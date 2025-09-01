340,000,000 XRP in 14 Days, Whales Fueling Epic Rebound

Whales bought 340 million XRP in the past two weeks, according to market analyst Ali Martinez. The large-scale purchases have drawn attention to whale behavior, the XRP Ledger upgrade, and the outlook for future prices Whales Drive XRP Buying Trend It is worth noting that large holders has bought 340 million coins within the past 14 days. This data was shared by Ali Martinez, who follows the movements of big accounts in the market. The buying was recorded in the second half of August and ended on August 31. The wallets involved held between 10 million and 100 million XRP each. XRP Whales on Buying Spree | Source: Ali Martinez The increase in their balances showed that some investors with large positions decided to add more tokens. For many traders, whale activity is often taken as a signal of confidence, though it does not guarantee what will happen next. A comment under the post pointed out the other side of the story: how much of the new buying might later be sold. This question highlighted the uncertainty of the market. Big purchases can support the price, but they can also create selling pressure if whales decide to exit quickly. The size of the purchase was also notable. It was far above the level of normal market movements and suggested that whales were making a coordinated move. This came at a time when the XRP price was facing a correction and traders were waiting for signs of the next trend. In separate news, while whales were buying, Ripple was working on improving the XRP Ledger. A major update introduced an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain. This project was built using Cosmos technology and was launched on the mainnet. The EVM sidechain made it possible to run smart contracts and applications on…