Genius Group Bitcoin treasury grows 52% as 1,000 BTC goal reaffirmed By: PANews 2025/06/17 16:11

BTC $108,810.68 -0.11% AI $0.1286 +0.62% ORDER $0.1337 -7.53%

The Nasdaq-listed AI company’s treasury surpassed the 100 BTC mark after a favorable court order enabled it to resume Bitcoin accumulation.