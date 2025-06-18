Pan Gongsheng: In the future, the issuance of SDRs can be increased on a regular basis and the scale of issuance can be expanded

By: PANews
2025/06/18 10:04
PANews reported on June 18 that Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, said at the 2025 Lujiazui Forum today that in theory, the SDR can better overcome the inherent problems of a single sovereign currency as the international dominant currency, has stronger stability, can better assume the function of global public goods, regulate global liquidity and implement crisis relief, and has the characteristics of becoming a supranational international currency. At the operational level, it is necessary to optimize the mechanism arrangement and gradually expand the use of SDR. In terms of allocation and issuance mechanism, the IMF currently allocates SDR mainly for crisis response, and mostly adopts a one-time large-scale issuance method. In the future, the normalization of SDR issuance can be increased and the scale of issuance can be expanded.

In recent years, the problems faced by the traditional cross-border payment system have gradually become prominent. The global call for improving the cross-border payment system has continued to grow, and new payment infrastructure and settlement methods have continued to emerge, pushing the global cross-border payment system towards a more efficient, secure, inclusive and diversified direction. This trend will continue to strengthen in the future. After more than a decade of construction and development, China has initially built a multi-channel and wide-coverage RMB cross-border payment and clearing network.

Sonic Labs reveals plan to launch Sonic USA LLC

Sonic Labs secured 99.99% support from participating wallets to issue $200 million worth of its S tokens.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 23:46
Pumpfun hits 1.3m traders in august but retail users rack up $66m in losses

PumpFun recorded 1.3 million active traders in August 2025, yet users collectively lost $66 million.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/02 00:19
Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Holders Turn To This PayFi Altcoin With Real Utility To Mimic Its 100x Gains

The post Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Holders Turn To This PayFi Altcoin With Real Utility To Mimic Its 100x Gains appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The growing trend is seeing early Dogecoin and Shiba Inu investors shifting their focus towards a new PayFi coin, with the expectation of another 100x gain. Moreover, given that the market has been sluggish lately, these investors argue that the set of attributes the coin exhibits indicates its readiness for a significant surge. However, the …
CoinPedia2025/09/02 00:19
