Web3-driven AI company PublicAI raises $10 million in two rounds of funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

By: PANews
2025/06/17 21:05
SEED
SEED$0.001024--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1287+0.78%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0713-3.38%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1059-36.20%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to The Block, Web3-driven artificial intelligence company PublicAI announced the completion of $10 million in financing (including $2 million in seed round financing and $8 million in Series A financing). The latest financing was participated by Saudi Telecom Group, Blockchain Builders Fund, Tykhe Blocks Ventures, NEAR Foundation, Taisu Ventures, MH Ventures, Yield Guild Games (YGG), CSP DAO, IBC Group, G20, Whitewater Labs and UXLink. The company has built an "AI artificial verification layer" through blockchain technology, has established a global data contributor network of millions, and has generated more than $14 million in customer revenue.

PublicAI will launch the first decentralized brainwave acquisition device HeadCap for brain-computer interface research and development. Founder Kenji Narushima said that the platform is committed to obtaining real human data through a reasonable compensation mechanism to solve the performance degradation problem caused by AI models relying on synthetic data. The company is an incubation project of the Stanford Blockchain Accelerator, focusing on innovation in the intersection of blockchain and AI.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Sonic Labs reveals plan to launch Sonic USA LLC

Sonic Labs reveals plan to launch Sonic USA LLC

Sonic Labs secured 99.99% support from participating wallets to issue $200 million worth of its S tokens.
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.18995-4.30%
American Coin
USA$0.0000006152-9.72%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 23:46
Share
Pumpfun hits 1.3m traders in august but retail users rack up $66m in losses

Pumpfun hits 1.3m traders in august but retail users rack up $66m in losses

PumpFun recorded 1.3 million active traders in August 2025, yet users collectively lost $66 million.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/02 00:19
Share
Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Holders Turn To This PayFi Altcoin With Real Utility To Mimic Its 100x Gains

Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Holders Turn To This PayFi Altcoin With Real Utility To Mimic Its 100x Gains

The post Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Holders Turn To This PayFi Altcoin With Real Utility To Mimic Its 100x Gains appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The growing trend is seeing early Dogecoin and Shiba Inu investors shifting their focus towards a new PayFi coin, with the expectation of another 100x gain. Moreover, given that the market has been sluggish lately, these investors argue that the set of attributes the coin exhibits indicates its readiness for a significant surge. However, the …
RealLink
REAL$0.05667-1.88%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005932-18.04%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000056-3.61%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/02 00:19
Share

Trending News

More

Sonic Labs reveals plan to launch Sonic USA LLC

Pumpfun hits 1.3m traders in august but retail users rack up $66m in losses

Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Holders Turn To This PayFi Altcoin With Real Utility To Mimic Its 100x Gains

Sonic Labs DAO Approves $150M Sonic ETF Launch to Bridge Crypto with US Capital Market

XRP Price Displays Weakness As Analysts Fear $2 Drop – Meanwhile, LBRETT Momentum Is Soaring