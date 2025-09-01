בורסת MEXC
/
חדשות קריפטו
/
2025-09-02 Tuesday
חדשות קריפטו
התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Rosé’s Hot 100 Record Beaten By A ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Star
The post Rosé’s Hot 100 Record Beaten By A ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Star appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ejae becomes the first female K-pop soloist to earn two Hot 100 top 10 hits as “How It’s Done” rises to No. 10 and “Golden” returns to No. 1. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 16: Ejae attends Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters” Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Getty Images As the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack earns another top 10 win on the Hot 100, one of the women credited on that smash makes history once more. All four of Huntr/x’s songs – the girl group created for the film – also name three vocalists—Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami. Of that bunch, Ejae is known for her past work in the K-pop field, and she has now collected a pair of top 10 hits on the Hot 100, breaking down a barrier. Ejae Claims Two Hot 100 Top 10s Ejae sits at both Nos. 1 and 10 this week on the Hot 100. “Golden” returns to the top spot for a second nonconsecutive frame, while “How It’s Done” jumps to No. 10, reaching the uppermost region for the very first time. Ejae Beats Blackpink Singer Rosé As “How It’s Done” ascends, specifically to No. 10, Ejae becomes the first solo female K-pop musician to collect more than one top 10 on the Hot 100. Only one other artist fitting that description, Blackpink star Rosé, has entered the space. Rosé soared all the way to No. 3 alongside Bruno Mars with “Apt.” not long ago, and that tune is still present on the list – but not inside the highest 10 spaces. Psy and Jung Kook Several other K-pop soloists have managed to collect more than a single top 10 on the Hot 100, but all of…
K
$0.1449
-13.69%
PHOTO
$1.4472
-1.34%
MORE
$0.09801
-2.96%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 02:55
לַחֲלוֹק
Cardano (ADA) Poised for $1 as XRP Partnership is Set to Trigger Price Boom, But This New Altcoin Could Explode 3500%
The post Cardano (ADA) Poised for $1 as XRP Partnership is Set to Trigger Price Boom, But This New Altcoin Could Explode 3500% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Cardano (ADA) edges closer to the $1 threshold and an anticipated XRP collaboration hints at a potential market shake-up, a surprising contender is capturing investor attention: Mutuum Finance. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has surpassed $15.25 million and has over 15850 investors presently in its ongoing presale. Positioned as an emerging force in decentralized finance (DeFi), Mutuum Finance is generating buzz with projections of a staggering 3,500% growth potential. While Cardano and XRP continue to make headlines with their steady momentum and strategic partnerships, analysts suggest Mutuum Finance’s innovative tokenomics and liquidity mechanisms could redefine the next wave of crypto market expansion. Cardano (ADA) Update, Steady Momentum Toward $1 Cardano (ADA) is currently trading at $0.86, showing stability with modest daily change. Analysts note that with steady accumulation, supported by whale activity and a recent strategic partnership with XRP to enhance interoperability, ADA may test the $1.00 level by the end of 2025, especially if interest in institutional DeFi remains strong. Meanwhile, emerging protocols like Mutuum Finance are beginning to capture investor attention. Mutuum Finance Stage 6 Presale Mutuum Finance is at stage 6 of presale, and the token is now priced at $0.035. The next stage will see the price of the token increase by 14.29% to $0.04. Over 15,850 investors have registered for the presale, and the project has so far raised over $15.25 million. Such traction is a reflection of enhanced trust in the project and value proposition within the decentralized finance industry. Developing a Stable and Secure DeFi Platform Mutuum Finance is developing a stablecoin to be pegged on the Ethereum blockchain to the US dollar. The stablecoin is an unfalsifiable, non-algorithmic investment token that avoids volatility tied to algorithmic stablecoins that balloon and de-peg in market hysteria. The Dual-Lending Advantage One of the advantages of Mutuum…
CHANGE
$0.0020655
-2.94%
BOOM
$0.00966
-20.42%
TRUST
$0.0006153
+18.32%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 02:52
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin News: Warum El Salvador jetzt seine BTC bewegt
El Salvador verteilt seine staatlichen Bitcoin-Reserven auf viele kleinere Adressen, um potenzielle Risiken zu reduzieren. Grund dafür sind theoretische Gefahren durch künftige Quantencomputer. Experten sind sich uneinig, ob diese Bedrohung schon realistisch ist, doch das Land setzt frühzeitig auf Vorsorge. El Salvador als Bitcoin-Pionier El Salvador schrieb 2021 Geschichte, als das Land Bitcoin als offizielles […]
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoinist
2025/09/01 02:51
לַחֲלוֹק
Early-Season Defeats Show Man City’s Rebuild Isn’t Complete
The post Early-Season Defeats Show Man City’s Rebuild Isn’t Complete appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BRIGHTON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 31: Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, reacts following the team’s defeat during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City at Amex Stadium on August 31, 2025 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Getty Images When Manchester City welcomes Manchester United to the Etihad Stadium for the Manchester Derby after the September international break, it will do so below Ruben Amorim’s crisis-hit team in the Premier League table. City has suffered a challenging start to the 2025/26 season. Sunday’s defeat to Brighton highlighted some of the issues in Pep Guardiola’s team. The hope was that Rodri’s return to the starting lineup after injury would give Manchester City control in the centre of the pitch, but the Seagulls played in quick transition and were well worth their 2-1 victory. BRIGHTON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 31: Rodri of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City at Amex Stadium on August 31, 2025 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images) Getty Images “We forgot to play,” said Guardiola after the loss to Brighton. “We decided to play long, more direct. It’s fine, but we have to be ready for that. We were not ready to win the second (balls) when it happened. Of course the momentum in the Premier League always changes after a goal, it can do that, but in that moment we forgot to start to play like we had done brilliantly the first hour against a tough opponent.” 2025 has been a transformational year for Manchester City. It became clear last midway through last season that Guardiola needed to rebuild his squad and that process started in the January transfer window with the addition of Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir…
T
$0.016
-2.14%
CITY
$1.0115
-1.78%
PHOTO
$1.4472
-1.34%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 02:49
לַחֲלוֹק
Fall Restaurant Openings To Look Forward To In New York City
The post Fall Restaurant Openings To Look Forward To In New York City appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The seafood tower at Limusina will come with big rock oysters topped with frozen margarita granita Limusina New season, new restaurants. As everyone comes back from the beach and the leaves predictably change color as the weather cools (hopefully), the last quarter of year often ushers in new, highly anticipated restaurant openings to comfort New Yorkers into the coziest eating season. This fall, plenty of beloved local and international chefs, plus notable restaurant groups and restaurateurs will be making their mark across Manhattan with new concepts spanning from small date night sushi spots to cavernous, creative Mexican group dining destinations. Here’s which new restaurants to add to your radar as they open in New York City this fall: Expected in early fall at 46 West 22nd St., Danny’s nod to the iconic establishments that dotted the classic Ladies’ Mile neighborhood in the late 19th and early 20th Centuries. Created by restaurateur Dan Abrams, the restaurant will offer American fare in Flatiron from chef Ed Tinoco (Metropolis, Alinea) with fine dining versions of the classic American dishes that combine multiple cultures and flavors. An all-American wine list will feature high end varietals from under-appreciated wine making states including Virginia, New York, Texas, and Michigan in addition to classic regions in California, Oregon, and Washington. Opening September 2025 at 19 Greenwich Ave, Arvine is a casual restaurant with a focus on American cuisine. Owned and conceived by Adrien Falcon, (Bouley, Essential by Christophe) originally from the Savoie region of France, who was a finalist in the Meilleur Ouvrier de France Sommelier competition, Arvine will offer an extensive wine list with rare finds and a deep by the glass section. Menu highlights will include spicy bison tartare with Calabrian chile “gochujang” and house einkorn focaccia, chile garlic charred kingfish with fennel-coconut puree and…
CITY
$1.0115
-1.78%
CHANGE
$0.0020655
-2.94%
RARE
$0.05285
-3.25%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 02:46
לַחֲלוֹק
Shiba Inu Warns of Fake LEASH V2 Migration Scams Draining Investor Funds
Shiba Inu warns investors of fake LEASH V2 migration scams. Fraudulent sites target wallets with phishing links and false promises. LEASH V2 development continues under new audited non-rebase contract. Shiba Inu developers have alerted the community to a surge in scams targeting LEASH holders. According to Susbarium, a Shiba Inu-focused X account, fraudulent sites are posing as official LEASH V2 migration platforms and tricking investors into connecting their wallets. Such phishing sites seek to rob money outright when the user authorizes any transaction. The messages about LEASH V2 Migration in Telegram have already been labeled as an organized scam campaign that aims to mislead unsuspecting members of the community. Also Read: BNB Attestation Service (BAS) Price Prediction 2025–2030: Can BAS Hit $0.10 Soon? LEASH V2 Development Underway These warnings are urgent following a recent incident in which the LEASH supply unexpectedly rose by 10 percent. This was against what had been supposed before, when rebasing was blocked, and the community demanded action. Following a consultation with developers and token holders, LEASH V2 will be released on a new audited non-rebase contract. The upgraded token is being developed, and the ultimate decision will be made with the help of the DAO governance. As expansion progresses, the Shiba Inu team has advised investors not to use unofficial sites. They emphasized that any offer to attach wallets or sign migration papers beyond the formal platforms is fake. Community Protection Remains Priority Susbarium further warned about coordinated networks of fake accounts working together to mislead vulnerable investors. These accounts propagate links and messages meant to create urgency or fear, making it more likely that individuals will fall prey to scams. The team also made it clear that there is no valid LEASH token on Solana. Any other versions of LEASH not mentioned on the official Shiba Inu site are scams and need to be disregarded. The Shiba Inu community is called to be more careful because scammers still target LEASH owners with their fake migration offers. With LEASH V2 still in development, the project team remains focused on delivering a secure and verifiable migration process while safeguarding investors against phishing schemes. Also Read: Canary Capital CEO Says XRP ETF Could Hit $5B Inflows, Surpassing Ethereum The post Shiba Inu Warns of Fake LEASH V2 Migration Scams Draining Investor Funds appeared first on 36Crypto.
BNB
$849
-2.00%
MORE
$0.09801
-2.96%
XRP
$2.7715
-1.14%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats
2025/09/01 02:45
לַחֲלוֹק
The 15 Altcoins Developers Focused on the Most in the Last Week Have Been Revealed – Here’s the List
The post The 15 Altcoins Developers Focused on the Most in the Last Week Have Been Revealed – Here’s the List appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Developer activity, as well as price movements in the cryptocurrency market, continues to be a key indicator for investors. According to data obtained from GitHub over the past week, the projects with the most developer activity have been revealed. Here are the top 15 altcoin projects with the highest number of commits according to weekly data: Ethereum (ETH) – 377 commit Cardano (ADA) – 322 commit Hedera (HBAR) – 167 commit Flow (FLOW) – 127 commit Internet Computer (ICP) – 112 commits Chainlink (LINK) – 95 commits Stellar (XLM) – 77 commit Polkadot (DOT) – 72 commit Gnosis (GNO) – 71 commit Avalanche (AVAX) – 67 commits Decentraland (MANA) – 63 commits Cosmos (ATOM) – 62 commit Mina Protocol (MINA) – 61 commits Audius (AUDIO) – 50 commit Ripple (XRP) – 46 commit Flow attracted attention with a 50.4% increase in developer activity on a week-over-week basis. Ethereum is also the clear leader in total ecosystem commits. Here are the top 10: Ethereum (ETH) – 50,359 commits Polkadot (DOT) – 2,856 commits Internet Computer (ICP) – 1,219 commits Arbitrum (ARB) – 1,112 commits Cardano (ADA) – 782 commit Stacks (STX) – 258 commit Chainlink (LINK) – 179 commits Flow (FLOW) – 177 commit MultiversX (EGLD) – 136 commits Tezos (XTZ) – 74 commit Ethereum continues to be the project with the highest developer interest, both in terms of core and ecosystem. Cardano, Polkadot, ICP, and Arbitrum are among the other projects that have attracted attention in terms of ecosystem development. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-15-altcoins-developers-focused-on-the-most-in-the-last-week-have-been-revealed-heres-the-list/
ATOM
$4.452
-2.13%
EGLD
$14.07
-2.76%
STX
$0.609
-3.94%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 02:44
לַחֲלוֹק
Hong Kong Firm to Raise HKD 500 Million for Crypto Expansion
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/hong-kong-firm-crypto-expansion/
COM
$0.017328
-8.81%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats
2025/09/01 02:42
לַחֲלוֹק
Newsom Plans ‘Trump Corruption Coin’ to Mock Trump’s Crypto Ties
The post Newsom Plans ‘Trump Corruption Coin’ to Mock Trump’s Crypto Ties appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. California Governor Gavin Newsom has teased plans to launch a “Trump Corruption Coin” as a direct response to Donald Trump’s controversial involvement in crypto, especially through memecoins. Speaking on the “Pivot” podcast, Newsom, a Democrat, said the planned memecoin, named explicitly after Trump’s alleged scandals, is part of his broader “Campaign for Democracy” initiative, with proceeds from the coin going toward redistricting efforts and voter outreach. “We’re about to put a meme coin out,” Newsom said during the interview. “And you know what, Donald Trump? We’ll see how well your coin does versus our coin.” When asked if it would be called a “Gavin Coin,” the governor replied: “No, it’s Trump Corruption Coin.” “We’re just trying to turn up the heat and tune people into the absurdity,” he added. “This is one of the great grifters of our time,” Newsom said of Trump. “None of this is normal.” Gavin Newsom: “We’re about to put a meme coin out.” Kara Swisher: “Is it going to be gold Gavin Coin?” Newsom: “No, it’s Trump Corruption Coin… this is one of the great grifters of our time… His family is sent out before these foreign trips doing deals.The crony capitalism… pic.twitter.com/HNknqlm9Gi — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) August 29, 2025 Related: China could leverage crypto control over Trump family wealth Trump rakes in millions from crypto Trump, who has embraced crypto as part of his post-presidency branding, has touted massive profits from digital asset deals, including his personal memecoin and NFTs. In June, he disclosed earning $57.4 million from his stake in World Liberty Financial. In his 2025 public financial disclosure, filed with the Office of Government Ethics, Trump reported holding 15.75 billion WLFI governance tokens. The filing attributes the income to token sales. He even held a private dinner earlier this year with buyers of his…
TRUMP
$8.419
-2.83%
WLFI
$0.2152
+330.40%
LIBERTY
$0.11564
-4.31%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 02:38
לַחֲלוֹק
BlockDAG’s $387M Presale Outpaces Solana $305 Goal & AAVE $400
The post BlockDAG’s $387M Presale Outpaces Solana $305 Goal & AAVE $400 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto markets are setting new milestones, with Solana and Aave pushing higher on strong inflows and institutional backing. Solana (SOL) price action broke through $200 and now eyes $305, while the Aave (AAVE) price rally has reclaimed $300, with analysts watching $400 as the next critical level. Both tokens are riding on whale demand, Ethereum strength, and broader macroeconomic shifts, placing them firmly among the crypto coins to watch this quarter. At the same time, BlockDAG’s presale is proving to be one of 2025’s defining stories. Having raised $387 million with a Batch 30 price of $0.03 and a launch target of $0.05, it offers clarity, security, and delivery before market entry, setting it apart from tokens still reliant on external momentum. Solana (SOL) Price Action Builds Toward $305 Solana has reestablished momentum with a 13% surge that lifted it above $200, supported by whale inflows that continue to underpin its rally. Large buyers have been steadily accumulating, lending stronger durability than retail-driven spikes. Analysts argue this sustained activity makes a fresh challenge at $305 increasingly possible. Network adoption is adding weight to the move. Solana-based project buybacks jumped 158% in just two weeks, from $14.5 million to $46.8 million, now making up 40% of all crypto project buybacks, compared to only 11% in June. Institutional signals are also boosting confidence, with VanEck filing for a U.S. Solana ETF and the EU exploring Solana for digital euro infrastructure. A confirmed break above $305 remains the ultimate test for the next stage of Solana’s advance. Aave (AAVE) Price Rally Eyes $400 Aave has reclaimed the $300 level, boosted by Ethereum’s strong performance and optimism around potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. The Aave (AAVE) price rally now points to $400, matching the December 2024 level where its last correction began. Analysts suggest…
U
$0.0145
-15.45%
SOL
$199.91
-2.51%
MOVE
$0.1178
-3.99%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 02:35
לַחֲלוֹק
חדשות פופולריות
יוֹתֵר
South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value
73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study
Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge
Iran Limits Crypto Trading Hours After Pro Israel Hackers Hit Top Domestic Exchange
Trump sidesteps question on crypto divesting to pass key bills