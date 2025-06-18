Spokane, Washington bans Bitcoin ATMs amid surge in cryptocurrency scams

By: PANews
2025/06/18 23:18
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Decrypt, the Spokane City Council in Washington State unanimously passed a bill to ban all cryptocurrency ATMs in the city, becoming the first city in the state to implement such a ban. More than 50 existing devices must be removed within 60 days, and violators will face civil penalties. City Councilman Paul Dillon said the ban is intended to protect residents from scams using cryptocurrency ATMs.

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Chainlink and Solv Partner to Launch Secure Exchange Rate, Improving Wrapped Asset Transparency

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Successfully carried out the 14th round of strikes against Israel

