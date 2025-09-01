Is New England Wind Project Being Held Hostage For Greenland Deal?

The post Is New England Wind Project Being Held Hostage For Greenland Deal? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Siemens Gamesa turbine. ENERCON Fan.CC BY SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Energy Secretary Chris Wright have something in common, something not true across the Trump administration: They are both liked and respected in the segments of the economy over which they have dominion. Burgum heartened the energy community when he said declaratively, “Energy is everything.” It is much quoted. Both men continue to get high marks in the oil and gas sector. The administration’s fossil fuel-first energy policy sits well in the C-suites of Houston. Less so in the C-suites of a myriad of utilities. And much less so since the Interior Department’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) abruptly issued a stop-work order on Aug. 22 for the Revolution Wind project, being developed by the world’s leading offshore wind company, Denmark’s Ørsted. The wind power project is 80-percent complete and could, it is estimated, power 350,000 homes in Rhode Island and Connecticut. It has serious implications for power-short New England going forward. The Transportation Department on Aug. 29 announced the cancellation of millions of dollars of federal grants for offshore wind port projects, including: Rhode Island’s Port of Davisville, which lost $11.25 million in funding for modernizing the port to support the offshore wind industry, and the Salem Wind Port Project in Massachusetts, which lost nearly $34 million in funding for a new offshore wind terminal. Trump Policy At Odds With Utility Trajectory The administration’s fossil fuel-first policy is often at odds with the trajectory that the utility industry has been following for some time, greatly boosted by the unbridled enthusiasm for renewables, particularly wind and solar, during the Biden administration. The world favors wind and solar — and U.S. utilities are enthusiastic about them as storage becomes ever more affordable. But U.S.…