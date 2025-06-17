Spark launches the first phase of Ignition airdrops, available before 22:00 on July 22

By: PANews
2025/06/17 16:12
Spark
SPK$0.05656-3.74%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01205-4.06%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0713-3.38%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.024706+37.27%

PANews reported on June 17 that the decentralized finance protocol Spark announced the launch of its native token SPK and launched the first phase of Ignition airdrop. SPK holders can participate in protocol governance, stake tokens to earn rewards, and use them for protocol security in the future. The total supply of SPK is 10 billion, which will be distributed within 10 years, of which 65% will be used for user rewards, 23% for ecosystem development, and 12% for core contributors.

The 650 million SPKs allocated by Sky Farming will be distributed at 1.625 billion per year in the first two years, and will decrease year by year thereafter. The 230 million SPKs allocated by the ecosystem will be distributed in part through Ignition airdrops, and the contributor tokens will be gradually released after 12 months.

The airdrop activity is now open. Users can claim and earn extra SPK rewards through Overdrive staking before 22:00 Beijing time on July 22.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Sonic Labs reveals plan to launch Sonic USA LLC

Sonic Labs reveals plan to launch Sonic USA LLC

Sonic Labs secured 99.99% support from participating wallets to issue $200 million worth of its S tokens.
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.18995-4.30%
American Coin
USA$0.0000006152-9.72%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 23:46
Share
Pumpfun hits 1.3m traders in august but retail users rack up $66m in losses

Pumpfun hits 1.3m traders in august but retail users rack up $66m in losses

PumpFun recorded 1.3 million active traders in August 2025, yet users collectively lost $66 million.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/02 00:19
Share
Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Holders Turn To This PayFi Altcoin With Real Utility To Mimic Its 100x Gains

Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Holders Turn To This PayFi Altcoin With Real Utility To Mimic Its 100x Gains

The post Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Holders Turn To This PayFi Altcoin With Real Utility To Mimic Its 100x Gains appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The growing trend is seeing early Dogecoin and Shiba Inu investors shifting their focus towards a new PayFi coin, with the expectation of another 100x gain. Moreover, given that the market has been sluggish lately, these investors argue that the set of attributes the coin exhibits indicates its readiness for a significant surge. However, the …
RealLink
REAL$0.05667-1.88%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005932-18.04%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000056-3.61%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/02 00:19
Share

Trending News

More

Sonic Labs reveals plan to launch Sonic USA LLC

Pumpfun hits 1.3m traders in august but retail users rack up $66m in losses

Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Holders Turn To This PayFi Altcoin With Real Utility To Mimic Its 100x Gains

Sonic Labs DAO Approves $150M Sonic ETF Launch to Bridge Crypto with US Capital Market

XRP Price Displays Weakness As Analysts Fear $2 Drop – Meanwhile, LBRETT Momentum Is Soaring