Market? Experts Say It's the Right Time to Switch to MUTM Besides XRP, MATIC, and ADA

Which Crypto to Buy for a Balanced Portfolio in the Current Market? Experts Say It's the Right Time to Switch to MUTM Besides XRP, MATIC, and ADA

The post Which Crypto to Buy for a Balanced Portfolio in the Current Market? Experts Say It’s the Right Time to Switch to MUTM Besides XRP, MATIC, and ADA appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News For investors studying crypto charts and weighing allocation strategies, the same question returns again and again: is crypto a good investment for the long term, and how should portfolios be structured to balance safety with growth? The common strategy is to anchor holdings with established assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), while also keeping …
CoinPedia2025/09/01 01:44
Wall Street investors are fleeing U.S. stocks in September and moving into foreign banks and gold miners

Wall Street investors are fleeing U.S. stocks in September and moving into foreign banks and gold miners

Wall Street is officially spooked. September started with warning signs flashing across every major index, pushing investors straight into foreign banks and gold miners. This is about survival. August ended with the S&P 500 breaching 6,500, and the Dow Jones notching fresh highs. But that meant nothing to those who’ve been here before. Historically, this […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 01:43
Ripple Pushes Payments Platform Into Spotlight With Public Demo

Ripple Pushes Payments Platform Into Spotlight With Public Demo

The post Ripple Pushes Payments Platform Into Spotlight With Public Demo appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech Ripple has rolled out a live demonstration of its new payments infrastructure, inviting both institutions and individuals to see how money moves across borders when powered by blockchain. The centerpiece of the showcase is Ripple USD (RLUSD), a U.S. dollar–pegged stablecoin designed to serve as the settlement layer for international transfers. In the demo, users can send funds, convert them into local currencies, and confirm settlement instantly — a process Ripple says highlights the role of XRP as the underlying liquidity engine. A Bid to Undercut SWIFT Global payments have long been dominated by the SWIFT network, but Ripple is clearly positioning itself as a faster, cheaper alternative. Instead of waiting days and paying heavy fees, transactions in the demo settle in seconds. Ripple is betting that this transparency — complete with real-time reporting and cost tracking — will win over multinational firms and banks accustomed to outdated rails. Building Confidence With Institutions More than just a product reveal, the demo functions as a confidence play. By allowing enterprises to test drive settlement tools directly, Ripple is signaling readiness for large-scale adoption. Features such as payment history, detailed reporting, and corporate account management are baked in, clearly targeting financial players rather than just retail users. Facing Fierce Competition The move comes at a time when heavyweight competitors are rushing into the same space. Circle, Stripe, and even Google are experimenting with blockchain-based settlement systems, while stablecoin adoption across DeFi markets continues to surge. Ripple hopes its open-access approach can differentiate it and establish RLUSD and XRP as a trusted foundation in the sector. Expanding Into DeFi Ripple is also pushing RLUSD beyond traditional payments. Just days ago, the stablecoin was introduced to Japan’s market through a $24 million mint and added to Aave’s Horizon RWA Market, giving DeFi users…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 01:43
Trump Family Linked Cryptocurrency Project Sparks Controversy

Trump Family Linked Cryptocurrency Project Sparks Controversy

The post Trump Family Linked Cryptocurrency Project Sparks Controversy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: WLFI experiences substantial valuation growth The absence of confirmed Trump ties Upcoming token unlock may influence market volatility World Liberty Finance, backed by Trump, launched its first ICO in 2024, raising $1.5 billion; subsequent offerings reached $5 billion, sparking market interest. Despite high valuations, the lack of verified Trump involvement raises questions about legitimacy, stirring speculative trading and significant price fluctuations in the crypto market. WLFI Sees 21-Fold Gain Without Confirmed Trump Ties World Liberty Finance (WLFI) recently experienced substantial valuation growth, with its token price increasing from $0.015 to $0.32 within eight months. This boost follows two token sales, previously at $0.015 and $0.05 respectively. Despite market speculation, official statements from Donald Trump or his family confirming involvement are absent. Market interest surrounds the upcoming circulation launch, seen as a significant moment for potential price reevaluation. The market faces a pivotal moment with WLFI’s upcoming token unlock, which could test the project’s valuation. A substantial increase in token price and community anticipation underscore the market dynamics driving WLFI. Some market observers anticipate volatility as 20% of presale tokens become available, with subsequent actions subject to governance decisions. Expert discussions from forums and social platforms highlight the significance of this unlock, citing potential price volatility as unlocked supply is tested. “The hype and open interest behind WLFI is unprecedented for a new DeFi token, but the absence of official Trump confirmation makes this unique even among meme launches.” — Unnamed Analyst, Crypto Market Researcher, X/Twitter Token Unlocking May Trigger Major Price Fluctuations Did you know? WLFI’s recent valuation growth mirrors other high-profile tokens linked to public figures. Previously, tokens with similar branding have fluctuated greatly following token unlocks, adding historical insight into current market expectations. WLFI, or World Liberty Finance, shows volatile characteristics with a market cap of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 01:42
Insights into Crypto Forensics: Adrian Morris on Chainalysis and Asset Recovery

Insights into Crypto Forensics: Adrian Morris on Chainalysis and Asset Recovery

The post Insights into Crypto Forensics: Adrian Morris on Chainalysis and Asset Recovery appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zach Anderson Aug 31, 2025 15:07 Adrian Morris from Grant Thornton discusses the challenges and insights of using Chainalysis in crypto investigations, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between public and private sectors. Adrian Morris on Chainalysis and Crypto Investigations Adrian Morris, Associate Director of Insolvency & Asset Recovery at Grant Thornton, recently shared his experiences and insights into the use of Chainalysis in crypto investigations. According to a blog post by Chainalysis, Morris highlighted the importance of understanding on-chain analysis, particularly the challenge of tracing transactions through exchanges, which often require disclosure to proceed. The Complex Dynamics of Money and Trust Morris emphasized a shift in perception regarding money and trust, noting that once funds are deposited into banks or exchanges, they essentially become assets of those institutions. This realization underscores the growing popularity of self-custody wallets, especially in regions where individuals are wary of state interventions. Challenges in Crypto and Gaming Morris recounted the unexpected complexities of linking crypto transactions to in-game transactions, an area that has become increasingly relevant as online gaming grows. Crypto’s borderless nature makes it a preferred method for transactions within virtual worlds, a trend that is likely to expand. Public and Private Sector Collaboration Morris discussed the need for better collaboration between public and private sectors in tackling economic crimes. He acknowledged existing partnerships but pointed out that many remain transactional. At Grant Thornton, efforts are being made to enhance these partnerships, especially in managing assets during liquidations and reimbursing creditors. Industry Events and Knowledge Sharing Events like Links play a crucial role in fostering public-private collaboration, offering platforms for sharing positive crypto news and facilitating discussions under Chatham House Rule-type environments. These gatherings provide opportunities for industry experts to exchange ideas and address common issues.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 01:41
חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Iran Limits Crypto Trading Hours After Pro Israel Hackers Hit Top Domestic Exchange

Trump sidesteps question on crypto divesting to pass key bills