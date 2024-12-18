A quick look at Ethena's new stablecoin USDtb: BlackRock BUIDL Fund support may drive a large amount of TradFi funds inflow

By: PANews
2024/12/18 18:21
MAY
MAY$0.04311-3.01%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02474-4.44%
FUND
FUND$0.02--%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001729-2.75%

A quick look at Ethena's new stablecoin USDtb: BlackRock BUIDL Fund support may drive a large amount of TradFi funds inflow

Author: Weilin, PANews

On December 16, the DeFi project Ethena Labs announced the official launch of its new stablecoin USDtb. As a blockchain-based US dollar stablecoin, 90% of USDtb's reserve funds are invested in BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL, and it cooperates with Securitize, a leading real-world asset tokenization company.

On the first day of launch, according to DefiLlama data, USDtb's TVL reached $64.5 million. Previously, Ethena CEO Guy Young predicted that USDtb's first-month TVL would reach $500 million to $1 billion. He also said that some TradFi entities, although they have not really touched other cryptocurrencies, currently have considerable exposure to what Ethena is doing.

Backed by BlackRock BUIDL Fund to cope with market volatility in the bear market

The newly launched USDtb is a relatively traditional crypto stablecoin that looks almost identical to USDC and USDT. The only difference is that Ethena backs this stablecoin with BlackRock's BUIDL Treasury Fund as collateral. BUIDL is a tokenized fund that invests in assets equivalent to the US dollar, such as cash, US Treasuries, and repurchase agreements. Instead of Ethena managing financial assets, it entrusts them to different banks or different service providers in the real world. Basically, BlackRock and Securitize are responsible for the entire process. Therefore, USDtb has a completely different product principle from Ethena's flagship stablecoin USDe.

A quick look at Ethena's new stablecoin USDtb: BlackRock BUIDL Fund support may drive a large amount of TradFi funds inflow

USDtb will serve as an alternative stablecoin for Ethena, taking over the funds of USDe in extreme market conditions. Guy Young, CEO of Ethena, recently introduced in the Unchained podcast that USDtb looks very similar to ordinary stablecoins and does not have returns itself, so retail users who buy it will not get returns like using treasury bond funds. He said that the two products actually work in parallel, and in 98% of cases, when the cryptocurrency exchange rate looks more attractive than the traditional financial exchange rate, USDe operates as it does now. Then, to the extent that the environment changes (such as entering a bear market), users always retain the option to close (positions) and enter USDtb and retain the balance sheet in their own products.

As a result, USDtb could help holders of USDe “cope with difficult market conditions.” Ethena Labs said in a Dec. 16 announcement: “Ethena will be able to close the hedge position behind USDe and reallocate its backing assets to USDtb to further mitigate the associated risks.”

The stablecoin is 90% backed by BlackRock's BUIDL and is in partnership with blockchain tokenization firm Securitize. Block Analiticia, one of Ethena's committee members, noted in the approved proposal that stablecoins like USDC will account for the remaining 10% of USDtb's reserves, which can provide additional liquidity on weekends or other periods when the Treasury market is not trading. The "core" part of USDtb's smart contract passed three full audits by Pashov, Quantstamp and Cyfrin in October.

USDtb may drive a large amount of funds to flow from TradFi

Ethena Lab’s synthetic stablecoin USDe was launched in February this year and has grown rapidly since then, and is now the third largest stablecoin after USDT and USDC. Since November 1, just a month and a half ago, its market value has more than doubled to nearly $6 billion, even surpassing DAI, the long-established DeFi native stablecoin.

A quick look at Ethena's new stablecoin USDtb: BlackRock BUIDL Fund support may drive a large amount of TradFi funds inflow

The key to USDe's success is the yield it offers. The token offers an annual yield of 27%, which is much higher than the 12.5% offered by DAI and USDS. USDe is created by depositing Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Solana into the Ethena protocol and subsequently opening a short (bearish) position on a futures exchange like Bybit. This creates what is known as a "delta neutral" position, in which the value of the asset and the short position offset each other, keeping the overall price stable.

Currently, since most traders are bullish on cryptocurrencies, they pay Ethena funds to short, and the protocol transfers these funds to USDe holders through staking. As long as this continues, USDe's yield should remain high. But if traders turn bearish, Ethena will not be able to provide such a high yield.

In addition, Staked USDe (sUSDe) launched by Ethena is a yield token that allows users to earn additional income by staking USDe tokens. Through staking rewards and basis trading strategies, sUSDe provides high returns to holders.

Blockworks Research recently tweeted about the different ways Ethena is primarily used. Pendle is the top destination for Staked USDe with over $1 billion in assets, with Aave in second place. Ethena CEO Guy Young recently told the Unchained podcast that about 50% to 60% of Pendle’s TVL is built on sUSDe. Aave has added over 1 billion TVL in a few months.

Back to the new stablecoin USDtb itself, after launching USDtb, Seraphim Czecker, Ethena’s head of growth, said that Ethena’s route is clear:

- Incorporate conservative TradFi into USDtb

- Get them accustomed to USDe

- Help them understand Aave, Maker and other USDe on-chain opportunities

José Maria Macedo, co-founder of blockchain research and development firm Delphi Labs, predicts that USDtb will become the largest tokenized treasury product within a month of its launch. Seraphim Czecker, head of growth at Ethena, said that USDtb has the potential to scale to $100 billion because the company is now able to efficiently allocate capital in bearish market environments by "creating an APY 'floor' around treasury rates." "USDtb will drive a lot of capital from TradFi into our space," Seraphim concluded.

At this point, Ethena has indeed surpassed a bunch of crypto-native protocols in many different metrics. One of which is that it has been one of the highest fee generators. It has surpassed Tether, Uniswap, Ethereum, Jito, Solana, etc. many times and has become an important project for DeFi users to interact with.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

PANews reported on June 19 that Trump posted on his social media platform that the Senate has passed the "GENIUS Act", which will promote large-scale investment and innovation in the
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.408-2.76%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.0128-8.05%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0669-10.44%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:09
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

believe is in full swing, SOL is back with prosperity
Solana
SOL$199.39-2.58%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1282+0.23%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002528-9.74%
Share
PANews2025/05/15 10:04
Share
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003373-2.65%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001573+0.76%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01216-3.64%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
Share

Trending News

More

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

MUTM Is Nearing Price Explosion: Price Prediction If Mutuum Finance Breaks $0.50 In 2025