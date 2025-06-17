Pundi AI launches a new reward system: Pundi AI Points (Alpha) By: PANews 2025/06/17 15:08

AI $0.1284 +0.54% ALPHA $0.01412 -4.78% JUNE $0.0713 -3.38%

PANews reported on June 17 that Pundi AI officially launched Pundi AI Points (Alpha) to attract and reward early users. Through this system, users can earn rewards for various ecosystem contributions, such as holding $PUNDIAI tokens, purchasing on PancakeSwap, posting and sharing content through X accounts, activating codes in Telegram channels, and inviting friends to participate. By participating in the Pundi AI Points program, users can not only obtain future airdrop qualifications, but also enjoy transaction fee discounts and priority access to new products. These products include AI MM Agent, AI Data Market, AI Agent Launcher, and innovative projects developed with partners.