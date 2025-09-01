The High School Catfish’—Who Was The Texter?

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish. Lauryn in Unknown Number: The High School Catfish. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025 Courtesy of Netflix For more than two years, teenage couple Lauryn Licari and Owen McKenny were harassed by an anonymous texter. When the cyberbully's identity was finally revealed, it shocked everyone, including the couple, investigators, their small town and the entire world. This disturbing true crime case is the subject of Netflix's new documentary, Unknown Number: The High School Catfish, released on Aug. 29. The film features interviews with Licari and her ex-boyfriend Owen, who describe becoming targets of persistent, cruel messages when they were just 13 years old. The documentary also interviews Licari's parents and investigators, from local law enforcement to the FBI. At the time the texts began, Licari and McKenny were living in the small town of Beal City, Mich. The young couple had been dating since their junior high school years and friends referred to them as the "golden couple." As they grew closer, so did their parents, who had each other over for barbecues. What Happened To Lauryn Licari And Owen McKenny? Unknown Number: The High School Catfish. (L to R) Lauryn and Owen in Unknown Number: The High School Catfish. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025 Courtesy of Netflix Just before Halloween in 2020, Licari and McKenny received a group text sent from an unknown number. "Hi Lauryn, Owen is breaking up with you," one of the messages read, according to documentary. Other texts continued to suggest that Owen was cheating, saying things like, "He no longer likes you and hasn't liked you for a while," and "It's obvious he wants me." The couple initially found the messages strange but dismissed them. One year later, the harassment returned with greater intensity, escalating to nearly…