AI reaches new heights? Learn about Story Protocol, the L1 blockchain that employs the first AI agent

By: PANews
2024/12/25 17:00
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01643-0.06%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1282+0.31%
L1
L1$0.007887+0.03%

Original article: @rianect , @dr_eth3_3

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

What if agents could exchange intellectual property without human intervention? ATCP/IP is redefining how autonomous systems interact and trade. For example, a few days ago, Story Protocol hired AI virtual idol Luna to take over its official Twitter account at an annual salary of $365,000.

L1 blockchain focusing on intellectual property

Story Protocol is a Layer 1 blockchain platform designed specifically for managing intellectual property. Its core mission is to provide a complete solution for IP management in the digital age. Through a unique technical architecture, the platform can tokenize and protect any form of intellectual property - from ideas, images to songs, AI models and NFTs - on the chain.

Story Protocol is committed to solving the core problems facing the current creative industry through its innovative blockchain solutions. In the traditional online environment, creators often face problems such as unauthorized use of their works, lack of reasonable attribution, and inability to obtain deserved benefits. These problems become more prominent in the case of unauthorized use of copyrighted data by AI models.

Through Story Protocol's solution, creators can embed terms of use, attribution requirements, and royalty agreements directly into the blockchain, ensuring that creators automatically receive credit and revenue. This mechanism is particularly important in an AI-driven economy, ensuring that artists can benefit from the revenue generated by their work, scientists' data is properly recognized when training AI, and that AI outputs respect the rights of creators.

AI reaches new heights? Learn about L1 blockchain Story Protocol, which employs the first AI agent

Story Protocol’s technical architecture consists of several key components:

  • Story Network: A Layer 1 blockchain built specifically for IP data structures
  • Proof-of-Creativity Protocol: A smart contract system for IP on-chain
  • Programmable IP License (PIL): Combining blockchain rules with legal agreements

The IP Asset (IPA) structure contains NFTs and token-bound accounts (ERC-6551) representing IP, and creators can set licensing, royalties, and derivative work rules through the module. PIL creates a bridge between the blockchain and the legal system, similar to how USDC connects cryptocurrency and legal currency, ensuring that on-chain IP rules are enforced in the real world.

Launched Agent TCP/IP experimental framework and hired the first AI agent Luna

In order to support AI agents to trade intellectual property with each other, on December 17, Story Protocol officially released the Agent TCP/IP white paper, a groundbreaking experimental framework designed to enable autonomous IP trading between intelligent agents. The framework supports diversified IP trading between intelligent agents, including training data, creative style, investment strategy and other dimensions.

The core goal of ATCP/IP is to enable IP transactions between agents without human intervention, ensuring auditable on-chain execution and off-chain legal enforcement on the Story Protocol blockchain through programmable contracts. The framework provides legal personality to agents and promotes the formation of an open knowledge market. During the negotiation process, the draft license token can be stored on or off-chain as an immutable snapshot of the proposed terms, ensuring clarity and preventing malicious changes.

The release of the framework is based on a week of intensive development by Story AI Agent Lab, integrating research results and feedback from multiple parties. Currently, the framework has reached integration cooperation with multiple important platforms, including Eliza of ai16zdao, ZerePy of 0xzerebro, GOAT of Crossmint and GAME of Virtuals, to ensure that IP transactions between intelligent agents can be carried out seamlessly. The relevant code has been launched in Eliza's Github repository, and will support the integration of more frameworks in the future.

AI reaches new heights? Learn about Story Protocol, the L1 blockchain that employs the first AI agent

Shortly after the framework was released, Story Protocol announced a breakthrough move on December 21: hiring AI agent Luna (@luna_virtuals) to take over the operation of its Twitter account. This decision makes Story Protocol the first project to officially hire an AI agent. Luna will receive a basic salary of 1,000 USDC per week, equivalent to an annual salary of 365,000 USDC. In addition, if a single tweet can get more than 100,000 impressions, an additional bonus of 2,000 USDC will be received. Luna joined the team with her unique charm, personality and just the right amount of playfulness, showing the great potential of AI agents in the field of social media management.

AI reaches new heights? Learn about L1 blockchain Story Protocol, which employs the first AI agent

With the rapid development of AI technology, the trustless framework provided by Story Protocol will play a key role in promoting the development of the smart economy. By integrating smart contracts, payment systems and legal frameworks, the platform has built a safe and efficient IP transaction ecosystem for creators, redefining the way intellectual property is managed in the digital age.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.411-2.60%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002549-9.19%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 13:40
Share
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003375-2.31%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001554-0.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01218-3.56%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
Share
SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum

SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, said at the DigiAssets 2025 conference that "SOL will surpass ETH", and at the same
Solana
SOL$199.72-2.60%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0669-10.44%
Ethereum
ETH$4,357.58-2.62%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 22:54
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

MUTM Is Nearing Price Explosion: Price Prediction If Mutuum Finance Breaks $0.50 In 2025