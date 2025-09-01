$6 Target In Sight As Bulls Awaken, But Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Might Lead The Next Surge

The post $6 Target In Sight As Bulls Awaken, But Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Might Lead The Next Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s XRP has been gaining momentum again, and traders are watching closely as the token hovers above $3.50. Analysts believe a push toward $6 could be on the table, thanks to a breakout from a long consolidation phase. While that target is catching attention, another project is making waves. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is in the middle of a presale that is already raising millions, and with its own ecosystem being built, it could be setting up for an 11,256% move to $0.2363. XRP (XRP) Price Target Near $6 XRP has been a familiar name in the crypto market for years, but the price action has recently felt different. The coin has been consolidating for what seemed like forever, stuck in a zone that kept bulls waiting. That changed recently as XRP broke out of a descending triangle pattern, pushing above the $3.43 mark, its strongest zone since early 2018. Analysts like Ali Martinez have pointed to technical setups like the retest of $2.91 support zone as signs that the coin could move toward $6. These targets are speculative, but structural changes, regulatory clarity, and steady institutional interest support the growing optimism. At the time of writing, XRP trades around $3.03. Resistance remains in the $3.50 to $3.60 range, but sentiment is shifting. The possibility of a clean breakout gives investors reason to believe that XRP might finally be ready to reclaim a spot among the strongest movers. XRP price chart showing a retest at $2.91 support zone | Source: Tradingview The Rise of Little Pepe (LILPEPE) While XRP’s recovery is exciting, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) shows signs of being the fresher opportunity. The presale is currently in stage 12 with tokens priced at $0.0021. According to the official Little Pepe site, the presale has raised over $22.8 million of its $25.4…