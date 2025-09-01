2025-09-02 Tuesday

Watch Out: Numerous Economic Developments and Altcoin Events in the Coming Week – Here’s the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List

The post Watch Out: Numerous Economic Developments and Altcoin Events in the Coming Week – Here’s the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market witnessed a decline in sentiment last week with Bitcoin dipping below $110,000 after a prolonged period. While the decline last week was due to macroeconomic developments, numerous altcoin events and economic developments in the new week may affect the cryptocurrency market. Here is the cryptocurrency calendar we have prepared for you as Bitcoinsistemi.com. (All times are stated as UTC+3 Türkiye time) Monday, September 1st WLFI – WLFI will become tradable and transferable on the Ethereum network. STRK – Starknet will reach a major milestone in decentralized ordering on September 1st. ETH – Ethereum Fusaka mainnet will release Holesky and Sepolia client versions on September 1st. Tether will discontinue USDT support on five major networks, including Kusama and EOS, starting September 1. Starknet has approved the v0.14.0 proposal, which will be available on mainnet on September 1st. UK-based Cel AI announced plans to switch from the London Stock Exchange to the AQSE on September 1 to further its Bitcoin strategy. US Labor Day – US Markets Closed. Tuesday, September 2nd Margaret Ryan, the new director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement, will begin her duties on September 2. 12:00 – Eurozone Consumer Price Index (CPI) Annual (Expected: 2.0%, Previous: 2.0%) Wednesday, September 3rd ONDO – Ondo Finance will launch an on-chain US stock trading platform on September 3. US CFTC member Kristin Johnson will resign. 21:00 – FED will publish the Beige Book document. Thursday, September 4th Taipei Blockchain Week 2025 3:30 PM – US Initial Jobless Claims (Expected: 229k, Previous: 229k) Friday, September 5th The final list of winners of the BNB Chain Annual Awards will be announced on September 5th. 3:30 PM – US Average Hourly Earnings (Monthly) (August) (Expected: 0.3%, Previous: 0.3%) 3:30 PM – US Nonfarm Payrolls (August) (Expected: 74k, Previous: 73k) 3:30 PM…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/01 04:35
Ripple unveils RLUSD platform demo supporting 50 global markets

TLDR Ripple’s RLUSD demo enables cross-border payments in over 50 countries. Users can convert RLUSD into local currencies before final payment. The platform includes real-time rates, reporting, and tracking tools. RLUSD is now available in Japan after a $24 million stablecoin mint. Ripple has released a demo of its payment platform featuring the RLUSD stablecoin, [...] The post Ripple unveils RLUSD platform demo supporting 50 global markets appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/01 04:34
What’s behind XRP’s move to DeFi?

The post What’s behind XRP’s move to DeFi? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The following is a guest post and analysis from Vincent Maliepaard, Marketing Director at Sentora. 2025 has marked a turning point for XRP, combining explosive price gains with transformative shifts in its core narrative. In July, the token hit an all-time high of $3.58, propelled in part by decisive legal victories. Beyond price action, Ripple’s launch of the RLUSD stablecoin has gained significant traction, and the network is now doubling down on expanding XRP’s footprint in the DeFi ecosystem. The foundation of XRP’s breakout was laid when the SEC dropped its lawsuit against Ripple, removing a significant regulatory overhang that had suppressed institutional interest for years. This legal resolution as well as the Trump administration’s crypto-friendly policy framework, including the GENIUS Act, catalyzed a broader bull market across digital assets. The token has also benefited from a strategic revaluation as institutional investors engaged in speculative rotation toward under-owned large-cap cryptocurrencies, recognizing XRP as a legitimate capital layer rather than a speculative trading vehicle. This thesis was reinforced by Ripple’s launch of the RLUSD stablecoin in late 2024, which quickly scaled to a $600 million market cap and demonstrated real-world utility in driving adoption momentum. The ecosystem expansion has continued with the launch of the XRPL EVM sidechain, enhancing interoperability and smart contract functionality, while anticipation builds around the potential approval of an XRP ETF that could further accelerate institutional adoption. Let’s dive in for a breakdown of XRP’s growth and momentum, new players in the ecosystem and XRP’s breakthrough in DeFi. XRP’s Growth and Momentum XRP’s concentration dynamics reveal a mature institutional ownership structure that mirrors traditional financial assets, with the top 10 wallets controlling approximately 41% of circulating supply, expanding to 50% among the top 20 holders and over 70% within the top 100. This concentration pattern indicates institutional…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/01 04:33
Pepe Price Prediction Weakens as Little Pepe Coin Presale Gains Attention – But Is Pepeto Stronger?

The post Pepe Price Prediction Weakens as Little Pepe Coin Presale Gains Attention – But Is Pepeto Stronger? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Which meme coin will lead the 2025 crypto bull run? Crypto frog-themed tokens are back in the spotlight and three names are dominating investor conversations:Pepe coin, Little Pepe coin, and Pepeto. All three come from the same meme culture, but only one has the right mix of utility, tokenomics, and early momentum to stand out. For traders searching for the best crypto to buy or the best presale to buy, only one of these frogs has the real chance to turn small bets into life-changing gains in 2025. Let’s break down these three projects and see which one truly deserves the title of the best crypto to buy now. Pepe Coin: Price Prediction Shows Limited Growth Pepe coin exploded in 2023, rewarding early holders with massive returns. But today its story looks very different. Current Pepe price prediction reports show limited upside as its market cap is already too high for another 100x move. Without real products or infrastructure, Pepe coin is now more of a legacy name than a serious growth play. Recognition alone will not drive value and serious capital is unlikely to return. For this cycle, Pepe coin looks like a spent narrative. Little Pepe Presale: Hype Without Long-Term Strength The Little Pepe presale generated strong hype with staged rounds and quick sellouts, making it a trending frog meme coin. Early investors took profits quickly but after the presale the project revealed no real ecosystem, no utilities, and no development plan. Current Little Pepe price prediction reports suggest it may struggle to grow beyond its presale pump, leaving late buyers exposed. With nothing unique beyond the frog branding, Little Pepe coin is shaping up as a short-term flip rather than the top crypto to buy in 2025. Pepeto: The Ethereum-Based Meme Coin Built to Last…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/01 04:31
Ether party won’t stop as RWAs, TradFi cement it as the best institutional play

Ethereum’s dominance in stablecoins and real-world assets shifted ETH from a speculative play to a major platform for institutional finance. Key takeaways:The stablecoin market cap has doubled to $280 billion since 2023, with forecasts hitting $2 trillion by 2028; over half of it already runs on Ethereum.Real-world assets onchain have grown 413% since early 2023 to $26.7 billion, with BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, and others leading the charge on Ethereum.Read more
Coinstats 2025/09/01 04:30
Stellar (XLM) Price Analysis: Chart Signals Further Drop

Stellar traders may need to prepare for further downside pressure as new technical analysis suggests the token could retest liquidity levels near $0.325 in the coming sessions. Analyst Crypto Patel shared a bearish setup on X, highlighting a high-probability short scenario after XLM price tapped into a 1D Fair Value Gap (FVG). What the Chart
Coinstats 2025/09/01 04:30
$TRUMP, $XRP, $SOL Emerge as Top Posted Altcoins of August 2025

The latest market data discloses that $TRUMP, $TAO, $XRP, and $SOL altcoins have topped the most-discussed altcoins throughout August of 2025.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/01 04:30
WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Results As Becky Lynch Escapes Nikki Bella

The post WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Results As Becky Lynch Escapes Nikki Bella appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Becky Lynch has elevated the WWE Intercontinental title. (Credit: Heather McLaughlin/WWE via Getty Images) WWE via Getty Images En route to WWE Clash in Paris, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella developed one of the best rivalries in all of WWE. Lynch vs. Bella was more than just about bragging rights. It was even about more than just Bella’s pursuit of her first-ever Intercontinental Championship. It was a battle between two of the most accomplished performers in the history of WWE’s women’s division. Wrestling her first high-profile singles match in the better part of a decade, Bella headed into WWE Clash in Paris with a chip on her shoulder and a chance to take down Lynch, one of the hottest heels in WWE. ForbesWWE Clash In Paris 2025 Results As Roman Reigns Topples Bronson ReedBy Blake Oestriecher WWE Clash in Parish 2025 Results for Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella? At WWE Clash in Paris 2025, Lynch and Bella came out with a point to prove. And despite some clunky spots, they delivered a decent midcard title match. After a back-and-forth evenly matched battle, Lynch was able to eek out a win when she used a creative crucifix-style pin for the win. With the victory, Lynch held onto the Intercontinental Championship and remained only one of two women to hold Raw’s midcard title. Among the key highlights of the long awaited clash between Lynch and Bella were: Bella missed a sliding dropkick on the outside, and Lynch slammed her shoulder-first into the ring steps before tossing her into the barricade. Lynch and Bella exchanged punches as the crowd traded boos and cheers. This opened the door for Bella to mount a comeback with a series of clotheslines and a baseball slide. Back in the ring, Lynch regained control before Bella was able…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/01 04:28
Watch Out: New Week Brings Massive Token Unlocks on 15 Altcoins – Here’s the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List

The post Watch Out: New Week Brings Massive Token Unlocks on 15 Altcoins – Here’s the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market experienced a downward wave last week, with Bitcoin and altcoins experiencing a decline. Relatively negative economic data from the US and speculation about whether the Fed would cut interest rates contributed to the decline. Additionally, there are also significant token unlocks for numerous altcoins this week. Here’s the weekly token unlock calendar we’ve prepared specifically for you at Bitcoinsistemi.com. (All times are stated as UTC+3 Türkiye time) Sui (SUI) Market Value: $11.57 billion Token Amount to be Opened: $145.95 million (1.26% of market capitalization) Date: September 1, 2025, 03:00 Bonk (BONK) Market Value: $1.75 billion Token Amount to be Opened: $11.41 million (0.65% of market capitalization) Date: September 1, 2025, 03:00 ZetaChain (ZETA) Market Value: $182.97 million Token Amount to be Unlocked: $9.00 million (4.92% of market value) Date: September 1, 2025, 15:00 dYdX (DYDX) Market Value: $470.09 million Token Amount to be Unlocked: $2.53 million (0.54% of market value) Date: September 1, 2025, 18:00 Orbs (ORBR) Market Value: $97.64 million Token Amount to be Unlocked: $3.04 million (3.12% of market capitalization) Date: September 2, 2025, 03:00 Echo Protocol (ECHO) Market Value: $6.18 million Token Amount to be Unlocked: $1.17 million (19.11% of market value) Date: September 2, 2025, 03:00 Ethena (ENA) Market Value: $4.37 billion Token Amount to be Opened: $62.28 million (1.42% of market capitalization) Date: September 2, 2025, 11:00 Hivemapper (HONEY) Market Value: $84.72 million Token Amount to be Unlocked: $1.50 million (1.78% of market value) Date: September 3, 2025, 03:00 Impossible Cloud Network (ICNT) Market Value: $44.80 million Token Amount to be Unlocked: $2.31 million (5.16% of market value) Date: September 3, 2025, 03:00 Bondex (BDXN) Market Value: $6.62 million Token Amount to be Unlocked: $1.13 million (17.09% of market value) Date: September 3, 2025, 03:00 XION (XION) Market Value: $26.63 million Token…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/01 04:23
$6 Target In Sight As Bulls Awaken, But Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Might Lead The Next Surge

The post $6 Target In Sight As Bulls Awaken, But Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Might Lead The Next Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s XRP has been gaining momentum again, and traders are watching closely as the token hovers above $3.50. Analysts believe a push toward $6 could be on the table, thanks to a breakout from a long consolidation phase. While that target is catching attention, another project is making waves. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is in the middle of a presale that is already raising millions, and with its own ecosystem being built, it could be setting up for an 11,256% move to $0.2363. XRP (XRP) Price Target Near $6 XRP has been a familiar name in the crypto market for years, but the price action has recently felt different. The coin has been consolidating for what seemed like forever, stuck in a zone that kept bulls waiting. That changed recently as XRP broke out of a descending triangle pattern, pushing above the $3.43 mark, its strongest zone since early 2018. Analysts like Ali Martinez have pointed to technical setups like the retest of $2.91 support zone as signs that the coin could move toward $6. These targets are speculative, but structural changes, regulatory clarity, and steady institutional interest support the growing optimism. At the time of writing, XRP trades around $3.03. Resistance remains in the $3.50 to $3.60 range, but sentiment is shifting. The possibility of a clean breakout gives investors reason to believe that XRP might finally be ready to reclaim a spot among the strongest movers. XRP price chart showing a retest at $2.91 support zone | Source: Tradingview The Rise of Little Pepe (LILPEPE) While XRP’s recovery is exciting, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) shows signs of being the fresher opportunity. The presale is currently in stage 12 with tokens priced at $0.0021. According to the official Little Pepe site, the presale has raised over $22.8 million of its $25.4…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/01 04:20
