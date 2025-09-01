2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
‘Jaws’ Makes Box Office Comeback As ‘Weapons’ Returns To No. 1

The post ‘Jaws’ Makes Box Office Comeback As ‘Weapons’ Returns To No. 1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Steven Spielberg’s iconic flick “Jaws” returned to theaters for a 50th anniversary re-release and beat out newcomer and Austin Butler-headlined “Caught Stealing” at the box office this Labor Day weekend, as Zach Cregger’s horror hit “Weapons” returned to the top spot after briefly falling behind a Netflix animated musical. The Steven Spielberg flick returned 50 years after its theatrical release. Getty Images Key Facts “Jaws,” which returned to 3,200 theaters 50 years after its initial theatrical release in June 1975, ranked second at the box office after collecting $8.1 million through Sunday and an estimated $9.8 million through Monday. The Spielberg film fell behind “Weapons,” which jumped back to headline the box office in its fourth weekend of release after drawing $10.2 million over three days and about $12.4 million into Labor Day. Behind “Jaws” came box office newcomers Darren Aronofsky’s “Caught Stealing” at No. 3, bringing in $7.8 million over three days and $9.5 million through Monday, and the Benedict Cumberbatch- and Olivia Colman-led “The Roses,” which collected $6.4 million through Sunday and $8 million through Monday. Between “Caught Stealing” and “The Roses” sat Disney’s “Freakier Friday” at No. 4, bringing in $6.5 million and $8.3 million over the three- and four-day periods, respectively. Surprising Fact “Weapons” reclaimed the weekend box office crown after being succeeded by “Kpop Demon Hunters,” an animated musical that debuted with an estimated $18 million. The film, the second-most-streamed film on Netflix since its release in June, opened at roughly 1,700 theaters across the U.S. and Canada and sold out an estimated 1,100 screenings. A soundtrack for the film also saw success, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart of highest-selling albums, while songs “Golden,” “Your Idol” and “Soda Pop” reached No. 2, No. 4 and No. 10 on the Billboard…
Bitcoin Could Hit $1M, Says Eric Trump at Hong Kong Conference- But How?

Eric Trump predicted Bitcoin would reach $1 million, citing supply shortage and institutional demand. Bitcoin struggles in descending channel near $108,400 support, resistance holding strong around $111,000 level. Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, told an audience at the Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong on Friday that the world’s largest cryptocurrency would [...]]]>
Bitcoin OG With Over $5B Accelerates BTC Sales For Ethereum

The post Bitcoin OG With Over $5B Accelerates BTC Sales For Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Bitcoin OG holder has accelerated capital rotation from BTC to Ethereum (ETH). After selling Bitcoin’s worth over $3 billion in the past few days to buy Ether, on-chain data analysis shows the whale investor has expedited the process with another ETH purchase on Sunday, August 31, 2025. Bitcoin OG Buys More Ethereum According to on-chain data analysis from Lookonchain, the Bitcoin OG, with Bitcoins valued at over $5 billion, sold 4,000 BTCs on Sunday to buy 96,859 Ether, worth more than $433 million. Earlier on Sunday, the BTC whale deposited 3,000 Bitcoins to an exchange, which facilitated the Ether purchase. On Saturday, the same Bitcoin whale sold 1000 BTCs, valued at over $109 million, and purchased more Ethereum coins through the Hyperliquid platform. As a result, the Bitcoin whale now holds more than 800k ETH coins, valued at around $4 billion, with the majority already staked to earn more rewards.  Institutional Investors Eyes Ether as Bitcoin Demand Wanes The demand for Ethereum by institutional investors has significantly increased in the recent past, as shown by the notable decline in Ether’s crypto exchanges reserves. On-chain data analysis shows institutional demand for Bitcoin has significantly declined in the past few weeks, with most rotating profits to the Ethereum market. Source: CryptoQuant For instance, BlackRock’s ETHA purchased Ether valued at around $968.2 million during the past week. BlackRock’s ETHA has led the wider U.S. spot Ethereum ETF issuers in purchasing More ETH in August. According to market aggregate data from SoSoValue, the U.S. spot ETH ETFs have recorded a net cash inflow of about $3.87 billion in August. As a result, the U.S. spot ETH ETFs have now recorded a cumulative cash inflow of over $11 billion since April to the end of August 2025. Meanwhile, market data analysis from Coingecko shows…
Bitcoin OG Sells Over $400M BTC and Buys Ethereum As Analyst Predicts $10k ETH Price Ahead

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Fundraising Strategy Under Pressure as Stock Drops 54%

The post Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Fundraising Strategy Under Pressure as Stock Drops 54% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet, the Tokyo-listed firm aggressively accumulating Bitcoin, is facing mounting pressure as its share price tumbles, threatening the fundraising model it has used to build one of the largest corporate Bitcoin treasuries globally. The company’s stock has dropped 54% since mid-June, despite Bitcoin (BTC) gaining around 2% during the same period. The decline has put its capital-raising “flywheel” under stress, a mechanism dependent on rising share prices to unlock funding through MS warrants issued to Evo Fund, its key investor. With shares down sharply, exercising these warrants is no longer attractive for Evo, squeezing Metaplanet’s liquidity and slowing its Bitcoin acquisition strategy, according to a Sunday report by Bloomberg. Led by former Goldman Sachs trader Simon Gerovich, Metaplanet currently holds 18,991 BTC, making it the seventh-largest public holder, according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET. The firm has ambitions to grow its stack to 100,000 BTC by the end of 2026, and 210,000 BTC by 2027. Top 15 Bitcoin treasury companies. Source: BitcoinTreasuries.NET Related: Metaplanet, Smarter Web add almost $100M in Bitcoin to treasuries Metaplanet turns to overseas markets With its “flywheel” strategy losing momentum, Gerovich is turning to alternative fundraising. On Wednesday, Metaplanet announced plans to raise approximately 130.3 billion yen ($880 million) through a public share offering in overseas markets. Additionally, shareholders will vote on Monday on whether to approve the issuance of up to 555 million preferred shares, a rare instrument in Japan, which could raise as much as 555 billion yen ($3.7 billion). In an interview with Bloomberg, Gerovich called the preferred shares a “defensive mechanism,” allowing capital infusion without diluting common shareholders if the stock falls further. These shares, expected to offer up to 6% annual dividends and initially capped at 25% of the firm’s Bitcoin holdings, may appeal to Japanese investors starved of yield. Related: Metaplanet plans to raise additional…
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: $6 Target in Sight as Bulls Awaken, But Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Might Lead the Next Surge

Ripple’s XRP eyes $6 after breaking resistance, but Little Pepe’s $22.8M presale and 11,256% upside could make LILPEPE the real breakout in 2025.
Venture Capital game has changed due to market maturation — VC exec

Venture capital firms are now investing in established projects with clear and predictable revenue generation models over early-stage tech. Venture capital (VC) firms have become much more selective with the crypto projects they invest in, representing a shift from the previous cycle due to market maturation, according to Eva Oberholzer, the chief investment officer at VC firm Ajna Capital. “It's harder because we have reached a different stage in crypto, similar to every cycle we have seen for other technologies in the past,” Oberholzer told Cointelegraph.She added that market maturation has slowed down pre-seed investing, as VCs pivot their attention to established projects with clear business models. Oberholzer said:Read more
Is New England Wind Project Being Held Hostage For Greenland Deal?

The post Is New England Wind Project Being Held Hostage For Greenland Deal? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Siemens Gamesa turbine. ENERCON Fan.CC BY SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Energy Secretary Chris Wright have something in common, something not true across the Trump administration: They are both liked and respected in the segments of the economy over which they have dominion. Burgum heartened the energy community when he said declaratively, “Energy is everything.” It is much quoted. Both men continue to get high marks in the oil and gas sector. The administration’s fossil fuel-first energy policy sits well in the C-suites of Houston. Less so in the C-suites of a myriad of utilities. And much less so since the Interior Department’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) abruptly issued a stop-work order on Aug. 22 for the Revolution Wind project, being developed by the world’s leading offshore wind company, Denmark’s Ørsted. The wind power project is 80-percent complete and could, it is estimated, power 350,000 homes in Rhode Island and Connecticut. It has serious implications for power-short New England going forward. The Transportation Department on Aug. 29 announced the cancellation of millions of dollars of federal grants for offshore wind port projects, including: Rhode Island’s Port of Davisville, which lost $11.25 million in funding for modernizing the port to support the offshore wind industry, and the Salem Wind Port Project in Massachusetts, which lost nearly $34 million in funding for a new offshore wind terminal. Trump Policy At Odds With Utility Trajectory The administration’s fossil fuel-first policy is often at odds with the trajectory that the utility industry has been following for some time, greatly boosted by the unbridled enthusiasm for renewables, particularly wind and solar, during the Biden administration. The world favors wind and solar — and U.S. utilities are enthusiastic about them as storage becomes ever more affordable. But U.S.…
HBAR Price Indicators Show Major Risk In Coming Weeks

The post HBAR Price Indicators Show Major Risk In Coming Weeks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hedera (HBAR) has been under pressure through late August, extending its losing streak into September. On a monthly view, the HBAR price has dropped by 8.8%, continuing a downtrend that has persisted since mid-August. This correction comes after a massive rally earlier in the year, when HBAR climbed more than 350% — momentum that now feels like a distant memory. Despite the weakness, some large holders have begun quietly adding to their positions, signaling that not all players are bearish. However, technical indicators suggest caution. Whales Accumulate Over $11 Million In HBAR On-chain data shows that whales have been steadily accumulating Hedera, even as the token’s price trends lower. Over the past week, two key cohorts — wallets holding at least 1 million and 10 million HBAR — have added notably to their balances. The 1 million HBAR cohort increased from 84.33 to 86.30 accounts, indicating an addition of at least 1.97 million tokens, valued at approximately $445,000 at the current price of $0.226. The 10 million HBAR cohort increased from 108.62 to 113.45 accounts, translating into at least 48.3 million tokens, worth approximately $10.92 million. HBAR Whales Keep Buying Dips: Hedera Watch In total, whales have acquired more than 50 million HBAR, valued at nearly $11.36 million, over the past week. This steady buying suggests that large investors remain committed despite the Hedera price’s month-long downtrend. But whale accumulation does not always translate to immediate price gains. Retail traders, who often dominate short-term flows, may still be selling. That is where technical signals, such as the RSI divergence, provide important context. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Hidden Bearish Divergence Clouds Outlook The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum indicator that measures whether an asset is overbought or oversold.…
September doom sets in as Wall Street turns to banks and gold miners for safety

The post September doom sets in as Wall Street turns to banks and gold miners for safety appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wall Street is officially spooked. September started with warning signs flashing across every major index, pushing investors straight into foreign banks and gold miners. This is about survival. August ended with the S&P 500 breaching 6,500, and the Dow Jones notching fresh highs. But that meant nothing to those who’ve been here before. Historically, this month tanks the markets, and nobody’s betting against that now. Data from Dow Jones shows that the Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq usually take their worst hit in September. So investors are bailing on U.S. stocks and heading overseas. According to CNBC, money managers are diving deep into international equities in 2025. Demand’s climbing fast. One of the biggest moves came from Lazard Asset Management, whose global portfolios are loading up on European and Asian banks, gold miners, and chipmakers. They’re backing away from the U.S. market, blaming stretched valuations, dollar weakness, and geopolitical messes, and building new positions through the Lazard International Dynamic Equity ETF, a $422 million fund that launched in May after converting from a mutual fund. It carries a 0.40% expense ratio and currently holds a five-star Morningstar rating. Lazard bets on foreign banks and miners as U.S. tech gets dumped Paul Moghtader, managing director at Lazard and the head of the firm’s Advantage Team, told CNBC that volatility in 2025 has gotten worse, not better. “Markets are increasingly volatile and risky. We’re seeing risk injected from many different sources, and an international exposure is getting more attractive relative to U.S. for many reasons, including the valuation, more shareholder focus,” Paul said. He said he breaks every stock down using four categories: valuation, growth, quality, and sentiment. They even factor in how a company’s beta relates to GDP growth, a macroeconomic layer that Paul said lets them weigh the risk or opportunity…
South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Iran Limits Crypto Trading Hours After Pro Israel Hackers Hit Top Domestic Exchange

Trump sidesteps question on crypto divesting to pass key bills