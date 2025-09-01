2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
The battle between Bitcoin Core vs Knots is getting ugly

The battle between Bitcoin Core vs Knots is getting ugly

The post The battle between Bitcoin Core vs Knots is getting ugly appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. If you’re new to Bitcoin or the only sats you hold are in an ETF or a centralized exchange, you’d be forgiven for not knowing about Core vs Knots and the entire OP_RETURN saga. But if you’ve weathered a few cycles, HODLed like a champ, and are still scratching your head, it’s time you opened your eyes: the 2025 ‘spam wars’ bear all the hallmarks of the block size wars almost a decade before it, and it’s getting ugly fast. Like the block size wars, the spam wars involve a fundamental ideological clash over the core principles of Bitcoin, particularly scaling versus decentralization, and whether to prioritize network capacity and ease of use over a simpler, permissionless protocol. Supporters of Bitcoin Core, the long-standing reference implementation, and Bitcoin Knots, an increasingly popular alternative maintained by developer and CTO at Ocean Mining, Luke Dashjr, are at loggerheads, and the gloves are coming off. Core vs Knots, what’s happening? At the center of the controversy is Bitcoin Core’s planned removal of the 80-byte limit on OP_RETURN data in its upcoming v30 release, scheduled for October 2025. This technical change, intended to boost flexibility and unlock new use cases for embedding data on Bitcoin’s blockchain, is fiercely opposed by Knots backers, who argue it transforms the main network into a dumping ground for non-financial transactions and spam. Core developers, like Peter Todd and Jameson Lopp, claim the change supports broader innovation, like digital art and document verification. They support everyone’s right to use the Bitcoin blockchain as they feel and not have governance or morals thrust upon them. Lopp posted: “I truly detest politics. Thus I have little patience for those who try to impose traditional governance models onto Bitcoin. If you don’t like anarchy, you’re free to leave.” Knots supporters like Samson…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03088-3.50%
Threshold
T$0.01599-2.20%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0020655-2.94%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 04:03
לַחֲלוֹק
XRP News Today: South Korean Lawmakers Invest in Crypto While Shaping Market Policy

XRP News Today: South Korean Lawmakers Invest in Crypto While Shaping Market Policy

TLDR 16 Korean lawmakers disclosed holdings in crypto assets like XRP and PEPE. South Korean retail investors poured $12B into U.S. crypto stocks in 2025. Lawmakers invested in U.S. tech giants and local unlisted gaming firms. Stablecoin policies in Korea and the U.S. boosted crypto investor interest. South Korean lawmakers are drawing attention after it [...] The post XRP News Today: South Korean Lawmakers Invest in Crypto While Shaping Market Policy appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
U$0.0145-15.45%
XRP
XRP$2.7713-1.15%
Wink
LIKE$0.011203-5.20%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coincentral2025/09/01 04:02
לַחֲלוֹק
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe Coin (PEPE) Might Rally to $0.0001, But This Meme Coin Will Lead the Next Market Rally

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe Coin (PEPE) Might Rally to $0.0001, But This Meme Coin Will Lead the Next Market Rally

The post Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe Coin (PEPE) Might Rally to $0.0001, But This Meme Coin Will Lead the Next Market Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe Coin (PEPE) are eyeing a potential rally to $0.0001. Shiba Inu, at around $0.00001386, has surged 11.9% in the past week from $0.0000122. And, Pepe Coin, at $0.00001253, has seen a slight 2% dip in the last 24 hours, but remains strong in its outlook. Still, it remains strong with a $5 billion market cap.  While both tokens could climb further, a new contender, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), is shaping up to lead the next market rally. With its presale already raising over $22.8 million, this meme coin is emerging as the one to watch. Shiba Inu’s Whale Activity Sparks Optimism Shiba Inu has shown renewed momentum in August, with whale transactions increasing by 188% and over 3.69 trillion SHIB being accumulated in just two days.  This activity points to growing confidence among large investors. If this trend continues, SHIB has a strong chance of testing the $0.0001 milestone. However, its enormous circulating supply and slow burn mechanism remain challenges for a parabolic run in the short term. Pepe Coin’s Potential Breakout Pepe Coin, despite a small pullback, is holding steady with healthy liquidity. Trading at around $0.00001174, PEPE has broken above the $0.00001120 level, supported by a strong RSI of 70.68.  If it can reclaim and hold key resistance zones, PEPE could also attempt a push toward $0.0001. Yet, with increasing competition in the meme sector, PEPE may face challenges sustaining momentum. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin to Lead the Next Market Rally While SHIB and PEPE remain crowd favorites, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is positioning itself as the next leader in the meme coin market. Unlike traditional meme coins, LILPEPE is built on a Layer 2 blockchain optimized for speed, low fees, and scalability. By combining meme culture with advanced tokenomics, it appeals both…
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001216-1.61%
Capverse
CAP$0.07037+0.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017323-8.84%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 04:02
לַחֲלוֹק
BlockDAG Presale Turns Mining, Daily Buyer Battles, & Learning Into ROI

BlockDAG Presale Turns Mining, Daily Buyer Battles, & Learning Into ROI

The post BlockDAG Presale Turns Mining, Daily Buyer Battles, & Learning Into ROI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News See how BlockDAG presale creates real ROI through mobile mining, 25% referral rewards, daily Buyer Battles, & Academy learning, with $388M raised. Most crypto projects require upfront investment and only later suggest potential gains. BlockDAG reverses that pattern. It is not just a presale, but a working model of rewards in motion. With mobile mining, 25% referral payouts, daily Buyer Battles, and an Academy that pays for learning, BlockDAG (BDAG) transforms interaction into steady earnings. There is no need to commit capital to begin. The more you participate, the more you collect. With nearly $388 million raised, more than 25.5 billion BDAG sold, and batch 30 priced at $0.03, a 2900% rise from batch 1, this system is already rewarding early participants before the listing stage. Mining Starts With Zero Cost & One Daily Tap Accessibility is the first part of BlockDAG’s model. Users do not need costly rigs, exchange sign-ups, or financial risk. Instead, they download the X1 mobile miner, tap once a day, and collect up to 20 BDAG. These rewards are not simulated; they are connected to a Proof-of-Engagement system that provides tangible value. This simple, no-cost entry sets the tone for the ecosystem. Since users are already earning, the next step, sharing a referral code, feels natural. Each time someone uses the code to purchase BDAG, the referrer receives 25% of that purchase in tokens. No delays, no restrictions, just immediate rewards for expanding the network. What begins as a daily tap quickly compounds into a growing balance. The flywheel effect takes hold. Buyer Battles Add Strategy to the Presale The presale itself is more than a fundraising step. BlockDAG allocates 50 million BDAG daily, and if unsold, the largest buyer of the day takes the remainder. This Buyer Battles feature adds competition and…
RealLink
REAL$0.05692-1.60%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012425-8.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.098-2.97%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 04:01
לַחֲלוֹק
Compete in Daily Buyer Battles to Unlock Millions of BDAG, Making Every Presale Move a Potential Game-Changing Win Instantly

Compete in Daily Buyer Battles to Unlock Millions of BDAG, Making Every Presale Move a Potential Game-Changing Win Instantly

Most crypto projects require upfront investment and only later suggest potential gains. BlockDAG reverses that pattern. It is not just […] The post Compete in Daily Buyer Battles to Unlock Millions of BDAG, Making Every Presale Move a Potential Game-Changing Win Instantly appeared first on Coindoo.
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.8309-2.73%
Movement
MOVE$0.1178-3.99%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02707-0.87%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coindoo2025/09/01 04:00
לַחֲלוֹק
Last Summer Bonus: BlockchainFX Presale Offers 35% Extra Tokens Before the Next 100x Crypto Window Slams Shut

Last Summer Bonus: BlockchainFX Presale Offers 35% Extra Tokens Before the Next 100x Crypto Window Slams Shut

Missed Ethereum at $0.31 or Solana at $0.22? That regret still stings for many who hesitated. This August, BlockchainFX offers your second chance to step into an explosive presale before it slips away. By using the bonus code AUG35, you instantly secure 35% more $BFX tokens. This exclusive offer vanishes the moment summer does, and
Moonveil
MORE$0.098-2.97%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000089--%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 04:00
לַחֲלוֹק
Top Analyst Predicts That This Crypto Could Match Bitcoin’s 2010-2025 Rise

Top Analyst Predicts That This Crypto Could Match Bitcoin’s 2010-2025 Rise

Pepeto’s presale has raised $6.5M at $0.000000150, with zero-fee exchange utility and 100k followers. Analysts say it could mirror Bitcoin’s 2010–2025 rise.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012425-8.84%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004452-3.86%
לַחֲלוֹק
Blockchainreporter2025/09/01 04:00
לַחֲלוֹק
As AI and Crypto Mining Converge, Energy Pressures Spark Global Shift In Hashrate and Regulation

As AI and Crypto Mining Converge, Energy Pressures Spark Global Shift In Hashrate and Regulation

The rapid convergence of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency mining is intensifying global energy pressures, forcing miners to adapt through renewables, AI optimization, and shifting regional strategies.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.098-2.97%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1285--%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.024742+28.93%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 03:55
לַחֲלוֹק
NFT Sales Plunge to $129.6M as Pudgy Penguins Jump 63%

NFT Sales Plunge to $129.6M as Pudgy Penguins Jump 63%

NFT Market Faces Decline The non-fungible token (NFT) market continued its downward trajectory, with sales volume dropping 8.53% to $129.6 million, according to CryptoSlam data. Despite the decline in sales, market activity rose, with buyers increasing 18.06% to 541,831 and sellers up 17.05% to 385,179. Total NFT transactions climbed 11.96% to 1,814,788. The slump reflects the broader crypto market’s weakness. Bitcoin slipped to $108,000, while Ethereum dropped to $4,300. The total global crypto market cap stands at $3.75 trillion, down from $3.98 trillion last week. Ethereum Leads, Polygon Surges Ethereum maintained its dominance with $54.5 million in sales, though this marked an 8.24% weekly drop. Wash trading on Ethereum spiked 42.68% to $20.1 million. Polygon secured second place with $18.9 million in sales, representing a 16.12% increase. BNB Chain followed with $13.4 million, suffering a 34.77% decline. Immutable registered $6.8 million in sales, down 4.95%, while Solana posted $5.7 million, a steep 20.44% fall. Buyers Surge Across Blockchains Despite lower volumes, the number of buyers surged across most blockchains. Solana led with 39.47% growth, followed by Polygon at 42.66% and Bitcoin at 31.55%. On the collection side, Courtyard on Polygon retained the top spot with $17.6 million in sales, rising 19.44%. CryptoPunks fell to second with $7.1 million, down 17.95%. Pudgy Penguins Shine Pudgy Penguins jumped into third place with $5.2 million in sales, a remarkable 63.39% surge. The collection showed growth across all metrics: transactions surged 89.66%, buyers rose 60%, and sellers increased 46.81%. Other top collections included DMarket with $5.1 million, Moonbirds at $4.4 million, and SpinNFTBox on BNB Chain at $4.2 million. Notable High-Value Sales This week saw several large NFT sales, particularly within the CryptoPunks collection: CryptoPunks #4619 sold for 96 ETH ($446,764) CryptoPunks #2400 sold for 73.5 ETH ($324,076) CryptoPunks #5273 sold for 65 ETH ($283,399) CryptoPunks #1721 sold for 60 ETH ($274,171) CryptoPunks #6373 sold for 55 ETH ($261,046)
Binance Coin
BNB$848.99-2.00%
Capverse
CAP$0.07037+0.14%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01217-3.71%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 03:55
לַחֲלוֹק
WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Results As Roman Reigns Topples Bronson Reed

WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Results As Roman Reigns Topples Bronson Reed

The post WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Results As Roman Reigns Topples Bronson Reed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bronson Reed has shined during his feud with Roman Reigns. (Credit: Michael Marques/WWE via Getty Images) WWE WWE Clash in Paris 2025 marked a monstrous clash between Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed, two of Raw’s most impressive physical specimen. In recent weeks, Reed has assumed a role as a typically high school bully, frequently stealing Reigns shoes and giving him beatdown after beatdown along with the other members of The Vision. That has resulted in one of the best pushes and storyline arcs Reed has gotten since the joining the main roster. But at WWE Clash in Paris, Reed ran into one of the most pushed stars in WWE history as he attempted to pick up the biggest win of his career. ForbesWWE Clash In Paris 2025 Match Card, Start Time And OddsBy Blake Oestriecher WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Results for Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed WWE Clash in Paris 2025 set the stage for Reed to do the unthinkable and topple the seemingly unstoppable Reigns, but he fell short. Just barely. Though Reed and Reigns put on, as expected, a hard-hitting clash in Paris, “The OTC1” was able to put Reed away via an impactful spear to cap off a strong show-opening bout in WWE’s latest PLE. Here are the biggest highlights from the colossal clash between Reigns and Reed in Paris La Défense Arena: Before and immediately after the bell rang, the Paris crowd serenaded Reigns with songs of “Roman, Roman Reigns” and chants of “Let’s go, Roman” as well as some NSFW chants directed at Reed. Early on, Reed hit Reigns with a massive World’s Strongest Slam out of nowhere, but only got a two-count. That allowed Reed to slow down the pace and wear down Reigns for several minutes, finally hitting Reigns with a big…
Capverse
CAP$0.07037+0.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017323-8.84%
SphereX
HERE$0.00021-35.77%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 03:49
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Iran Limits Crypto Trading Hours After Pro Israel Hackers Hit Top Domestic Exchange

Trump sidesteps question on crypto divesting to pass key bills