Weekly preview | MicroStrategy officially joins the Nasdaq 100 Index; Ethena (ENA) and Cardano (ADA) will unlock tokens worth tens of millions of dollars

By: PANews
2024/12/22 18:52
Important news:

  • MicroStrategy will officially join the Nasdaq 100 Index on December 23, becoming the first Bitcoin-related company to enter the index;
  • Metars Genesis (MRS) will unlock approximately 10 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on December 23, accounting for 11.87% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$34.7 million;
  • Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 12.86 million tokens at 3:00 pm Beijing time on December 25, accounting for 0.44% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$13.5 million;
  • Due to the coming of Christmas, the market will be relatively calm next week. Although there are still some relatively influential data, the market volatility may become large due to thin liquidity.
  • Cardano (ADA) will unlock approximately 18.53 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on December 26, accounting for 0.05% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$16.6 million.

December 23

Project dynamics:

Aligned plans to airdrop ALIGN tokens to multiple L2 token holders. Registration ends on December 23.

The Aligned Foundation will distribute a significant portion of the total ALIGN tokens to Mina, EigenLayer, and Ethereum zk L2 token holders, especially those who choose to continue holding at the market's lowest point. Registration will close on December 23, 2024. The specific eligibility requirements are that the wallet address must hold at least $50 worth of tokens at the historical lowest price of the tokens of the following projects: Mina (MINA), Starknet (STRK), Polygon (POL), EigenLayer (EIGEN), ZKsync (ZK), Scroll (SCROLL), Taiko (TKO). According to previous news, Aligned will airdrop 26% of ALIGN to 891,322 addresses, and the airdrop targets are the coin holding addresses of seven tokens including STRK and ZK.

Governance Voting:

BIO Protocol launches a new proposal vote on "Enabling the transferability of BIO tokens", which ends on December 23

The new proposal of DeSci project BIO Protocol "Enable transfer of BIO tokens" has been opened for voting, and the voting period is 3 days (until December 23). If the proposal is passed, BIO will become a liquid asset within 14 days, with initial liquidity on the ETH mainnet, and more chains will be supported later.

Token unlocking:

Metars Genesis (MRS) will unlock approximately 10 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on December 23, accounting for 11.87% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$34.7 million.

Karrat (KARRAT) will unlock approximately 11.25 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on December 23, accounting for 6.45% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$4.4 million.

Murasaki (MURA) will unlock approximately 20 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on December 23, accounting for 34.84% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$12.2 million.

Coin98 (C98) will unlock approximately 16.53 million tokens at 7:00 pm Beijing time on December 23, accounting for 1.88% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$2.7 million.

December 24

Project dynamics:

Pump Science Roadmap Update: Partners to be announced on December 24, and mouse experiments and protocol development to be prepared

Pump Science released a roadmap update, including: December 24th will announce a partnership, prepare mouse experiments and protocol development; January 25, 2025 will start mouse experiments with URO and RIF; February 25th will launch new compounds in cooperation with VitaDAO; March 25th will launch a supplement reservation and market platform; April 25th will conduct decentralized human trials and start decentralized compound releases; May 25th will expand related experiments.

BNB Chain will launch the second Meme Coin competition on December 24, airdropping 33 BNB worth of Meme tokens every day

BNB Chain announced that it will launch the second Meme Coin competition on December 24. The first phase of the event lasted for 7 days, with a total of 7 MemeCoin winning projects; among them, AICell, MONKEY, and FROG have been launched on Binance Alpha. The second phase of the event will be launched on December 24. During the event, BNB Chain will purchase 33BNB worth of excellent ecological Meme Coins every day, and randomly airdrop the corresponding Meme tokens to 1,000 eligible community users every day for 7 consecutive days.

Token unlocking:

MMX (MMX) will unlock approximately 1.67 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on December 24, accounting for 1.11% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$1.8 million.

December 25

Token unlocking:

Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 12.86 million tokens at 3:00 pm Beijing time on December 25, accounting for 0.44% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$13.5 million.

Eigenlayer (EIGEN) will unlock approximately 1.29 million tokens at 3:00 am Beijing time on December 25, accounting for 0.61% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$4.9 million.

Venom (VENOM) will unlock approximately 33.76 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on December 25, accounting for 1.77% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$2 million.

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) will unlock approximately 4.17 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on December 25, accounting for 1.97% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$1.7 million.

December 26

Project News:

Sui Ecological Lending Protocol Scallop Launches Airdrop Event, Will Airdrop 1 Million SCA on December 26

Sui Ecological Lending Protocol Scallop will launch an airdrop activity during the Christmas period from December 14 to 26. Users only need to borrow at least $1,000 in assets/hold 1,000 veSCA to qualify for the airdrop. The total amount of airdrop is 1 million SCA, and the airdrop issuance date is December 26. At present, Scallop TVL has reached an all-time high of 195 million, and the total borrowing amount has reached 90 million US dollars.

Token unlocking:

Cardano (ADA) will unlock approximately 18.53 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on December 26, accounting for 0.05% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$16.6 million.

December 27

Project News:

Sophon mining migration timeline announced, mainnet mining will start on December 28

ZKsync-based modular blockchain Sophon announces mining migration plan:

•December 19, 23:59 UTC: L1 mining closes new deposits and opens an optional L1 withdrawal window.

•December 26, 23:59 UTC: The L1 withdrawal window is closed, and unwithdrawn assets will be automatically cross-chain to the Sophon mainnet.

•December 27: All remaining assets will be automatically transferred across chains, and the first phase of SP points accumulation will end.

•December 28: Sophon mainnet mining officially started, and the second phase of SP points accumulation was launched, adopting a USD-based distribution method and supporting gas-free mining.

December 29

None

Specific time to be determined

Macro Market:

Next week's macro outlook: Christmas season may be fraught with dangers, beware of liquidity shortages that amplify market volatility

Due to Christmas, the market will be relatively quiet next week, although there are still some relatively influential data, but due to thin liquidity, market volatility may become large. For the US dollar, with the overall hawkish bias within the Federal Reserve, it is not expected that the US dollar will easily lose its throne gained this year, although the low trading volume during the holiday season may cause some unnecessary volatility. In general, if there is any market turmoil during the holiday season, it is more likely to hit US stocks and US bonds. The Fed's hawkish stance has not been welcomed by Wall Street, and the sell-off may intensify as US Treasury yields continue to climb.

Project dynamics:

OpenAI: ChatGPT will launch advanced speech mode next week

ChatGPT search function has undergone a major update and is now gradually open to all free users. This update includes real-time search function, which supports obtaining the latest news, stocks and other dynamic content at the minute level; a new advanced voice mode, which will be launched next week, allows users to optimize the multi-round search experience through more natural voice interaction; a new map function on the mobile terminal, which supports viewing surrounding locations, route planning and business information; optimization for Android, iOS and other platforms has increased search efficiency by more than 40%.

Governance Voting:

MANTRA’s new proposal will be launched on the mainnet next week: it plans to update the OM token economics and reduce the on-chain inflation rate to 3%

MANTRA, a Layer1 blockchain focused on RWA assets, said on the X platform that the updated OM token economics proposal is now live, with snapshot voting now open and mainnet voting to take place next week.

While the proposal proposes to adjust the token issuance schedule, individual allocations received through various activities will remain unchanged. The specific contents of the proposal include:

  • 1. Adjust the vesting schedule for OM upgrade rewards. The cliff period will end on March 18, 2025, followed by a linear vesting period that will continue until October 16, 2028.
  • 2. 10% of the initial airdrop allocation will be unlocked from March 18, 2025, followed by a 6-month cliff period until September 18, 2025. From that date, the remaining rewards will begin to vest in a linear manner and continue until March 18, 2027. In addition, a second phase of anti-sybil checks is proposed for all wallets. There will be no extension of the vesting period for airdrop rewards after this date.
  • 3. The cliff period and vesting period for team and core contributor incentives will be extended. The cliff period will end on April 23, 2027, and the vesting period will end on October 22, 2029.
  • 4. The token cliff period for Pre-Seed investors ends on October 23, 2025, and vesting ends on October 23, 2027. The token cliff period for Seed investors ends on April 23, 2025, and vesting ends on April 23, 2026.
  • 5. The ecosystem allocation will remain unchanged, and the on-chain inflation rate will be reduced from 8% to 3% starting January 1, 2025.
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

PANews reported on June 19 that Trump posted on his social media platform that the Senate has passed the "GENIUS Act", which will promote large-scale investment and innovation in the
PANews2025/06/19 08:09
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

believe is in full swing, SOL is back with prosperity
PANews2025/05/15 10:04
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
