2025-09-02 Tuesday

This critical data reveals the U.S. economy is on the brink of recession

This critical data reveals the U.S. economy is on the brink of recession

The post This critical data reveals the U.S. economy is on the brink of recession appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Consumer spending, the backbone of the American economy, is flashing warning signs reminiscent of the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis. According to Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, the latest data shows inflation-adjusted household spending has stalled in 2025, raising concerns about the broader economy, he said in an X post on August 31. To this end, Moody’s Analytics data indicates that real consumer spending in 2025 has grown only slightly through July, marking the weakest performance since the 2008–2009 recession. Unlike past recoveries, where spending steadily climbed in the first half of the year, 2025 stands out for its stagnation.  By midyear, growth hovered near zero, below the 1% to 2% range typical of stable economic expansions. The weakness points to a sharp slowdown in consumer momentum despite relatively resilient job and wage growth. Economy in the danger zone While Zandi noted the trend does not yet confirm a recession, the parallels with 2008 suggest the economy is treading dangerously close to one. With consumer spending accounting for roughly two-thirds of U.S. GDP, any prolonged weakness in household outlays risks pushing the economy over the edge. “Spending this year through July has barely budged from last year’s end – worse than any year since 2008-09. We all know what was going on then. This year’s sideways consumer spending isn’t consistent with a recession, but it is with an economy on the brink of one,” Zandi noted.  This warning aligns with Zandi’s broader concerns. As reported by Finbold, the economist has noted that nearly a third of the U.S. economy is either in recession or at high risk, with his models placing the probability of a downturn within a year at close to 50%. At the same time, Zandi has flagged weak job data, slowing payroll growth, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 03:34
BullZilla Presale Targets Explosive ROI As Shiba Inu And Pepe Push Higher – Best Crypto To Buy Today

BullZilla Presale Targets Explosive ROI As Shiba Inu And Pepe Push Higher – Best Crypto To Buy Today

The post BullZilla Presale Targets Explosive ROI As Shiba Inu And Pepe Push Higher – Best Crypto To Buy Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What drives investors to chase meme coins even when the market feels uncertain? The answer is their ability to capture culture, ignite communities, and generate wealth at lightning speed. Each cycle births a fresh wave of meme coins that capture attention beyond blue-chip tokens. In 2025, three names will dominate the conversation: BullZilla ($BZIL), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE). While Shiba Inu and Pepe remain strong cultural icons, BullZilla is emerging as the most talked-about contender, with a presale model that makes it the best crypto to buy today. At a presale entry of just $0.00000575, BullZilla is building momentum through unique mechanics like progressive pricing, deflationary burns, and staking opportunities. Its narrative is not just about hype but about engineered scarcity and long-term ecosystem strength. BullZilla ($BZIL): A Presale Designed for Maximum Impact Bull Zilla is far from a typical meme coin. Its foundation rests on a lore-driven world that blends narrative storytelling with gamified crypto mechanics. With a supply of about 160 billion tokens, the project carefully allocates to presale, staking pools, treasury, and burn reserves. Progressive Pricing: A Game-Changer BullZilla’s presale is structured with a dynamic pricing system. The price increases every 48 hours or once $100,000 is raised, whichever happens first. This design rewards early participants with the lowest possible entry and builds urgency among new investors. An investor committing $1,000 in the earliest stage could secure nearly 173 million tokens. If $BZIL reaches its projected launch price above half a cent, that early stake could multiply into millions. This calculated potential is why analysts highlight BullZilla as the best crypto to buy today. Deflationary Burns Fueling Scarcity BullZilla introduces a cinematic “chapter system” where every major milestone triggers live token burns. With 5% of the total supply locked in a burn pool, each chapter…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 03:32
5 Meme Coins to Watch Entering September as Shiba Inu (SHIB) Takes a Back Seat

5 Meme Coins to Watch Entering September as Shiba Inu (SHIB) Takes a Back Seat

The post 5 Meme Coins to Watch Entering September as Shiba Inu (SHIB) Takes a Back Seat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The meme coin market is evolving rapidly as we head into September. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has long been one of the most popular meme tokens but its growth has slowed due to reliance on token burns and gradual ecosystem upgrades. Traders looking for faster returns are shifting their focus toward newer, high-upside projects. The next wave of meme coins brings innovation, real blockchain utility, and fresh branding that excites communities. Among these, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Snek (SNEK), Toshi (TOSHI), Turbo (TURBO), and Dog (DOG) are quickly emerging as the ones to watch. Each offers unique features, strong communities, and upside potential that investors are chasing as the meme coin cycle heats up again. Here are the five meme coins making waves entering September 2025. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is stealing the spotlight with one of the most impressive presales in recent memory. Already raising over $22.5 million, each presale stage has sold out faster than projected. The current price is just $0.0021, with the next stage set at $0.0022, positioning LILPEPE as one of the lowest-cost meme entries before launch. What sets LILPEPE apart is its infrastructure. Unlike traditional meme tokens, it is building a dedicated Layer 2 chain tailored for meme projects, offering zero-tax trading, sniper bot protection, staking rewards, and a meme launchpad. This combination of utility and humor has analysts calling it more than just another frog-themed coin; it’s a whole meme ecosystem in the making. With viral branding, whale accumulation, and even a $777,000 community giveaway, momentum is strong. Analysts predict anywhere from 50x to 100x upside from its $0.003 listing price once LILPEPE goes live, making it the leading meme coin to watch. Snek (SNEK) Snek (SNEK) has carved out its place as a top meme coin on the Cardano blockchain. Priced at…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 03:31
Peaks and Pitfalls: Top 10 Crypto Assets Split Between Fresh Highs and Old Lows

Peaks and Pitfalls: Top 10 Crypto Assets Split Between Fresh Highs and Old Lows

Several digital assets have hit all-time highs this year, and just last week ethereum ( ETH) climbed to a price peak not seen since 2021. Below is a look at the leading digital asset market caps, their latest peaks, and how close each coin is to reclaiming those heights. A Look Down From the Peaks […]
Coinstats2025/09/01 03:30
Why Bertram The Pomeranian and Layer Brett Are Trending In August, But Still No Joy For Dogecoin

Why Bertram The Pomeranian and Layer Brett Are Trending In August, But Still No Joy For Dogecoin

The meme coin market is full of surprises, and August has delivered two new names everyone is talking about: Bertram the Pomeranian (BERT) and Layer Brett ($LBRETT). Both are generating huge buzz for very different reasons. Meanwhile, Dogecoin (DOGE) — the original meme coin — is struggling to recapture its old magic. Analysts say this
Coinstats2025/09/01 03:30
Top Meme Coin to Buy in 2025: This Viral Newcomer Could Outpace Bonk (BONK) in the Race to $10B Market Cap

Top Meme Coin to Buy in 2025: This Viral Newcomer Could Outpace Bonk (BONK) in the Race to $10B Market Cap

The post Top Meme Coin to Buy in 2025: This Viral Newcomer Could Outpace Bonk (BONK) in the Race to $10B Market Cap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bonk (BONK) has solidified its place in the meme coin market, currently trading at $0.000026 with a market cap of approximately $1.86 billion. Yet, a new contender, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), is making waves as a viral newcomer, raising over $22.81 million in its presale.  With a low presale price of just $0.0021, fast and zero-tax transactions, LILPEPE is being highlighted as a potential top meme coin to buy in 2025, with analysts speculating it could challenge BONK’s dominance and even outpace it in the race toward a $10 billion market cap. BONK’s Road to $10 Billion vs. Little Pepe’s (LILPEPE) Advantage For BONK to reach a $10 billion market cap, it would need to climb from $0.000023 to around $0.000124, a 5.37x increase from its current price. With its massive circulating supply of 80.72 trillion tokens, such growth is possible but would require significant sustained demand. BONK Price and Market Cap | CoinMarketCap On the other hand, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has momentum on its side. Its presale has already raised over $22.32 million, with Stage 11 selling out faster than anticipated. Stage 12 is live at $0.0021 per token, bringing in nearly $500,000 in under 48 hours, signaling strong demand from investors eager to secure their spot early. Presale Success and $777k Giveaway Fueling the Growth Little Pepe’s presale has been a success so far, and to celebrate its progress, the team has launched a $777,000 giveaway campaign where 10 lucky winners will each receive $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens.  Over 270,000 entries have already been recorded, showing just how much attention the project is attracting. To qualify for the giveaway, investors need to contribute a minimum of $100 to the ongoing presale.  A Meme Coin with a Roadmap Full of Personality Unlike projects that take themselves too seriously, Little Pepe…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 03:29
MAGACOIN Tops 5 Crypto Presales Now as Dogecoin and Arbitrum Generate Maximum Hype

MAGACOIN Tops 5 Crypto Presales Now as Dogecoin and Arbitrum Generate Maximum Hype

The post MAGACOIN Tops 5 Crypto Presales Now as Dogecoin and Arbitrum Generate Maximum Hype appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto presale market is heating up as August 2025 draws to a close. With risk-on sentiment returning to digital assets, analysts and retail traders alike are shifting attention toward early-stage projects that can deliver outsize returns compared to more established names. Among the most talked-about opportunities are MAGACOIN FINANCE, Dogecoin, and Arbitrum, which continue […] Source: https://zycrypto.com/magacoin-tops-5-crypto-presales-now-as-dogecoin-and-arbitrum-generate-maximum-hype/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 03:26
Can BTCfi Keep Miners Secure?

Can BTCfi Keep Miners Secure?

The post Can BTCfi Keep Miners Secure? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Daily transaction fees on the Bitcoin network have collapsed by more than 80% since April, according to a report from Galaxy Digital. As of August 2025, nearly 15% of blocks are “free,” meaning they’re being mined with minimal or no transaction fees, just one satoshi per virtual byte or less. Lower Bitcoin (BTC) transaction fees benefit users but reduce miners’ revenue, raising concerns about the sustainability of the network’s long-term security model. Bitcoin’s incentive structure relies on miners being compensated for their work through block rewards and transaction fees. But with the April 2024 halving cutting rewards to 3.125 BTC per block, miners are leaning heavily on the fee market, and it’s drying up. “As block rewards shrink, more weight falls on transaction fees,” Pierre Samaties, chief business officer at the Dfinity Foundation, told Cointelegraph. “If usage does not grow, that base thins, and the guarantees weaken. Sustained throughput is essential for the system to defend itself.” Average Bitcoin transaction fees. Source: Galaxy Digital Related: Bitcoin 2025 builders predict DeFi will unseat traditional finance Bitcoin onchain activity slumps Bitcoin’s onchain activity has slowed significantly since the decline of non-monetary trends like Ordinals and Runes. Galaxy’s report notes that OP_RETURN transactions, used heavily during the 2024 Ordinals boom, now account for just 20% of daily volume, down from over 60% at their peak. Meanwhile, alternative layer 1s like Solana are gaining traction for high-frequency use cases like memecoins and NFTs. Furthermore, the rise of spot Bitcoin ETFs, which now hold over 1.3 million BTC, has pushed more BTC volume offchain, limiting movement that would otherwise generate fees. Bitcoin’s fee market is elastic by design, meaning that fees rise when demand surges and fall when activity slows. However, if demand continues to shrink, miners may be left with too little incentive to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 03:23
MAGACOIN vs BNB vs Cardano — Which Layer 1 Altcoin Will Dominate Capital Flows in Q4 2025?

MAGACOIN vs BNB vs Cardano — Which Layer 1 Altcoin Will Dominate Capital Flows in Q4 2025?

The battle between BNB and Cardano is intensifying as traders prepare for Q4 2025. While both have unique strengths, many are also viewing MAGACOIN as a new hedge and diversification play, given its lower market capitalization. BNB’s Institutional Utility and Ecosystem Strength BNB remains one of the most influential tokens in the market thanks to […]
Coinstats2025/09/01 03:23
As Shiba Inu (SHIB) Heads for $0.000030, This New Meme Coin Could Gain 21331%

As Shiba Inu (SHIB) Heads for $0.000030, This New Meme Coin Could Gain 21331%

Shiba Inu’s steady climb toward $0.000030 is a reminder of how meme coins can go from internet jokes to serious contenders.
Cryptodaily2025/09/01 03:22
