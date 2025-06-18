Central Bank Governor Pan Gongsheng: RMB has become the world's second largest trade financing currency By: PANews 2025/06/18 10:12

PANews reported on June 18 that Pan Gongsheng, governor of the central bank, said at the 2025 Lujiazui Forum that the RMB has become the world's second largest trade financing currency, and the world's third largest payment currency in terms of full-caliber calculations; its weight in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Special Drawing Rights (SDR) currency basket ranks first in the world. In the future, whether it is a single sovereign currency or a few sovereign currencies as international dominant currencies, sovereign currency countries need to assume corresponding responsibilities, strengthen domestic fiscal discipline and financial supervision, and promote economic structural reforms.