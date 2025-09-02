2025-09-02 Tuesday

US jobs report later this week is key for Gold – ING

US jobs report later this week is key for Gold – ING

The post US jobs report later this week is key for Gold – ING appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold prices continued their upward move on Friday, with growing noise surrounding potential secondary sanctions providing further support to the market, ING’s commodity experts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson note. Speculators increase their net long in Comex Gold “This is after US personal consumption expenditure data came in line with expectations, keeping hopes alive that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its 16-17 September meeting. However, much will depend on Friday’s jobs report for August. Another weak reading would reinforce the view that a September rate cut is likely.” “Meanwhile, speculators increased their net long in Comex Gold by 6,363 lots to 148,122 lots over the last reporting week.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/us-jobs-report-later-this-week-is-key-for-gold-ing-202509011010
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 00:57
Bitcoin Hyper Continues Presale Rally and Turns Viral

Bitcoin Hyper Continues Presale Rally and Turns Viral

The post Bitcoin Hyper Continues Presale Rally and Turns Viral appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is still the king of crypto: a $2T asset, and the world’s most recognized digital brand. Beneath its dominance, though, cracks are showing. Critics point to its slow transaction speeds, high network fees, and limited scalability.  These challenges reduce Bitcoin’s practicality in a space that’s increasingly driven by DeFi, NFTs, and Web3 applications. That’s where Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) steps in. Marketed as a “next-gen Bitcoin Layer 2,” the project aims to boost the Bitcoin network with faster speeds, lower costs, and smooth dApp integration. Its pitch has resonated with investors, having raised over $13M in its presale and attracting attention across the market. In this article, we’ll break down the issues Bitcoin is facing and the solutions proposed by Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER). And, of course, we’ll talk about the financial firepower driving $HYPER’s viral presale. The Bitcoin Bottleneck: Problems in 2025 Despite its strong dominance, Bitcoin’s core infrastructure is aging, which limits its use beyond being the powerful store of value it has become known for: “digital gold.” The most pressing issue Bitcoin faces is its transaction throughput. Bitcoin can process roughly 7 transactions per second (TPS). Its closest rival, Ethereum, processes roughly three times as many at 21 TPS, with a theoretical maximum of 120 TPS currently, with a goal of this figure rising to 100K TPS in the future, as part of its Surge roadmap. Global payment giants like Visa and Mastercard can process up to 65,000 TPS. Combined with the fact that Bitcoin’s average block time is around 10 minutes, it becomes clear why BTC struggles to compete not just with real-time settlement systems, but also with its closest crypto competitors. Bitcoin’s second core issue is its fees. When the mempool gets congested during periods of heavy demand, fees regularly spike from $10 to over $50…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 00:55
The Best New TV Shows Streaming In September 2025 On Netflix, Hulu And More

The Best New TV Shows Streaming In September 2025 On Netflix, Hulu And More

The post The Best New TV Shows Streaming In September 2025 On Netflix, Hulu And More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Morning Show (Apple TV+), Beauty in Black (Netflix), Wednesday (Netflix), Tulsa King (Paramount+) L to R Courtesy of Apple TV+, Netflix, Paramount+ Summer might be winding down, but there’s no shortage of new and returning TV shows to watch in September. Across Netflix, Peacock, Hulu and more, viewers will be treated to new episodes of shows like Wednesday, The Morning Show, Only Murders in the Building and The Office spinoff, The Paper. September begins with the second and final batch of episodes in Wednesday Season 2. The story continues following the Part 1 cliffhanger, where Wednesday found herself in serious danger after releasing all patients, including Tyler — her former love-interest-turned-evil-Hyde, from Willow Hill. Part 2 on Netflix will also feature a special appearance by Lady Gaga. Forbes‘Tony & Ziva’ Countdown: Cote de Pablo Says “Divine Timing” Made Series HappenBy Veronica Villafañe Longtime NCIS fans will look forward to the exciting new spinoff, NCIS: Tony & Ziva, which will reunite everyone’s favorite couple from the franchise: Tony and Ziva. Also debuting on Paramount+ this month is the third season of Tulsa King, which will see Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight Manfredi face his biggest threat yet: the powerful, old-money family, the Dunmires. Perhaps one of the most anticipated releases of September is the new The Office spinoff, The Paper. Dunder Mifflin’s accountant Oscar Nuñez is the only original cast member to return for the spinoff, and he’ll be joined by a new cast comprising of Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Ramona Young and more. The Best New TV Shows Streaming In September 2025 Keep reading for the best new and returning TV shows arriving on streaming platforms in September 2025, including their premiere dates, synopses and where to watch them. Wednesday (Season 2, Part 2) Wednesday. Jenna Ortega…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 00:48
AI takes over money management: but will it work?

AI takes over money management: but will it work?

AI is everywhere. It’s even shaping our culture. A recent New Yorker article critically examined this phenomenon, stating that artificial intelligence could serve as our own personal Scheherazade, feeding stories about ourselves and each other. This, they believe, will pull…
Crypto.news2025/09/02 00:47
PumpFun's Platform Engages Yet Faces Financial Loss

PumpFun’s Platform Engages Yet Faces Financial Loss

The post PumpFun’s Platform Engages Yet Faces Financial Loss appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The memecoin launchpad PumpFun experienced remarkable user engagement in August, boasting over 1.3 million active addresses. However, amid this vigorous activity, users collectively suffered significant monetary setbacks, with recorded losses amounting to $66 million. Continue Reading:PumpFun’s Platform Engages Yet Faces Financial Loss Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/pumpfuns-platform-engages-yet-faces-financial-loss
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 00:43
Crypto News: Has The Altcoin Rotation Begun?

Crypto News: Has The Altcoin Rotation Begun?

The post Crypto News: Has The Altcoin Rotation Begun? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The altcoin market cap is testing the edge of record territory, with prices consolidating just below all-time highs. This is often a make-or-break zone: either prices break out into new territory or face rejection before another pullback. Right now, the charts show consolidation, which in past cycles has been the calm before a bigger move. …
CoinPedia2025/09/02 00:41
Established Altcoin Name Changes in Early 2025 Expands to the US! $150 Million Proposal Approved!

Established Altcoin Name Changes in Early 2025 Expands to the US! $150 Million Proposal Approved!

The post Established Altcoin Name Changes in Early 2025 Expands to the US! $150 Million Proposal Approved! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Sonic (S) community has approved a $150 million token issuance to expand into the US. According to The Block, the Sonic (S) community, formerly known as Fantom, has approved Sonic Labs’ $150 million token issuance proposal to expand into the US market. The August 20 proposal, titled “US Expansion and Traditional Finance Adoption,” was approved with 99.9% approval. The plan includes designing a $50 million exchange-traded fund (ETF), creating a $100 million treasury of Sonic tokens to be listed on Nasdaq, and establishing a Sonic USA entity in New York. At this point, the proposal included a plan to partner with a top-tier ETF provider to launch a regulated ETF tracking the company’s native S token. The Sonic team also announced that it will establish Sonic USA LLC, establishing a US-based CEO and team in New York to facilitate TradFi plans and manage engagement in Washington, D.C. In this regard, the team will use 150 million S tokens (worth $47.7 million) to launch Sonic USA. It was stated that the necessary custody transactions for the plans included in the offer will be carried out by BitGo. Sonic Labs described the proposal as a necessary measure to secure exchange listings, increase competition and introduce a deflationary mechanism. The S token, which experienced a huge surge with the approval of the proposal, later gave back most of its gains and continues to trade at $0.3. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/established-altcoin-name-changes-in-early-2025-expands-to-the-us-150-million-proposal-approved/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 00:40
Crypto hacks lopen op in augustus: $163 miljoen verdwenen

Crypto hacks lopen op in augustus: $163 miljoen verdwenen

De crypto industrie kreeg in augustus opnieuw harde klappen te verwerken door een reeks hacks. Volgens PeckShieldAlert zijn er in totaal 16 grote aanvallen geweest, waarbij voor maar liefst $163 miljoen aan waarde is buitgemaakt. Dat is een stijging van 15% vergeleken met juli, toen het totaal op $142 miljoen... Het bericht Crypto hacks lopen op in augustus: $163 miljoen verdwenen verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:40
Sonic Labs secures approval for $200M US TradFi expansion

Sonic Labs secures approval for $200M US TradFi expansion

The post Sonic Labs secures approval for $200M US TradFi expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sonic Labs has earned near-unanimous community approval to issue $200 million worth of its S tokens to expand into the U.S. market, including creating a proposed exchange-traded product and a Nasdaq-listed investment vehicle. The community vote closed Sunday, recording 99.99% support from 105 participating wallets. Plus, with over 700 million tokens involved, the proposal comfortably met the S token participation quorum. After the vote, Sonic shared on X, saying, “Sonic is coming. Governance passed. Stay tuned.” Sonic revealed plans to launch Sonic USA LLC Sonic plans to back a Nasdaq-listed PIPE (Private Investment in Public Equity) vehicle with S tokens worth $100 million, plus another $50 million will fund an ETP (Exchange Traded Product) on the S token, which will be custodied by BitGo. According to the company, the ETP is set to be issued by a prominent regulated ETF issuer with significant assets under management.   Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Palo Alto, California, BitGo is one of the largest crypto custody firms in the U.S. But its services go beyond storage—clients can also borrow, lend, and trade directly on the platform. As earlier reported by Cryptopolitan, from January to June, BitGo’s assets under management reportedly surged from $60 billion to $100 billion. The company attributes this growth to stronger regulatory frameworks and rising crypto adoption. Early investors, including Goldman Sachs, DRW Holdings, Redpoint Ventures, and Valor Equity Partners, now find themselves eyeing a potential public exit. The company recently filed for an IPO confidentially, just as crypto markets continue to climb and Washington finally acknowledges the industry’s presence. To advance their strategic interests in the United States, Sonic is also establishing Sonic USA LLC, led by New York employees who will lead the firm’s activities in Washington, D.C., and more broadly in finance. So far, its recently opened office…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 00:39
Crypto adoption in Central Europe: How Poland, Czechia, and Hungary are building Web3 ecosystems

Crypto adoption in Central Europe: How Poland, Czechia, and Hungary are building Web3 ecosystems

Poland, Czechia, and Hungary are steadily establishing themselves as key players in Europe’s blockchain and crypto landscape. With growing developer communities, more venture funding, and gradually clearer regulations, Central Europe is starting to emerge as a promising hub for Web3…
Crypto.news2025/09/02 00:38
