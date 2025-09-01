בורסת MEXC
Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now According to Market Experts
September has long been a challenging month for crypto investors. Historically, both Bitcoin and altcoins have experienced sharp corrections, sometimes wiping out double-digit percentages within days. Despite this volatility, presale opportunities remain unaffected until launch, allowing early investors to secure positions at fixed prices. As Bitcoin shows signs of weakness this cycle, attention is turning […]
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/01 02:02
Trump Corruption Coin zet satire in op crypto
Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Gouverneur Gavin Newsom kondigt de lancering aan van de satirische Trump Corruption Coin, bedoeld als reactie op Donald Trump’s groeiende aanwezigheid in de cryptowereld. De memecoin mengt politieke spot met de hype rond digitale tokens en weet daarmee de aandacht van kiezers én beleggers te vangen. Het initiatief legt met een knipoog bloot hoe de cryptomarkt en politiek steeds meer in elkaar grijpen. Trump Corruption Coin als politieke satire Met deze aankondiging pakt Newsom op opvallende wijze de kans om zijn boodschap kracht bij te zetten. Hij bestempelde Trump als “één van de grootste grifters van onze tijd” en gebruikt de munt om de vreemdheid van diens cryptoprojecten te benadrukken. Waar Trump zijn succes vooral afmeet aan miljoenenopbrengsten uit digitale activa, wil Newsom de winst van zijn coin juist inzetten voor doelen die het democratisch proces moeten versterken, zoals redistricting en kiezersvoorlichting. Zo verandert de munt van een simpele grap in een instrument om politieke betrokkenheid tastbaar te maken. Gavin Newsom: “We’re about to put a meme coin out.” Kara Swisher: “Is it going to be gold Gavin Coin?” Newsom: “No, it’s Trump Corruption Coin… this is one of the great grifters of our time… His family is sent out before these foreign trips doing deals.The crony capitalism… pic.twitter.com/HNknqlm9Gi — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) August 29, 2025 Newsom’s campagne en inzet van memecoins De Trump Corruption Coin staat niet op zichzelf, maar vormt een logisch verlengstuk van Newsom’s bredere initiatief “Campaign for Democracy”. Dit programma draait om het vergroten van transparantie en het aanscherpen van democratische spelregels. Door satire te koppelen aan blockchain toont hij dat memecoins meer kunnen betekenen dan alleen kortstondig vermaak of snelle winst. In dit geval worden ze een strategisch hulpmiddel, bedoeld om het gesprek over macht en integriteit op een eigentijdse manier open te breken. Zo verandert het digitale rumoer rond memecoins in een aanleiding voor een serieus maatschappelijk gesprek. De cryptowinsten van Trump onder de loep Aan de andere kant van dit verhaal staan de indrukwekkende winsten die Trump de afgelopen jaren in de cryptowereld heeft geboekt. Sinds 2022 heeft hij miljarden verdiend via memecoins, NFTs en tokenverkopen. Zijn bedrijf, Trump Media and Technology Group, meldde zelfs meer dan twee miljard dollar aan digitale activa in bezit te hebben. Analisten schatten bovendien dat bijna de helft van zijn vermogen sinds zijn politieke periode voortkomt uit cryptoprojecten. Het zijn cijfers die de kritiek van Newsom extra lading geven: terwijl Trump crypto gebruikt als bron van rijkdom, zet hij satire in om een tegengeluid te laten klinken. Trump’s $3 Billion Crypto Grab: The Presidency Is Not a Profit Scheme Post: Donald Trump is back at it—this time, weaponizing the presidency to line his own pockets. His media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, is reportedly in talks to raise a staggering $3 billion to… — Kio Amachree (@Ivory1957) May 27, 2025 Trump en crypto: meer dan alleen satire De komst van de Trump Corruption Coin laat zien dat memecoins inmiddels zijn uitgegroeid tot een speelveld voor politieke strijd. Wat ooit begon als luchtige grappen in online communities, is veranderd in een kanaal waarmee politici hun boodschap breed verspreiden. Trump laat zien dat digitale activa een lucratieve markt kunnen zijn, terwijl Newsom via satire de aandacht richt op transparantie en democratische waarden. Samen schetsen ze een beeld waarin politiek en crypto steeds nauwer verstrengeld raken. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Trump Corruption Coin zet satire in op crypto is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/09/01 02:01
XRP Ledger Hits Record RWA Market Cap as Big Players Join the Blockchain Boom
While RWAs and stablecoins thrived, average daily transactions on the XRP Ledger declined as it saw a mixed network performance this quarter.
CryptoPotato
2025/09/01 02:01
Why Whale Investors Are Choosing Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over Ripple (XRP) Ahead of September 2025
The post Why Whale Investors Are Choosing Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over Ripple (XRP) Ahead of September 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As September 2025 approaches, predictions in the crypto whale circles are growing louder, and they’re all circling around Mutuum Finance (MUTM). While the market keeps a watchful but neutral eye on established players like Ripple (XRP), heavyweight investors are quietly shifting their focus toward Mutuum Finance, drawn by its innovative lending protocols. Mutuum Finance stage 6 of presale is now ongoing at the price of $0.035. All the investors who acquire this token today have a chance of growing their investments at least 500% within a short time span. Mutuum Finance presale has already amassed over $15.25 million of capital and over 15850 token holders. XRP Price Outlook, Stability at $2.94, Eyes on Short-Term Resistance XRP trades at about $2.94, and has been moving around in the region just below the important level of $3.00. According to analysts, above the support zone of $2.90, with whale build-up continuing, would pick up a slow progression toward the $3.40 to $4.00 series in the next few months. There are projections up to $5-$8 by early 2026 with regulatory clarity and strengthening demand. Although XRP has potential, investor interest also is shifting to new DeFi stories, including that of Mutuum Finance. Stage 6 Presale Now Live for Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Mutuum Finance is already a rapidly growing behemoth in the DeFi market and has achieved that by onboarding over 15,850 investors as well as having recorded a presale of over $15.25 million. The project is currently at Stage 6 of Presale selling tokens at $0.035 per MUTM. The stage offers early birds a huge profit window where they are presented with a chance to buy in prior to the token breaking higher in subsequent stages. Earn Rewards: $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program Consistent with an open infrastructure, Mutuum Finance is launching a $50,000…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 02:01
Story [IP] skyrockets 35%, outshines Bitcoin and Ethereum – How?
IP price defies the market trend with a 35% uptick - here's why it rallied.
Coinstats
2025/09/01 02:00
BlockchainFX, SUBBD and LightchainAI Price Predictions – Which Top Crypto Presale Can Deliver The Best ROI?
Presales are where the real money is moving in 2025. Billions of dollars have already poured into early-stage projects, and for the first time in years, we’re seeing platforms launch with full ecosystems instead of empty promises. Traders aren’t just looking at Bitcoin and Ethereum anymore — the question is which top crypto presales can
Coinstats
2025/09/01 02:00
Bitcoin Takes Unexpected Dive, Market Reacts
The post Bitcoin Takes Unexpected Dive, Market Reacts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has recently taken an unexpected downturn, dropping below crucial support points after hitting a recent peak earlier this month. Analysis of daily and short-term technical indicators reveals that selling pressure is predominantly influencing the market, raising the likelihood of Bitcoin edging closer to the pivotal $100,000 mark. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Takes Unexpected Dive, Market Reacts Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-takes-unexpected-dive-market-reacts
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 01:56
340,000,000 XRP in 14 Days, Whales Fueling Epic Rebound
The post 340,000,000 XRP in 14 Days, Whales Fueling Epic Rebound appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Whales bought 340 million XRP in the past two weeks, according to market analyst Ali Martinez. The large-scale purchases have drawn attention to whale behavior, the XRP Ledger upgrade, and the outlook for future prices Whales Drive XRP Buying Trend It is worth noting that large holders has bought 340 million coins within the past 14 days. This data was shared by Ali Martinez, who follows the movements of big accounts in the market. The buying was recorded in the second half of August and ended on August 31. The wallets involved held between 10 million and 100 million XRP each. XRP Whales on Buying Spree | Source: Ali Martinez The increase in their balances showed that some investors with large positions decided to add more tokens. For many traders, whale activity is often taken as a signal of confidence, though it does not guarantee what will happen next. A comment under the post pointed out the other side of the story: how much of the new buying might later be sold. This question highlighted the uncertainty of the market. Big purchases can support the price, but they can also create selling pressure if whales decide to exit quickly. The size of the purchase was also notable. It was far above the level of normal market movements and suggested that whales were making a coordinated move. This came at a time when the XRP price was facing a correction and traders were waiting for signs of the next trend. In separate news, while whales were buying, Ripple was working on improving the XRP Ledger. A major update introduced an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain. This project was built using Cosmos technology and was launched on the mainnet. The EVM sidechain made it possible to run smart contracts and applications on…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 01:52
Glassnode Unveils Bitcoin Market Insights in Week 17 Report
The post Glassnode Unveils Bitcoin Market Insights in Week 17 Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luisa Crawford Aug 31, 2025 15:33 Glassnode, in collaboration with Swissblock and Willy Woo, has released its latest Bitcoin market insights, providing comprehensive analysis and on-chain research. Introduction to the Bitcoin Vector In a recent release, Glassnode, in collaboration with Swissblock and renowned analyst Willy Woo, unveiled its latest insights into the Bitcoin market, titled ‘The Bitcoin Vector: Week 17’. This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current trends and developments in the Bitcoin (BTC) landscape, providing valuable information for investors and enthusiasts alike. Collaboration and Expertise The report is a product of collaborative efforts between Swissblock and Willy Woo, presented by Glassnode. This partnership leverages the expertise of industry leaders to present data-driven insights into the cryptocurrency market. Such collaborations are crucial in providing a holistic view of market dynamics and underlying trends. Content and Subscription Details According to Glassnode, the report is part of a broader initiative to deliver cutting-edge market analysis on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and decentralized finance (DeFi). Subscribers to Glassnode’s insights can expect to receive top-tier on-chain research, which is essential for understanding the complexities of the digital asset market. As part of the subscription process, users agree to Glassnode’s Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice, ensuring that all interactions and data usage are transparent and secure. Relevance in the Current Market The release of this report comes at a pivotal time for Bitcoin, as the market continues to experience fluctuations influenced by macroeconomic factors and regulatory changes. With Bitcoin’s price movements closely watched by investors worldwide, reports like ‘The Bitcoin Vector: Week 17’ are instrumental in shaping investment strategies and understanding market sentiment. Conclusion As Bitcoin remains a focal point in the cryptocurrency market, the insights provided by Glassnode and its collaborators offer a valuable resource…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 01:50
Top 5 Cryptocurrencies Set to Explode in the Upcoming Q4 Market Rally
September has always been an unpredictable month for crypto, with past years showing both strong rallies and unexpected downturns. As the market approaches this new cycle, investors are carefully scanning for opportunities in both established and emerging altcoins. Volatility remains high, but with the right strategy, sharp pullbacks can turn into strategic entry points. Several […]
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/01 01:49
