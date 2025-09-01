2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Convano’s Unverified Bitcoin Purchase Plan Raises Doubts

Convano’s Unverified Bitcoin Purchase Plan Raises Doubts

The post Convano’s Unverified Bitcoin Purchase Plan Raises Doubts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Convano’s alleged $3 billion Bitcoin plan, no official confirmation. Doubts over the Japanese nail operator’s crypto strategy. Lack of official statements prompts skepticism in crypto circles. Convano Inc., a Japanese nail salon operator, reportedly plans to allocate $3 billion for Bitcoin reserves, aiming to acquire 21,000 Bitcoins by March 2027. The move potentially impacts Bitcoin’s market dynamics, sparking interest in crypto investment strategies among non-financial corporations, but lacks confirmed primary source verification. Convano’s Massive Bitcoin Move: $3B Purchase Under Scrutiny Convano Inc., listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, allegedly plans to raise about 434 billion yen (approximately US$3 billion) to acquire 21,000 Bitcoins. This move positions them among the largest Bitcoin holders. Sources suggest Bitcoin purchases will occur in stages until 2027, with goals of reaching 21,000 BTC. Industry reactions remain speculative in nature. No formal endorsements or insights have emerged from major cryptocurrency leaders or regulatory bodies. The absence of authentic statements heightens uncertainties about the purported move’s actuality and intent, causing some market skepticism. “As of now, we have not confirmed any plans officially regarding Bitcoin acquisition.” — Taiyo Azuma, Director, Convano Inc. Bitcoin Market Tense: Lack of Confirmation Fuels Skepticism Did you know? There is historical precedent for Bitcoin influencing markets when large firms accumulate it, as seen with MicroStrategy. However, unlike Convano, MicroStrategy confirmed its actions publicly, reinforcing the importance of official verification. Recently, Bitcoin (BTC) prices hovered around $109,057.95 with a market cap nearing $2.17 trillion, per CoinMarketCap. Market dominance rests at 57.25%, while the last 24 hours saw trading volumes of approximately $46.86 billion, marking a decline of 17.81% compared to previous periods. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 19:37 UTC on August 31, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Without concrete evidence, concerns remain about Convano’s potentially unverified approach. The absence of corroborative…
Bitcoin
BTC$109,151.61+0.11%
Capverse
CAP$0.07037+0.14%
Movement
MOVE$0.1178-3.99%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 03:45
לַחֲלוֹק
Shiba Inu Navigates Critical Price Zone

Shiba Inu Navigates Critical Price Zone

SHIB trades critically above $0.00001159, marking a pivotal price zone. Recurring chart patterns indicate potential for significant price movement. Continue Reading:Shiba Inu Navigates Critical Price Zone The post Shiba Inu Navigates Critical Price Zone appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001216-1.61%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000552-2.98%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 03:44
לַחֲלוֹק
BTC Price, LTC Price & ETH Price Renew: Follow the Hashj Cloud Mining Strategy to Easily Earn $15,789 per Day

BTC Price, LTC Price & ETH Price Renew: Follow the Hashj Cloud Mining Strategy to Easily Earn $15,789 per Day

BTC, LTC, and ETH prices rise as HashJ cloud mining offers $100 trial bonus, $18 cash reward, and daily profits up to $15,789 with flexible contracts.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,151.61+0.11%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012425-8.84%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07647+1.21%
לַחֲלוֹק
Blockchainreporter2025/09/01 03:43
לַחֲלוֹק
Kakao Founder Facing Possible 15-Year Jail Sentence Over Stock Rigging Accusations

Kakao Founder Facing Possible 15-Year Jail Sentence Over Stock Rigging Accusations

The post Kakao Founder Facing Possible 15-Year Jail Sentence Over Stock Rigging Accusations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Illustration. CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images In a high-stakes collision of K-pop capital and prestige, prosecutors are requesting prison time and a hefty fine for an alleged stock-rigging scheme operated by Kim Beom-su, the billionaire founder of one of South Korea’s largest and most influential technology and communications companies in Kakao. The prosecution’s request for 15 years in jail and a fine of 500 million Korean won (approximately $359,600) stems from allegations that Kim Beom-su (also known as Brian Kim) and other Kakao associates manipulated stock to price out other bidders for a majority stakeholder control of SM Entertainment, the storied K-pop agency with three decades in the industry. Prosecutors claim that the inflated prices funneled roughly 240 billion Korean won ($172.6 million) of additional earnings, with Kim, Kakao’s chairman and largest shareholder, being the top beneficiary of the move. Kim was arrested in July 2024 and indicted the following month under charges framed under South Korea’s Capital Markets Act. At Friday’s court case on August 29 in Seoul, prosecutors contended that Kim deliberately concealed Kakao’s intentions to block an offer from rival entertainment mammoth HYBE (the company behind BTS, SEVENTEEN, LE SSERAFIM, ENHYPEN and NewJeans) when HYBE offered a public tender price of 120,000 Korean won per share for control of SM Entertainment. Prosecutors accuse Kim of orchestrating on-market purchases to drive SM’s share price above HYBE’s public offer, with Kakao Corp and its subsidiaries ultimately becoming the majority stakeholder. The move added significant value to the company’s Kakao Entertainment division, which features a multi-label system that includes several other major K-pop companies. Kim has denied the allegations. Reuters reports him saying in court, “Throughout my career, I have attended countless meetings, but not once have I ever approved anything illegal or considered it as part of our strategy.”…
Sidekick
K$0.1449-13.69%
BitShares
BTS$0.0013072+1.04%
Movement
MOVE$0.1178-3.99%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 03:43
לַחֲלוֹק
ChatGPT-5 explains how to maximize returns from Lucid’s stock split

ChatGPT-5 explains how to maximize returns from Lucid’s stock split

The post ChatGPT-5 explains how to maximize returns from Lucid’s stock split appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, effective August 29, with shares set to trade on a split-adjusted basis beginning September 2.  The move reduces authorized shares from 15 billion to 1.5 billion, without changing par value. Fractional shares will not be issued; instead, shareholders will receive cash. Following the announcement, the market reacted negatively, with LCID shares plunging. Lucid ended the last session at $1.98, down over 4% for the day, and nearly 35% year-to-date. LCID one-week stock price chart. Source: Finbold Profiting from Lucid stock split  Although the stock slumped on the news, some investors may still look to capitalize on the development. To explore potential opportunities, Finbold turned to OpenAI’s ChatGPT-5 model for insights. ChatGPT-5 noted that the reverse split will lift Lucid’s share price from around $2 to $20 by consolidating shares without changing investor value. While the higher price may influence market psychology, reverse splits often trigger short-lived rallies that fade. For traders, the AI model suggested the best opportunity may come before the split, as momentum could drive short-term gains.  However, holding after the adjustment carries risks, as the market may quickly shift focus back to Lucid’s financial challenges. Lucid fundamentals  At the same time, ChatGPT-5 emphasized that Lucid’s long-term outlook depends on execution rather than the split itself.  To this end, key fundamentals likely to affect the stock include the launch of the Gravity SUV, partnerships with Uber and Nuro, and continued backing from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Additionally, strong delivery on these fronts could also make the higher-priced stock more attractive to institutional investors. According to ChatGPT-5, maximizing returns requires two approaches: traders can exploit pre-split momentum, while long-term investors must weigh whether Lucid’s partnerships and capital support can translate into sustainable growth.  Without progress on…
Moonveil
MORE$0.098-2.97%
Movement
MOVE$0.1178-3.99%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017323-8.84%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 03:40
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin No Longer Plays Gold’s Game

Bitcoin No Longer Plays Gold’s Game

The post Bitcoin No Longer Plays Gold’s Game appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Opinion by: Armando Aguilar, head of capital formation and growth at TeraHash Bitcoin was treated as a purely inert asset for years: a decentralized vault, economically passive despite its fixed issuance schedule. Yet more than $7 billion worth of Bitcoin (BTC) already earns native, onchain yield via major protocols — that premise is breaking down.  Gold’s ~$23-trillion market cap mostly sits idle. Bitcoin, by contrast, now earns onchain, while holders keep custody. As new layers unlock returns, Bitcoin crosses a structural threshold: from merely passive to productively scarce. That change is quietly redefining how capital prices risk, how institutions allocate reserves and how portfolio theory accounts for safety. Scarcity may explain price stability. Still, productivity explains why miners, treasuries and funds are now parking assets in BTC rather than just building around it. A vault asset that earns yield isn’t digital gold anymore — it’s productive capital. Scarcity matters, but productivity rules Bitcoin’s economic DNA hasn’t changed: The supply remains capped at 21 million, the issuance schedule is transparent, and no central authority can inflate or censor it. Scarcity, auditability and resistance to manipulation always set Bitcoin apart, but in 2025, these differentiating and unique factors started to mean something more. As the issuance rate is locked, even as new protocol layers allow BTC to generate onchain returns, Bitcoin is now gaining traction for what it will enable. A new set of tools gives holders the ability to earn real yield without giving up custody, relying on centralized platforms and altering the base protocol. It leaves Bitcoin’s core mechanics untouched but changes how capital engages with the asset. We’re already seeing that effect in practice. Bitcoin is the only crypto asset officially held in sovereign reserves: El Salvador continues to allocate BTC in its national treasury, and a 2025 US…
Threshold
T$0.01599-2.20%
RealLink
REAL$0.05692-1.60%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0020655-2.94%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 03:38
לַחֲלוֹק
Pete Davidson, Casey Affleck to star in ‘Killing Satoshi,’ conspiracy thriller film slated for 2026 release: Variety

Pete Davidson, Casey Affleck to star in ‘Killing Satoshi,’ conspiracy thriller film slated for 2026 release: Variety

The director of "The Bourne Identity" and "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" is set to deliver a conspiracy thriller based on the life of Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto.
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004028-5.37%
StarHeroes
STAR$0.003332+0.93%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 03:38
לַחֲלוֹק
The High School Catfish’—Who Was The Texter?

The High School Catfish’—Who Was The Texter?

The post The High School Catfish’—Who Was The Texter? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unknown Number: The High School Catfish. Lauryn in Unknown Number: The High School Catfish. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025 Courtesy of Netflix For more than two years, teenage couple Lauryn Licari and Owen McKenny were harassed by an anonymous texter. When the cyberbully’s identity was finally revealed, it shocked everyone, including the couple, investigators, their small town and the entire world. This disturbing true crime case is the subject of Netflix’s new documentary, Unknown Number: The High School Catfish, released on Aug. 29. The film features interviews with Licari and her ex-boyfriend Owen, who describe becoming targets of persistent, cruel messages when they were just 13 years old. The documentary also interviews Licari’s parents and investigators, from local law enforcement to the FBI. At the time the texts began, Licari and McKenny were living in the small town of Beal City, Mich. The young couple had been dating since their junior high school years and friends referred to them as the “golden couple.” As they grew closer, so did their parents, who had each other over for barbecues. What Happened To Lauryn Licari And Owen McKenny? Unknown Number: The High School Catfish. (L to R) Lauryn and Owen in Unknown Number: The High School Catfish. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025 Courtesy of Netflix Just before Halloween in 2020, Licari and McKenny received a group text sent from an unknown number. “Hi Lauryn, Owen is breaking up with you,” one of the messages read, according to documentary. Other texts continued to suggest that Owen was cheating, saying things like, “He no longer likes you and hasn’t liked you for a while,” and “It’s obvious he wants me.” The couple initially found the messages strange but dismissed them. One year later, the harassment returned with greater intensity, escalating to nearly…
Threshold
T$0.01599-2.20%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0115-1.78%
Alttown
TOWN$0.0069-0.43%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 03:37
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin Whale Sells $433M in BTC and Buys Ethereum Amid Price Surge

Bitcoin Whale Sells $433M in BTC and Buys Ethereum Amid Price Surge

TLDR A Bitcoin whale sold 4,000 BTC worth $433M and purchased 96,859 ETH on August 31. The wallet now holds over 800,000 ETH, most of it staked for passive yield. U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs recorded $3.87B in net inflows in August 2025. ETH hit an all-time high of $4,946 on August 24, gaining 24% in [...] The post Bitcoin Whale Sells $433M in BTC and Buys Ethereum Amid Price Surge appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
U$0.0145-15.45%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,151.61+0.11%
Ethereum
ETH$4,362.93-2.08%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coincentral2025/09/01 03:35
לַחֲלוֹק
List of Altcoins Most Searched for in Recent Hours Published

List of Altcoins Most Searched for in Recent Hours Published

The post List of Altcoins Most Searched for in Recent Hours Published appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency tracking platform CoinGecko has announced the most searched altcoins by users in recent hours. The list covers a wide range of markets, from leading names to new projects. Here are the altcoins and their current market values: POL (Formerly MATIC) – $2.97 billion Ethereum (ETH) – $540.30 billion Cronos (CRO) – $9.66 billion Dolomite (DOLO) – $127.45 million Mitosis (MITO) – $48.74 million Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) – $1.86 billion OpenVPP (OVPP) – $77.63 million Pyth Network (PYTH) – $1.05 billion Bitcoin (BTC) – $2.16 trillion Solana (SOL) – $110.94 billion Hyperliquid (HYPE) – $12.21 billion Aave (AAVE) – $4.85 billion XRP (XRP) – $167.15 billion Official Trump (TRUMP) – $1.71 billion Ondo (ONDO) – $2.85 billion Looking at the list, some of the most notable increases were seen in Dolomite (DOLO) and Mitosis (MITO) tokens. DOLO rose 21.7% in the last 24 hours, while MITO saw a 16.5% increase. Despite their relatively low market capitalizations, these two projects appear to have attracted investor interest. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/list-of-altcoins-most-searched-for-in-recent-hours-published/
Solana
SOL$199.88-2.52%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.42-2.82%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,151.61+0.11%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 03:35
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Iran Limits Crypto Trading Hours After Pro Israel Hackers Hit Top Domestic Exchange

Trump sidesteps question on crypto divesting to pass key bills