Alex Mashinsky won’t get a piece of Celsius’ bankruptcy pie, judge says By: PANews 2025/06/17 14:58

T $0.01574 -3.31% ALEX $0.00421 -1.63% GET $0.009197 +0.66%

Alex Mashinsky and related entities have forfeited all claims to Celsius’ bankruptcy estate as the court prioritizes restitution to creditors.