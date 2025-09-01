Watch Out: New Week Brings Massive Token Unlocks on 15 Altcoins – Here’s the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List
The post Watch Out: New Week Brings Massive Token Unlocks on 15 Altcoins – Here’s the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market experienced a downward wave last week, with Bitcoin and altcoins experiencing a decline. Relatively negative economic data from the US and speculation about whether the Fed would cut interest rates contributed to the decline. Additionally, there are also significant token unlocks for numerous altcoins this week. Here’s the weekly token unlock calendar we’ve prepared specifically for you at Bitcoinsistemi.com. (All times are stated as UTC+3 Türkiye time) Sui (SUI) Market Value: $11.57 billion Token Amount to be Opened: $145.95 million (1.26% of market capitalization) Date: September 1, 2025, 03:00 Bonk (BONK) Market Value: $1.75 billion Token Amount to be Opened: $11.41 million (0.65% of market capitalization) Date: September 1, 2025, 03:00 ZetaChain (ZETA) Market Value: $182.97 million Token Amount to be Unlocked: $9.00 million (4.92% of market value) Date: September 1, 2025, 15:00 dYdX (DYDX) Market Value: $470.09 million Token Amount to be Unlocked: $2.53 million (0.54% of market value) Date: September 1, 2025, 18:00 Orbs (ORBR) Market Value: $97.64 million Token Amount to be Unlocked: $3.04 million (3.12% of market capitalization) Date: September 2, 2025, 03:00 Echo Protocol (ECHO) Market Value: $6.18 million Token Amount to be Unlocked: $1.17 million (19.11% of market value) Date: September 2, 2025, 03:00 Ethena (ENA) Market Value: $4.37 billion Token Amount to be Opened: $62.28 million (1.42% of market capitalization) Date: September 2, 2025, 11:00 Hivemapper (HONEY) Market Value: $84.72 million Token Amount to be Unlocked: $1.50 million (1.78% of market value) Date: September 3, 2025, 03:00 Impossible Cloud Network (ICNT) Market Value: $44.80 million Token Amount to be Unlocked: $2.31 million (5.16% of market value) Date: September 3, 2025, 03:00 Bondex (BDXN) Market Value: $6.62 million Token Amount to be Unlocked: $1.13 million (17.09% of market value) Date: September 3, 2025, 03:00 XION (XION) Market Value: $26.63 million Token…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 04:23