JPMorgan set to roll out new crypto platform following trademark filing

By: Fxstreet
2025/06/17 09:11
  • JPMorgan Chase has filed a trademark for a digital asset platform named JPMD.
  • The platform aims to provide a suite of crypto-related services, including trading, exchange, transfer and payment.
  • The US Patent and Trademark Office has accepted JPMorgan's filing but has yet to approve it.

JPMorgan Chase plans to launch a crypto platform branded JPMD, expected to offer trading, exchange, transfer and payments for digital assets, according to a trademark filing submitted to the United States (US) Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) on Sunday.

JPMorgan files trademark to focus on crypto trading and payments

JPMorgan Chase has submitted a trademark application for a new crypto-centric platform named JPMD, according to a filing submitted to the US Patent and Trademark Office on Sunday.

JPMD is expected to offer a range of crypto-related services, including trading, exchange, transfer, payment and the issuance of digital assets. The filing also indicates that the platform may support brokerage services and electronic fund transfers.

The PTO's website revealed that the application has been formally accepted but is still awaiting an assignment to an examiner for further review.

A trademark filing is the process of applying to register a unique name, logo, or phrase, granting the applicant exclusive rights to use it in connection with specific goods or services.

The move builds on JPMorgan's recent efforts to offer crypto-related services to its customers. The bank's blockchain arm, Kinexys Digital Payments, alongside Ondo Finance and Chainlink, completed the second batch of a cross-chain Delivery versus Payment (DvP) settlement test last week.

Although Kinexys had been functioning as a permissioned blockchain network, the move marked its second transaction involving a public blockchain after a test transaction with the same stakeholders in May.

JPMorgan is also reportedly planning to accept crypto ETFs as collateral for loans, starting with BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT). Furthermore, the company, alongside other US banks, including Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo, is reportedly planning to launch a joint stablecoin following progress on the GENIUS stablecoin bill, which is set for a final passage vote in the US Senate on Tuesday.

The efforts were reportedly aimed at competing with crypto-native issuers by leveraging regulatory compliance and the trust associated with traditional financial institutions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009416-0.46%
Solana
SOL$197.9-3.63%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.422-1.89%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Share
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.59-3.26%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005635+8.32%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.127715-6.50%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Share
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009416-0.46%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003321-0.15%
MAY
MAY$0.04314-3.27%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 14:00
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Chainlink and Solv Partner to Launch Secure Exchange Rate, Improving Wrapped Asset Transparency

Sonic (S) Approves $150M Token Issuance for Groundbreaking US ETF Goals