The escalation of tensions in the Middle East triggered a sell-off, with crypto market sectors falling across the board, with AI leading the decline by 5.32%. By: PANews 2025/06/18 10:58

AI $0.1289 +1.17% JUNE $0.0713 -3.38%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market today has experienced a comprehensive correction due to rumors of the United States joining the war and the escalation of the situation in the Middle East. The AI sector fell 5.32% in 24 hours, of which RENDER and VIRTUAL fell 6.01% and 7.66% respectively. BTC fell 2.26%, falling below $105,000, and ETH fell 2.49%, hovering around $2,500. Other weak sectors include DeFi (-4.20%), Layer2 (-4.39%), and NFT (-4.84%). Some counter-trend targets such as BCH (+5.32%) and TON (+0.07%) have been strong.