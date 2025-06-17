Digital asset bank Sygnum introduces former executives from UBS, Vodafone and Swiss Re to its board of directors

By: PANews
2025/06/17 17:03
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017673-5.83%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0713-3.38%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06009-25.54%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Bitcoin.com, digital asset bank Sygnum announced the expansion of its board of directors, adding three new members. Pia Tischhauser, a member of the Supervisory Board of Swiss Re and former member of the Executive Committee of Boston Consulting Group, joined the board with more than 20 years of experience in financial services strategy. Vinod Kumar, vice chairman of private equity group Everstone and former CEO of Vodafone business, will help technology companies scale and expand their markets. Gabriela Maria Payer, who has served as a director since 2018, officially became chairman. She participated in the establishment of UBS's electronic banking business. This new board of directors will promote the company's innovation and global cooperation in the field of digital asset banking.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Sonic Labs reveals plan to launch Sonic USA LLC

Sonic Labs reveals plan to launch Sonic USA LLC

Sonic Labs secured 99.99% support from participating wallets to issue $200 million worth of its S tokens.
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.18995-4.30%
American Coin
USA$0.0000006152-9.72%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 23:46
Share
Pumpfun hits 1.3m traders in august but retail users rack up $66m in losses

Pumpfun hits 1.3m traders in august but retail users rack up $66m in losses

PumpFun recorded 1.3 million active traders in August 2025, yet users collectively lost $66 million.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/02 00:19
Share
Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Holders Turn To This PayFi Altcoin With Real Utility To Mimic Its 100x Gains

Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Holders Turn To This PayFi Altcoin With Real Utility To Mimic Its 100x Gains

The post Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Holders Turn To This PayFi Altcoin With Real Utility To Mimic Its 100x Gains appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The growing trend is seeing early Dogecoin and Shiba Inu investors shifting their focus towards a new PayFi coin, with the expectation of another 100x gain. Moreover, given that the market has been sluggish lately, these investors argue that the set of attributes the coin exhibits indicates its readiness for a significant surge. However, the …
RealLink
REAL$0.05667-1.88%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005932-18.04%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000056-3.61%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/02 00:19
Share

Trending News

More

Sonic Labs reveals plan to launch Sonic USA LLC

Pumpfun hits 1.3m traders in august but retail users rack up $66m in losses

Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Holders Turn To This PayFi Altcoin With Real Utility To Mimic Its 100x Gains

Sonic Labs DAO Approves $150M Sonic ETF Launch to Bridge Crypto with US Capital Market

XRP Price Displays Weakness As Analysts Fear $2 Drop – Meanwhile, LBRETT Momentum Is Soaring