OSL Trading Time: BTC has fallen back more than 11% from its historical high, and analysts believe it is a short-term fluctuation

El Salvador continues to accelerate its Bitcoin purchases through an ambitious plan despite its deal with the International Monetary Fund. The news comes alongside a proposed Bitcoin reserve bill that, if enacted, could end the cryptocurrency market’s 4-year boom-bust cycle.
Currently, the average profit of Bitcoin investors has reached $67,000, and as the cryptocurrency market expands, experts predict that the crypto index will become a market barometer like the S&P 500. However, major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have suffered a sharp correction after the Federal Reserve's recent interest rate cut.
In this regard, veteran trader Peter Brandt is bullish on the Bitcoin-gold ratio, believing that the current downturn may be temporary, but analyst Justin Bennett warns that if the bulls lose momentum, there may be further declines.
On the policy level, Senator Cynthia Lummis plans to authorize the Federal Reserve to buy and hold Bitcoin, Craig Wright, the self-proclaimed Bitcoin creator, has been sentenced, President Trump has pledged to establish a national strategic Bitcoin reserve, and the German Free Democratic Party is also pushing for the integration of digital assets into the country's existing financial framework. Despite the current downward trend in the market, the industry remains optimistic about the maturity of the crypto market in the next few years as institutional investors purchase the equivalent of 8 years of Bitcoin issuance in 2024.
S&P 500: 5,867.08 (+23.00% year-to-date)
Nasdaq: 20,109.06 points (+29.05% year-to-date)
10-year Treasury yield: 4.559% (+67.81 basis points this year)
US dollar index: 106.593 (+7.05% year-to-date)
Bitcoin: $96,983.10 (+129.46% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $97.39 billion
Ethereum: $3,415.35 (+49.70% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $59.25 billion
Bitcoin ETF: -$647.89 million
Ethereum ETF: -$63.16 million
Retail sales month-on-month (09:30 p.m., December 17)
Actual: 0.7% / Previous: 0.5% / Expected: 0.5%
Federal Reserve interest rate decision (03:00 am, December 19)
Actual: 4.5% / Previous: 4.75% / Expected: 4.5%
Final GDP quarter-on-quarter value (09:30 p.m., December 19)
Actual: 3.1% / Previous: 3.00% / Expected: 2.80%
Core PCE price index month-on-month (09:30 p.m., December 20)
Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 0.3% / Expected: 0.2%
Personal income month-on-month (09:30 p.m., December 20)
Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 0.6% / Expected: 0.4%
Personal expenditure month-on-month (09:30 p.m., December 20)
Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 0.4% / Expected: 0.5%
Metaplanet issues 5 billion yen in ordinary bonds to accelerate Bitcoin purchases
Mt.Gox address just transferred nearly 720 BTC, worth about $69.87 million
Data: The number of active cryptocurrency users in Hong Kong is currently estimated to be only about 100,000
El Salvador wallet address holds 11 bitcoins worth $1.07 million
US SEC approves Hashdex to launch Nasdaq Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto index ETF
El Salvador officials: Will accelerate the purchase of Bitcoin as a strategic reserve, the official Bitcoin wallet Chivo will be sold or discontinued
The UFD that a trader bought for $700 is now worth more than $12.56 million
US listed company reAlpha plans to use up to 25% of its surplus cash to buy cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin mining company MARA has increased its holdings of 15,574 bitcoins in the past two months, worth about $1.53 billion
Bitcoin mining company Hut 8 increased its holdings by 990 BTC, and its total reserve value increased to US$1 billion
Ceffu deposits 2,025 BTC, about $207 million, to Binance
Fuel is now open for airdrops and token staking
Binance Alpha has announced the third batch of projects
Bitwise CIO: BTC's pullback is only a short-term fluctuation and does not change the long-term bullish trend of the crypto market
Binance User Survey: 23.89% of respondents believe AI tokens will dominate market growth in 2025, 16.1% hold Meme coins
Kelp DAO releases KERNEL token economics, 55% allocated to community rewards and airdrops
El Salvador reaches $1.4 billion loan agreement with IMF, Bitcoin payments will become voluntary
Powell: We are not allowed to own Bitcoin and we do not want to change the law
Trump family crypto project WLFI announces long-term partnership with Ethena Labs
