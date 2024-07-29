DOGE prototype owner's new favorite "Neiro" is popular: multiple MEMEs with the same name have received hundreds of millions of funds, and unauthorized "protests" have been made

By: PANews
2024/07/29 14:18
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.98-2.15%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001582-4.23%
PROJECT RESCUE
RESCUE$0.3587+0.56%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01704-9.65%
Neiro
NEIRO$0.000884+4.60%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21252-2.37%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00006645-3.24%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Dogs are undoubtedly the leading narrative of MEME culture, and the deceased Shiba Inu internet celebrity Kabosu is the prototype of MEMECOIN's ancestor DOGE. Recently, Kabosu's owner announced that he had adopted a rescue dog named "neiro" and quickly became a hot MEME hype target. Under the general decline of many MEME coins, multiple neiro coins with the same name have won hundreds of millions of dollars in daily trading volume, and "smart money" has made a lot of money. But this FOMO phenomenon has also caused "protests" from Kabosu's owner.

Similar to the tortuous experience of Kabosu, who was originally rescued and adopted and was on the verge of euthanasia, "neiro" is a rescue dog with only ten years of rescue history. According to Kabosu's owner @kabosumama's introduction on social media in the early morning of July 28, the name of this new family member means a happy beginning.

DOGE prototype owner's new favorite "Neiro" is popular: multiple MEMEs with the same name have received hundreds of millions of funds, and unauthorized "protests" have been made

With the huge traffic and popularity of Kabosu, the new favorite neiro naturally caused a huge response, including the appearance of the same-name MEME coin on Solana and Ethereum. According to DEX Screener data, the highest increase of "Neiro" on Solana reached 181912.8%, the highest increase of "NEIRO" was about 117324.2%, and the highest increase of "Neiro" on Ethereum was 75.9 times. And the MEME coin also received a lot of capital participation. In the past 24 hours, the total transaction volume of "Neiro" and "NEIRO" on Solana exceeded US$250 million, and the "Neiro" on Ethereum reached US$15.8 million. But in terms of market value performance, as of the time of writing, the market value of the earliest created "NEIRO" still reached US$23.4 million after the price fell.

DOGE prototype owner's new favorite "Neiro" is popular: multiple MEMEs with the same name have received hundreds of millions of funds, and unauthorized "protests" have been made

With high popularity, the developer made a lot of money. According to Lookonchain monitoring, when deploying Neiro on Solana, the developer spent 3 SOL (552 US dollars) to buy 97.5 million Neiros, and then sold 68 million Neiros at a price of 15,511 SOL (2.85 million US dollars) through multiple wallets, realizing a profit of 15,508 SOL (2.85 million US dollars). According to further analysis by Bubblemaps, Neiro developers have made a profit of 5.7 million US dollars, and still own 6% of the supply after purchasing through multiple addresses, but the developer denied it, saying "This is false information. Most of these addresses belong to friends of DEV. Dev currently holds about 1.6% of the supply and does not plan to sell it in the near future."

At the same time, smart money also reaped rich returns. For example, according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, a smart money made a profit of $1.93 million with only $80,000 through trading Neiro, with a return rate of up to 2397%. And this address is most likely not a rat warehouse, because it participated in many MEME transactions in a month with the idea of "buying lottery tickets", and the winning rate was only 31.25%.

But the hype surrounding neiro has also caused dissatisfaction from @kabosumama himself, "I've seen a lot of tokens related to Kabosu and Neiro. To be clear, I do not endorse any crypto project except $dog from Own The Doge (@ownthedoge). Because they own the original Doge photos and IP (which I gave them), and are committed to doing only good deeds, charity work, and Doge culture every day." The Kabosu owner emphasized in the tweet.

DOGE prototype owner's new favorite "Neiro" is popular: multiple MEMEs with the same name have received hundreds of millions of funds, and unauthorized "protests" have been made

According to the official website, Own The Doge is the only DAO that has obtained the exclusive IP license for Kabosu. This licensing transaction took Own The Doge three years to complete, and during this period, it also cooperated with legal experts in the United States and Japan to negotiate the acquisition. Finally, in April this year, it announced the purchase of image copyrights related to the Dogecoin prototype Kabosu, but did not disclose the purchase price. In the past, Own The Doge has cooperated on multiple projects, including related NFTs, charity auctions, and movies. The organization has donated more than 2 million US dollars to charities that support dogs and children, and is currently the largest cryptocurrency donor to Save the Children.

This means that these Neiro-related MEME coins are at risk of infringement. Perhaps affected by this, Neiro’s official X account on the Solana chain has been frozen due to violations, and the Telegram group is no longer accessible.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Lee Eok-won, South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) chief nominee, has not been confirmed, but he already has the cryptocurrency industry in the country worried.  As far as Lee is concerned, cryptocurrencies are too volatile and lack intrinsic value, even though they continue to attract the country’s youth. The growing movement has the nominee worried […]
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.571+0.06%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001733-2.53%
Farcana
FAR$0.000286+1.41%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/02 01:26
Share
73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

A recent poll revealed that investors aged 24 to 45 see Bitcoin as a potential for “exponential upside” over gold. A survey of 730 Gen Z and Millennial investors by financial advisory giant deVere Group found that 73% of respondents preferred Bitcoin. According to deVere CEO, Nigel Green, Bitcoin and gold are not rivals but “ radically different assets ” and solve different problems. “Gold is stability. Bitcoin is growth. If you want to build and protect wealth over the long term, you should be holding both.” The survey aligns with several other studies that imply a seismic shift from traditional investments toward Bitcoin’s dominance as a safe-haven asset. For instance, on-chain analytics company CryptoQuant revealed in January that over 60% of cryptocurrency investors are aged between 25 and 44 years old. “The momentum behind Bitcoin among younger investors is undeniable ,” says Green. “They see it as digital gold – borderless, accessible, and aligned with the future.” Bitcoin Enthusiasm is Growing Younger investors view Bitcoin as a “cornerstone of modern portfolios,” the survey noted . The younger cohort gets attracted to transparency, portability, and potential for exponential surge. Respondents also said that Bitcoin’s operation outside the traditional banking system is a notable advantage. “This generation is right to question the old models. But diversification is timeless,” said Green. Last week, the CEO of Bitwise Asset Management, Hunter Horsley, posted on X, comparing Bitcoin to US Treasuries, rather than gold. “I don’t think Bitcoin’s competition is going to end up being gold,” he wrote. “Rather, I think Bitcoin’s competition is going to end up being U.S. Treasuries and other governments’ bonds.” I don't think Bitcoin's competition is going to end up being gold. They're both apolitical stores of value. Gold lower vol, Bitcoin higher vol. Investors seeking apolitical SOVs will like both. Rather, I think Bitcoin's competition is going to end up being U.S. Treasuries and… — Hunter Horsley (@HHorsley) June 20, 2025 Gold, Bitcoin Together Offer Balance According to Nigel Green, having uncorrelated assets in portfolios is a pathway for building true resilience. “Gold and Bitcoin together offer that balance,” he said. He also stressed that Bitcoin is moving toward broader acceptance, particularly after spot ETFs and broader corporate adoption, adding legitimacy and fresh demand. “We’re living through a rare convergence,” Green added. “You have the old guard doubling down on gold, and the new guard surging into Bitcoin. Both are being driven by the same core fear: erosion of purchasing power. That should be a wake-up call.”
Threshold
T$0.016-2.02%
U
U$0.0145-15.45%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/23 17:34
Share
Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

The post Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Với hơn 5 năm làm việc trong lĩnh vực phân tích thị trường tiền điện tử, Khang luôn hướng tới mục tiêu đem lại các kiến thức bổ ích về crypto cho bạn đọc. Anh có rất nhiều bài viết chất lượng phân tích xu hướng blockchain, DeFi và các dự án presale coin tiềm năng mới. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-meme-coins-to-buy-now-presale-projects-2025-vn/
Choise.com
CHO$0.00396-1.73%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001596+2.43%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 02:31
Share

Trending News

More

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Iran Limits Crypto Trading Hours After Pro Israel Hackers Hit Top Domestic Exchange

Trump sidesteps question on crypto divesting to pass key bills