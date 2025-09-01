בורסת MEXC
US Commerce Department Publishes GDP Data on Stellar (XLM) Blockchain
The post US Commerce Department Publishes GDP Data on Stellar (XLM) Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Felix Pinkston Aug 31, 2025 16:03 The US Department of Commerce has for the first time posted GDP data on the Stellar (XLM) blockchain, marking a significant step in government transparency and blockchain technology adoption. In a groundbreaking move, the US Department of Commerce has initiated the posting of economic data on the Stellar (XLM) blockchain, a significant milestone in the history of the US government, according to the Stellar. This initiative involves the release of quarterly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data onchain, creating an immutable and publicly auditable record of this crucial economic information. Stellar’s Role in Government Data Transparency The decision to use the Stellar network, which is known for its public and permissionless nature, underscores the commitment to enhancing government transparency. The Stellar blockchain allows for low-fee transactions, quick settlements, and utilizes a trust-based consensus protocol. By leveraging these attributes, the Department of Commerce aims to make critical economic data accessible to everyone, thus promoting transparency and verifiability. The move has been lauded by industry observers, with Bloomberg noting that the US government’s adoption of blockchain technology signifies a seal of approval for a technology increasingly used beyond its original cryptocurrency applications. The integration of such data onto a blockchain platform is expected to facilitate further innovation in financial markets. Implications for Decentralized Finance and Beyond Cointelegraph highlights that the onchain availability of US government economic data could have far-reaching implications. This includes enabling automated trading strategies that respond to government data changes, real-time prediction markets for macroeconomic trends, and advanced risk management strategies for decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. Moreover, the integration of GDP data into the blockchain ecosystem can benefit various digital financial instruments such as stablecoins, tokenized government bonds, and real-world tokenized assets. These instruments, reliant on…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 02:20
New Solana Rival Coin Below $0.004 Could Rally to $0.20 as SOL Targets $300 Next
Once again the crypto market is heating up, with challengers like Solana (SOL) and others on the verge of breaking new all time highs . As a result, new projects are slowly getting the attention of early investors like Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Solana has demonstrated that it is one of the scalable and efficient blockchains […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/01 02:17
Why Bitcoin Skeptics Will Never Disappear, Even at $1 Million Per Coin
The post Why Bitcoin Skeptics Will Never Disappear, Even at $1 Million Per Coin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin For years, every surge in Bitcoin’s price has been met with the same chorus of doubt: “It can’t possibly go any higher.” Now, even as the cryptocurrency flirts with six figures and beyond, some analysts argue that skepticism itself may be Bitcoin’s most enduring feature. Luke Broyles, an adviser and long-time advocate for Bitcoin, believes the market will continue to underestimate the digital asset even if it climbs into multi-million dollar territory. He points out that disbelief was just as strong when Bitcoin was worth a few hundred dollars as it is now above $100,000. To him, the barrier is no longer technical performance or adoption, but psychology—most people simply cannot imagine Bitcoin playing a meaningful role in their daily lives. Recent price action reinforces this cycle of euphoria and doubt. After setting a record high above $124,000 in August, Bitcoin quickly retraced toward $109,000, unnerving traders who assumed the rally had already run its course. Yet Broyles argues these pullbacks have historically been part of Bitcoin’s growth, often shaking out short-term holders before bigger rallies emerge. Looking forward, he believes adoption won’t come from convincing skeptics to make small recurring purchases, but from embedding Bitcoin into traditional financial products. One scenario he highlights is the potential for mortgages and real estate loans tied directly to Bitcoin. Instead of drip-feeding investments over decades, consumers could refinance property and instantly gain exposure—an idea that could accelerate mainstream integration far more rapidly than retail dollar-cost averaging. The challenge, however, is understanding. Surveys consistently show that a large portion of the public avoids crypto because they don’t grasp how it works. Until that changes, Broyles expects the gap between Bitcoin’s price performance and public perception to remain wide. For now, the digital asset continues to rise and fall against a backdrop of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 02:16
Dogecoin And Apecoin Hold Ground, But Arctic Pablo Coin's Stage 38 Bonus Dominates Top Meme Coins to Invest
Ready for explosive returns? Uncover the hype behind “top meme coins to invest” with APC’s 200% bonus, Dogecoin & Apecoin updates.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/01 02:15
The Crypto Playbook: Strategies That Work in Any Market
The post The Crypto Playbook: Strategies That Work in Any Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Whenever the market alters, investors tend to believe, this is not the same. Yet either way, up or down, it is always the same old strategies that determine the winner. Good risk management, a combination of investments, an understanding of when money can be moved fast and keeping things safe are not mere labels. They are the blocks that enable traders to live long enough in order to succeed. The crash of Bitcoin, the increase of Ethereum price, and the emergence of meme coins indicate that it is better to do the work than guess the future. Big investors today are investing in ETFs and government bonds. However, new ventures such as MAGACOIN FINANCE are captivating the interest of small investors since it was constructed to remain robust in any market. 1. Risk management above all The most successful traders cushion themselves against large price fluctuations. They do not make an attempt to win each time. They maintain their positions small to survive a fall. They make purchases gradually and diversify their money in numerous forms of assets in such a way that a single misstep will not destroy it all. In 2022 and 2024, not losing well was done by careful people and not by luck. 2. Diversification is non-negotiable You must spread your money. Putting all that into a single thing can reap huge rewards as well as huge losses. You add infrastructure tokens, stablecoin interest and some speculative coins, making the entire portfolio more stable. The ETF of Ethereum allows stability to be greater whereas meme coins can allow you to win big. Diversification is good, and it keeps the safety and big upside. 4. Security and structure decide survival A project should be well structured and safe to survive. That is why MAGACOIN FINANCE should…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 02:13
Metaplanet Seeks New Funding amid Stock Decline
The post Metaplanet Seeks New Funding amid Stock Decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Metaplanet faces a stock decline and revises its funding strategy. Erik Trump involved as advisor with 3.3 million shares. Preferred share issuance could inject $3.7 billion USD. Metaplanet, a Tokyo-listed Bitcoin holding company, has experienced a 54% stock price drop since mid-June, prompting a shift in financing strategy to public overseas share offerings. This significant move highlights the challenges in maintaining capital momentum for BTC accumulation amidst market volatility, posing potential dilution and strategic concerns for investors. Metaplanet’s Strategic Moves Amid 54% Stock Decline Metaplanet’s stock price experienced a significant drop of 54%, prompting changes in strategy. Leadership emphasizes international reach, engaging figures like Simon Gerovich and Eric Trump to elevate the company’s visibility and executive strength. The shift in strategy involves substantial overseas shares and potential issuance of rare preferred shares in Japan. Metaplanet aims to raise 130.3 billion yen for further Bitcoin acquisition. The global market has responded with diverse reactions. There are positive sentiments on platforms, suggesting confidence in Bitcoin acquisitions. Regulators and industry voices remain relatively silent on Metaplanet’s extensive actions. As Simon Gerovich, CEO of Metaplanet, asserted, “We are pivoting our capital strategy to seek substantial funding to expand our BTC treasury holdings aggressively.” Bitcoin Acquisition Plans and Market Outlook Did you know? Metaplanet employs a rare financial tool in Japan by raising funds through preferred shares, enhancing its strategic alignment with global peers. As of August 31, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) is valued at $108,981.94 with a market cap of $2.17 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. Despite a minimal 24-hour increase of 0.16%, the broader outlook shows a 4.65% decrease over the week, reflecting the asset’s various market pressures. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 18:08 UTC on August 31, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from the Coincu research team suggest regulatory tolerance in…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 02:12
Gold Is Eating Bitcoin's Lunch, Will BTC Price Flip The Trend In September?
The post Gold Is Eating Bitcoin’s Lunch, Will BTC Price Flip The Trend In September? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin price traded at $108,591 on August 30, while gold continued to show a stronger performance. Analysts such as Mike McGlone and Michaël van de Poppe have highlighted important price levels to watch. With September approaching, many expect the month to test whether Bitcoin can shake off its recent weakness and stage a reversal. Gold Outperforms as Bitcoin Struggles Near Key Levels It is worth mentioning that Gold held the advantage over Bitcoin in recent months as the better performer. Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone explained that gold had gained more ground since BTC first moved above $100,000 about ten months earlier. He noted that if the United States stock market weakened further, gold might keep its edge. Bitcoin’s recent price action showed pressure. The coin traded at $108,591.75 at the end of August, a daily rise of 0.27%. BTC vs Gold Analysis | Source: Mike McGlone However, the weekly chart showed a drop of 5.22% and the 30-day record revealed a fall of 7.97%. Traders also pointed to $112,000 as a level that Bitcoin failed to break, with the price retreating back to $108,000 after rejection. Monthly returns showed mixed results. While July closed with an 8.02% gain, August ended with a loss of 6.15%. This raised concerns among investors looking to September, a month that had often proved difficult for BTC in past years. Analysts Highlight the Big Catch Around $103,000 Michaël van de Poppe, a crypto analyst, said Bitcoin had not yet completed its correction. He described $112,000 as the resistance point the market had to clear. The top analyst also warned of a possible move down to $103,000 before the next strong rebound could begin. This possible bottom was what many traders referred to as the “big catch.” A dip toward $103,000 might set the stage for the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 02:10
12 Months of Crypto in 2 Columns: 5-Digit Winners and Double-Digit Losers
The post 12 Months of Crypto in 2 Columns: 5-Digit Winners and Double-Digit Losers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto’s last 12 months delivered extreme dispersion, with a cluster of tokens posting four- and five-digit gains while several well-known projects recorded steep losses. Winners and Laggards: A Data-Driven Look at 12-Month Token Moves On the winners list, spx6900 (SPX) leads in second with a 12-month gain of 11,693.10% at $1.128619. Cheems token (CHEEMS) follows […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/12-months-of-crypto-in-2-columns-5-digit-winners-and-double-digit-losers/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 02:08
Formidable Man Just That At Del Mar
The post Formidable Man Just That At Del Mar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Formidable Man and jockey Umberto Rispoli were back in the winner’s circle at Del Mar on August 30 in the Del Mar Mile Danny Brewer Just being real, there are certain venues where athletes seem to be more successful. They wouldn’t have called it the house that Ruth built if the Babe hadn’t blasted many baseballs far over the outfield fence. Del Mar may not be quite ready to don a nickname for Formidable Man, but this Thoroughbred has looked like the Sultan of Swat where the turf meets the surf. Running out of the Mike McCarthy barn, Formidable Man has become a turf monster on the West coast. In fifteen lifetime starts, this four-year-old Kentucky bred has eight wins and two second place finishes. But here comes the fastball that gets turned around in a big way… In six life time starts at Del Mar, this Man has six wins. Since breaking his maiden on the Jimmy Durante turf course at Del Mar on September 10, 2023, Formidable Man has reeled off five consecutive Stakes wins in his starts at the Seaside Oval. Included in those are the grade 1 Hollywood Derby, but perhaps his most impressive score came on August 30 in the Del Mar Mile on Pacific Classic day. Coming into this grade 2 event off an impressive triumph in the Eddie Read Stakes earlier in the meet, Formidable Man was facing another salty field. When the runners broke the front-running upset specialist Cabo Spirit immediately assumed the lead and was allowed to roll through some softer opening fractions (23.77 opening quarter, 47.07 half mile) for the one-mile distance. Turning for home it looked as if the win streak would be broken. Running along in third, this son of City of Light suddenly illuminated. Lengthening his stride…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 02:07
Bitcoin Price Skepticism Will Remain Into The Millions: Analyst
The post Bitcoin Price Skepticism Will Remain Into The Millions: Analyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Skepticism over Bitcoin’s ability to rise further has followed the asset for years, and will likely continue even if the price reaches into the millions, according to a Bitcoin adviser. “I think it’s going to be that way for a very long time,” The Bitcoin Adviser’s Luke Broyles told Natalie Brunell on the Coin Stories podcast on Friday. “I think Bitcoin will be at $5 million, $10 million or more, and people will still be saying, Yeah, well it’s 8% of world assets now. It can’t go any higher, right?” he added. Luke Broyles (left) spoke to Natalie Brunell (right) on the Coin Stories podcast. Source: Natalie Brunell Skepticism has followed Bitcoin (BTC) at every price milestone. Each time the asset has reached a new all-time high, critics have questioned its ability to climb further. During price corrections, many skeptics assumed it would never recover. It may be an “exceedingly long period of time” before change This year, Bitcoin reached several new all-time highs. Most recently, Bitcoin reached $124,128 on Aug. 14, according to CoinMarketCap. Since then, it has pulled back to $109,290 at the time of publication. However, Broyles argued that Bitcoin’s biggest hurdle isn’t technical but psychological, as most people still don’t believe it can improve their everyday lives. “Unfortunately, I don’t think a lot of people will make that switch until they see that,” he said. Bitcoin is up 84% over the past 12 months. Source: CoinMarketCap “I think it is going to be an exceedingly long period of time,” he added. Broyles suggested that Bitcoin merging with real estate loans will do much more for adoption than convincing Bitcoin skeptics to invest regular amounts over time. Bitcoin merging with real estate could push adoption faster “Like, is it going to be harder to convince somebody who’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 02:02
