The Best New TV Shows Streaming In September 2025 On Netflix, Hulu And More

The post The Best New TV Shows Streaming In September 2025 On Netflix, Hulu And More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Morning Show (Apple TV+), Beauty in Black (Netflix), Wednesday (Netflix), Tulsa King (Paramount+) L to R Courtesy of Apple TV+, Netflix, Paramount+ Summer might be winding down, but there’s no shortage of new and returning TV shows to watch in September. Across Netflix, Peacock, Hulu and more, viewers will be treated to new episodes of shows like Wednesday, The Morning Show, Only Murders in the Building and The Office spinoff, The Paper. September begins with the second and final batch of episodes in Wednesday Season 2. The story continues following the Part 1 cliffhanger, where Wednesday found herself in serious danger after releasing all patients, including Tyler — her former love-interest-turned-evil-Hyde, from Willow Hill. Part 2 on Netflix will also feature a special appearance by Lady Gaga. Forbes‘Tony & Ziva’ Countdown: Cote de Pablo Says “Divine Timing” Made Series HappenBy Veronica Villafañe Longtime NCIS fans will look forward to the exciting new spinoff, NCIS: Tony & Ziva, which will reunite everyone’s favorite couple from the franchise: Tony and Ziva. Also debuting on Paramount+ this month is the third season of Tulsa King, which will see Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight Manfredi face his biggest threat yet: the powerful, old-money family, the Dunmires. Perhaps one of the most anticipated releases of September is the new The Office spinoff, The Paper. Dunder Mifflin’s accountant Oscar Nuñez is the only original cast member to return for the spinoff, and he’ll be joined by a new cast comprising of Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Ramona Young and more. The Best New TV Shows Streaming In September 2025 Keep reading for the best new and returning TV shows arriving on streaming platforms in September 2025, including their premiere dates, synopses and where to watch them. Wednesday (Season 2, Part 2) Wednesday. Jenna Ortega…