How to make money in a bull market and avoid going bankrupt?

By: PANews
2024/11/26 14:43
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002141-9.77%

How to make money in a bull market and avoid going bankrupt?

Written by: David G , Moonshot Consultant

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

This article is a practical guide on how to profit and avoid risks in the cryptocurrency bull market. The article elaborates on trading strategies and risk management methods from three core dimensions: portfolio structure, leverage use, and on-chain transactions.

1. Portfolio Structure

Portfolio construction needs to be adjusted according to the size of the fund, but there are several core principles to follow:

  • Mainly high-quality collateral

    • It is recommended to focus on high-quality assets such as BTC and SOL;

    • Convert to stablecoins during volatile or bearish markets;

    • Use profits to replenish mainstream currency holdings during a bull market;

  • Dynamically adjust strategies

    • Currently maintains close to 100% BTC and SOL configuration;

    • As the bull market cycle progresses, the proportion of stablecoins will gradually increase;

2. Guide to using leverage (suggestions for beginners)

Put aside the traditional understanding of leverage on social media and think of leverage as a tool to improve capital efficiency.

  • Differentiate

    • The leverage strategies for mainstream coins and small-cap coins should be completely separated;

    • Using leverage on SOL is a completely different trade than using leverage on a 500M market cap token;

  • Basic principles

    • The total leverage of small-cap cryptocurrencies should not exceed 1x (e.g., with a deposit of $100,000 SOL, the long position of altcoins should not exceed $100,000);

    • Mainstream currencies can use 2-5 times leverage at certain times;

    • The higher the leverage ratio, the earlier the profit should be taken;

    • Never make a deal that "bets everything on you", always leave yourself a way out;

3. On-chain transaction strategy

  • Pursuit of excess returns

    • Focus on opportunities that could lead to big gains, rather than day-to-day profits;

    • Don’t be obsessed with accumulating profits from small trades (as Warren Buffett said, diversification is the protection of ignorance);

  • Position Management

    • Avoid full position trading;

    • Adopt a step-by-step reduction strategy;

    • For example: sell 10% when it is 50M, sell another 10% when it is 100M, and so on;

Risk Control

  • Volatility Management

    • Be prepared for a 50-70% pullback;

    • View volatility as an opportunity rather than a threat;

    • Keep your emotions stable and avoid panic decisions;

Summarize

Successful trading depends more on psychological factors, and the biggest opponent is yourself. Through reasonable portfolio allocation, prudent use of leverage and correct on-chain trading strategies, you can effectively control risks while making considerable gains in the bull market. Remember: volatility is an important source of profit in the cryptocurrency market, and learning to live with it is the key to success.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Lee Eok-won, South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) chief nominee, has not been confirmed, but he already has the cryptocurrency industry in the country worried.  As far as Lee is concerned, cryptocurrencies are too volatile and lack intrinsic value, even though they continue to attract the country’s youth. The growing movement has the nominee worried […]
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.578+0.50%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001728-2.81%
Farcana
FAR$0.000285+1.06%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/02 01:26
Share
Data: Currently, more than 100 companies hold more than 830,000 BTC

Data: Currently, more than 100 companies hold more than 830,000 BTC

PANews reported on June 19 that according to data updated by Cointelegraph, more than 100 companies currently hold more than 830,000 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,171.17+0.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09793-3.27%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0749+0.26%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 23:00
Share
PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Since the birth of NFT, the overall market has taken shape. PANews and NFTScan have jointly launched the list of the 50 most influential NFT projects by comprehensively considering market cap, transaction volume and popularity of NFT projects in the Ethereum ecosystem.
Capverse
CAP$0.07039+0.17%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004541-0.30%
Share
PANews2022/09/15 16:00
Share

Trending News

More

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Data: Currently, more than 100 companies hold more than 830,000 BTC

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge