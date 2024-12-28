Kaito Yaps Points Earning Guide for Ordinary Users: How Can Small Accounts “Stand Up” to Earn Yap?

By: PANews
2024/12/28 11:10
Kaito
KAITO$1.0127-5.52%

Author: @thedefiedge , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Kaito, an AI-powered crypto search engine, may end up being one of the largest airdrops in 2025. This conclusion is based on the following points:

Kaito has already taken action to reward the community with the Genesis NFT minting event, and will soon redistribute the minting fees to the top 1,000 Yaps users. Kaito has already taken action to reward the community.

Kaito is leading the charge for “InfoFi” (Information Finance). The closest protocol to InfoFi is Arkham. Arkham had a massive airdrop last year and now has a market cap of $536 million. Kaito’s market cap may be even higher due to the purity of its design mechanism.

While we are not sure what Kaito’s ultimate goal is, Kaito is planning something big. Earning Yaps points is one of the best ways to play in Crypto right now (especially considering it doesn’t cost anything).

At the heart of it all is Kaito Yaps. If you write tweets that are deemed “high quality,” you’ll be rewarded with Yaps (aka points).

But the question remains: how to earn Yaps? There are many people who have a lot of followers and X influence, but they don’t earn many Yaps.

No one knows the exact algorithm (to prevent violations). Therefore, this guide is mainly based on what Kaito shared, experiments and observations of small accounts that have gained Yaps.

(There are several small accounts that earn more Yaps than the big ones. So don’t make the mistake of thinking you have no chance)

Let’s start with first principles. Kaito gave some insights into Yaps, let’s dig deeper into each sentence.

Kaito Yaps Points Earning Guide for Ordinary Users: How Can Small Accounts “Stand Up” to Earn Yap?

Proof of Work: Number of Cryptographically Related Posts

You won’t get Yaps for chattering or posting random comments. Kaito wants to reward high-quality, crypto-related posts.

operate:

Tweet more often every day. Tweet about crypto, making sure to include relevant keywords.

Although it is challenging to provide content consistently, you can write about what you have learned recently, comment on recent events, and share your thoughts on different protocols.

Proof of Transaction: Real Participation Based on Reputation-Weighted Influence Analysis

Not all X accounts are treated equally, everything revolves around “Smart followers”.

I believe Google’s SEO algorithm can give you some inspiration. How does Google know that a website is “trustworthy” and worthy of being displayed on the first page of Google search?

They have something called PageRank.

If a website has a higher PageRank and links to your website, it tells Google that you are a better fit. To rank higher in SEO, you need more trustworthy websites to link to your website.

I believe Kaito works in the same way. The more “Smart followers” an account has, the greater its influence.

Kaito Yaps Points Earning Guide for Ordinary Users: How Can Small Accounts “Stand Up” to Earn Yap?

For example, if a blogger has more than 3,000 followers and you write something and the blogger engages with it, you will earn more Yaps than someone who only has 30 followers. That makes sense, doesn't it?

Participation can take the form of commenting, liking or reposting. There are two ways to do this:

1) Start by writing content that will attract Smart Accounts to engage. Smart Accounts are always online. They have seen thousands of pieces of content and posts so far. It takes a lot of effort to get noticed.

Basically, you need to write something interesting. Here’s what I saw Smart Accounts like:

  • Real life stories and examples: I love reading about challenges. For example, Y22 is participating in a $500,000 to $5 million challenge.
  • Specific knowledge: Sharing lesser-known information.
  • Digital computing: Ignas is a good example. He just wrote an article analyzing PENGU.
  • Related information: For example, if you like AI agents very much, you will read it when 0xJeff and s4mmy.moca publish articles.

This only works if you have a decent number of followers. If you write a great article on Solana but no one sees it, you won’t get Yaps because there are no Smart Accounts involved.

What if you are a small account? It is best to focus on being a responder and write insightful comments to encourage accounts to respond to you.

Kaito Yaps Points Earning Guide for Ordinary Users: How Can Small Accounts “Stand Up” to Earn Yap?

If not many people will respond, ask follow-up questions that interest them.

Of course, you can also consider the opposite view:

The crypto Twitter community is an echo chamber. Oppose the output and defend it intelligently, and you’ll attract a lot of engagement because it sparks discussion and debate.

The following figure is an example of what you see:

Kaito Yaps Points Earning Guide for Ordinary Users: How Can Small Accounts “Stand Up” to Earn Yap?

operate:

  • Get on the Yap leaderboard. Create a list of X accounts you want to interact with. While it’s tempting to focus on the top 10 accounts, the competition in the comment section can be fierce.
  • It’s best to look for accounts that have a lot of followers, tweet a lot, and who respond to comments.
  • Write an insightful comment. Your goal is to get engagement from the account. If you just write a short, positive comment, you probably won't get a response.

Proof of insight: weighted by relevance, informativeness, originality, etc.

Some people can write content that gets a ton of attention because it’s motivational, or they know how to appeal to emotions in the right way.

This is not the kind of content Kaito likes. Kaito wants content that can make people think, the kind of content that promotes the development of Crypto.

Relevance : Is your content “hot” right now? Look at the mindshare ratio on Kaito. If you don’t subscribe, follow Kaito or Sandra, who often share this information.

Focused discussion is interesting. Think of it as the percentage of posts that are centered around a topic. A 1,000+ word post all about Kaito but randomly inserting “Hyperliquid” at the end of the tweet is not going to get Yaps.

Informative: This is a combination of post length + account engagement. So, high-quality long-form posts should meet this criteria.

Originality: Some people use AI to rewrite posts. Kaito wants to see unique content and analysis. Those copy-pastes will not earn you Yaps.

operate:

  • Write more long-form content about specific protocols.
  • If you have a lot of followers, write about some popular protocols. For example, Hype, Pengu, and Virtuals are all popular right now.
  • Niche. If you’re a small account, it’s hard to get noticed when you write about Hype. So think about supply and demand. Become the “go-to” in a certain space or protocol so you can stand out.

Small account strategy

Let's say you are a small account with less than 300 followers. What should you do?

  • First, be a responder. Create a list of accounts to engage with. Remember to keep the content in mind so that they can interact with you.
  • Write protocol specific content. Can focus on popular protocols that not many people write about.
  • Popular opinions. For example, “Hyperliquid will surpass Solana.”
  • Write a great article and defend it. That's the difference between great writing and clickbait.
  • Study the Yap algorithm. Look for small accounts that are making a lot of Yap. See what they are doing.
  • Market segmentation.

X platform algorithm

The higher your post's "reach", the more likely you are to earn Yaps. Some basic principles:

  • Add pictures or videos to each post. X is trying to be more multimedia.
  • Instead of adding a link to your original tweet, add the link as a follow-up tweet.
  • Try to reply to every user who comments on your post.
  • Improve the quality of your posts. Think about whether readers can learn something new from your article.
  • Be more specific. Find areas where you can be more specific. Share a profit formula, share a case study of a recent profit-taking. Or don’t say “Sui is the fastest blockchain”… add numbers. The little details add up.
  • Long-form posts have higher reach. There is not much difference in reach between articles, long-form threads, and long-form posts. Decide which format to go for based on what you are writing.
  • Write like a real human. There are a lot of AI agents and chatbots out there, and no one wants to reply to a robot.

Other operations :

  • Make sure to link your EVM wallet address to Kaito in the dashboard before January 1st (snapshot deadline).

Kaito Yaps Points Earning Guide for Ordinary Users: How Can Small Accounts “Stand Up” to Earn Yap?

Yaps can be earned through referrals. Most people already share referral links on X. You can promote through other channels like Discord or Telegram (don't spam).

Other ideas

I have seen some criticism of Yap’s plan, saying that the airdrop rewards may not be that generous, or that this move has turned Crypto Twitter into a “garbage dump.” But the plan actually has some positive factors for the crypto space.

First of all, it can motivate everyone to improve their level and write high-quality content.

Secondly, it makes everyone more engaged. We all know that Crypto Twitter is a little bit cliquey, and now that everyone is doing tasks for Yaps, it provides an opportunity to start more exchanges.

Everyone is watching for possible airdrops. Even if there aren’t any, you’re making connections and growing your account. Having a larger account brings more opportunities.

Related reading: Experienced traders’ 2024 “cultivation guide”: how to capture opportunities from volatility and keep profits

