$680K From Crypto Exploit Recovered: DOJ Returning Funds to Victim

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/16 11:05
The U.S. Department of Justice has recovered $680,000 tied to a crypto exploit and is in the process of returning funds stolen through a Safemoon smart contract vulnerability.

DOJ Recovers Funds Exploited in Safemoon Attack

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on June 12 that it has seized and is in the process of returning over $680,000 in misappropriated cryptocurrency to a crypto and blockchain firm impacted by a scheme involving smart contract manipulation. The case centers around a vulnerability in Safemoon’s liquidity pool mechanism, which was exploited in March 2023 in an attempt to artificially inflate token prices.

The United States pursued civil asset forfeiture due to the absence of criminal charges, recovering a significant portion of the diverted funds. The DOJ affirmed:

The attempted theft hinged on a programming flaw in Safemoon’s smart contract that allowed token burning, an operation that distorted market value, the Justice Department explained. A separate trading bot intercepted this action and rerouted the profit to its own operator, who then contacted Safemoon and negotiated to keep 20 percent of the funds. The FBI later stepped in.

The DOJ detailed:

“Safemoon has since filed for bankruptcy, but the funds are being returned to the bankruptcy trustee for Safemoon,” the DOJ clarified.

Neither the initial attacker nor the bot operator has been located or charged, prompting the use of civil proceedings to reclaim the assets. The forfeiture process permitted any interested parties to contest the claim before a federal judge.

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What's Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Pump.fun's dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
PANews2025/05/14 14:00
Publicly listed companies have more than 768,500 Bitcoins in their treasury, worth more than $82 billion

PANews reported on June 19 that according to data from Bitcoin Magazine Pro, the Bitcoin treasury reserves of listed companies have exceeded 768,500, with a value of over US$82 billion.
PANews2025/06/19 21:46
