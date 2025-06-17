US media: Trump asks officials to be prepared in the Situation Room

By: PANews
2025/06/17 08:03
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Fox News: US President Trump has asked the National Security Council to be ready in the White House Situation Room. Earlier, Trump shortened his trip to the G7 summit and returned to Washington ahead of schedule.

The White House Situation Room is a conference room and intelligence management center located in the basement of the West Wing of the White House, with a total area of about 460 square meters. Its main purpose is to be a workplace for the National Security Council, including the President of the United States, the Vice President, the White House Chief of Staff, the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Defense, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, the National Security Advisor, etc., to quickly discuss and respond to sudden domestic and foreign events related to the national security of the United States. It has complete and sufficient advanced security communication facilities, allowing the President of the United States to control the US military distributed around the world at any time.

