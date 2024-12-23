OSL Trading Hours: Market highlights contradictory investor sentiment, Bitcoin ETF sees nearly $300 million in outflows

By: PANews
2024/12/23 11:42

OSL Trading Hours: Market highlights contradictory investor sentiment, Bitcoin ETF sees nearly $300 million in outflows

1. Market observation

Keywords: ETH, ETF, BTC

After climbing to $99,500, Bitcoin continued to fall and has now fallen below $94,500. The market is also facing challenges, with the U.S. Bitcoin ETF experiencing an outflow of nearly $300 million.

Institutional attitudes are also polarized. While some companies continue to build up Bitcoin reserves, technology giants such as Microsoft are opposed. It is worth noting that Nexo and 7RCC Global have taken a different approach and launched ESG-oriented Bitcoin ETFs. In the face of market volatility, Anthony Pompliano, founder of Pomp Investments, remains optimistic and expects Bitcoin to perform strongly in 2025.

The Ethereum market also showed signs of recovery, with buying momentum gradually increasing. Although prices are still facing obvious downward pressure, the interest of institutions, especially large investors, is rising. During this period, the entire crypto industry continued to develop rapidly, and Bitcoin still maintained its market dominance. However, Bitcoin failed to hold the $100,000 mark, raising market concerns about a possible pullback.

Meanwhile, crypto investment remains hot. Halliburton invested in bitcoin mining through its Austin-based subsidiary 360 Energy, and Chinese auto dealer Cango plans to expand its crypto business. UAE bitcoin investment hit a record high of $40 billion. As author Robert Kiyosaki acknowledges, despite the advent of the digital age, traditional financial institutions still face many questions.

Overall, the performance of the Bitcoin and Ethereum markets reflects the contradictions in investor sentiment, with expectations of breaking new highs but also concerns about the risk of a pullback.

2. Key data (as of 10:25 HKT on December 23)

  • S&P 500: 5,930.85 (+20.74% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,572.60 (+30.55% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.532% (+64 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 107.73 (+6.26% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $95,487.38 (+119.0% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $43.499 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,330.05 (+45.70% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $22.795 billion

3. ETF flows (EST, December 20)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$277 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$75,115,900

4. Important Dates

With the Christmas holiday approaching, Hong Kong stocks and financial markets in many European countries will be closed for two and a half days starting from Tuesday (24th), and US stocks will be closed for one and a half days.

5. Hot News

  • Weekly preview | MicroStrategy officially joins the Nasdaq 100 Index; Ethena (ENA) and Cardano (ADA) will unlock tokens worth tens of millions of dollars
  • Japanese listed company Metaplanet increases its holdings of 619.7 Bitcoins
  • Suspected Sun Yuchen's address redeemed 39,999 ETH from Lido and Etherfi in the past 7 days and deposited it into HTX
  • Pump.fun denies Christmas airdrop rumors
  • Trump nominates outgoing a16z partner Krishnan as senior AI policy advisor at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy
  • Bezos clarifies $600 million wedding rumor, MicroStrategy founder takes the opportunity to recommend Bitcoin investment
  • Arthur Hayes deposited 2 million ENA into Bybit, worth $2.06 million
  • Securitize proposes to add BlackRock’s BUIDL token as backing for stablecoin Frax USD
  • Data: MRS, ADA, ENA and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which MRS unlocked value is about 34.7 million US dollars
  • Wormhole DAO will be launched in the first quarter of next year
  • At least 10 companies are currently considering adopting MicroStrategy's Bitcoin strategy
  • Decentralized liquidity protocol THORChain releases V3
  • Vitalik: I support building intelligence enhancement tools for humans, not creating super intelligent life
  • Analysis: Bitcoin may see a "God candle" near Trump's inauguration day
  • Macro Outlook This Week: Christmas season may be fraught with dangers; beware of liquidity shortages that may amplify market volatility
  • Yuga Labs co-founder: Sold some Fartcoins, but still one of the top ten holders
  • Uniswap L2 network Unichain mainnet will be launched early next year
  • The blind computing network Nillion mainnet will be launched in February 2025
  • Tether CEO: Tether AI platform website is expected to be launched at the end of the first quarter of 2025
  • IOST releases new token economics: 97% of new tokens will be used by the community
  • MANTRA’s new proposal proposes to update OM token economics, including reducing on-chain inflation to 3%
  • 10 of the top 500 crypto tokens by market cap have fallen by more than 50% in 30 days, 8 of which are meme coins

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

PANews reported on June 19 that Trump posted on his social media platform that the Senate has passed the "GENIUS Act", which will promote large-scale investment and innovation in the
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.408-2.76%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.0128-8.05%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0669-10.44%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:09
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

believe is in full swing, SOL is back with prosperity
Solana
SOL$199.39-2.58%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1282+0.23%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002528-9.74%
Share
PANews2025/05/15 10:04
Share
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003373-2.65%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001573+0.76%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01216-3.64%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
Share

Trending News

More

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

MUTM Is Nearing Price Explosion: Price Prediction If Mutuum Finance Breaks $0.50 In 2025