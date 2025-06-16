The share price of Hong Kong-listed company Mi Strategy rose by more than 20% after announcing the purchase of 2,440 SOLs

By: PANews
2025/06/16 13:50
Solana
Moonveil
Oasis
Juneo Supernet
SOLS
PANews reported on June 16 that Memestech, a Hong Kong-listed company, announced that it had purchased 2,440 Solana (SOL) in the open market, with a transaction amount of approximately HK$2.9075 million, and the funds came from the company's internal resources. The announcement stated that Solana has the key value of decentralized applications, DeFi infrastructure and Web3 innovation. Previously, the company has changed its name to "MEMESTRATEGY (Memestech)", and the stock code remains "2440", reflecting that its strategic focus is tilting towards the fields of encryption and Web3. After the announcement, Memestech (HK2440) stock price rose by about 21%, now at HK$2.42 per share.

As previously reported, 9GAG Lianchuang announced the completion of the acquisition of Hong Kong-listed company Haoliang Technology Holdings, and plans to change its name to MemeStrategy and allocate Bitcoin .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

