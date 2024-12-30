Financing Weekly Report | 8 public financing events; Usual completed a $10 million Series A financing, led by Binance Labs and Kraken Ventures

By: PANews
2024/12/30
USUAL
Highlights of this issue

According to incomplete statistics from PANews, there were 8 investment and financing events in the global blockchain last week (12.23-12.29), with a total funding amount of over US$51 million, which was a significant decrease compared to the previous week. The overview is as follows:

  • DeFi announced four investment and financing events, among which the stablecoin issuer Avalon Labs completed a $10 million Series A financing, led by Framework Ventures;
  • The AI track announced three investment and financing events. ChainOpera AI completed a $17 million seed round of financing, led by IDG Capital and others;
  • The consumer application sector announced one investment and financing event. Kettle, an on-chain luxury watch trading market, completed a $4 million financing led by ParaFi Capital.

DeFi

Stablecoin issuer Avalon Labs completes $10 million Series A financing, led by Framework Ventures

Avalon Labs, the issuer of the Bitcoin-backed stablecoin USDa, has completed a $10 million Series A financing round to expand its Bitcoin decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. The round was led by Framework Ventures, with participation from UXTO Management, Presto Labs, and Kenetic Capital. Avalon Labs is committed to transforming Bitcoin from a digital store of value to a more active financial tool, providing users with services including stablecoin USDa, Bitcoin-backed lending, yield-generating savings accounts, and credit cards. Users can obtain USDa tokens by pledging BTC at a fixed 8% lending rate. Currently, the total locked volume (TVL) of USDa has reached $700 million.

Usual Completes $10 Million Series A Funding, Led by Binance Labs and Kraken Ventures

RWA stablecoin protocol Usual announced the completion of a $10 million Series A financing round, led by Binance Labs and Kraken Ventures, with support from many well-known institutions including Galaxy Digital, OKX Ventures, Wintermute, Amber Group, GSR, Fasanara Digital, etc. Usual is committed to promoting new developments in the stablecoin field through innovative stablecoin solutions and decentralized finance (DeFi) models. This round of financing will lay a solid foundation for its construction of a decentralized ecosystem and promotion of the "stablecoin revival" plan.

Cross-chain DeFi protocol EYWA completes new round of financing, with Kenetic Capital participating

Cross-chain DeFi protocol EYWA has completed a new round of financing, led by Kenetic Capital and Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov, and supported by 1inch co-founder. The specific amount of financing has not been disclosed. As of now, EYWA has accumulated a total of US$8.5 million in financing. Kenetic has previously invested in well-known blockchain projects such as Ethereum, Solana, Algorand, and Polkadot.

DEX platform Valhalla completes $1.5 million Pre-Seed round of financing

DEX platform Valhalla announced the completion of a $1.5 million Pre-Seed round of financing, led by Robot Ventures, with participation from Miton C, Kronos, Sumcap, Hash3, Big Brain Holdings, GSR, Wincent, and multiple angel investors. Valhalla is a decentralized exchange (DEX) platform where users can trade cryptocurrencies directly from their wallets without relying on intermediaries. Valhalla's goal is to create a fully on-chain perpetual contract exchange.

AI

ChainOpera AI Completes $17 Million Seed Round Financing, Led by IDG Capital and Others

ChainOpera AI has completed a $17 million seed round of financing and plans to develop blockchain L1 and AI operating systems for building decentralized AI agents and applications. The financing was led by Finality Capital, Road Capital and IDG Capital, and participated by many well-known investment institutions and angel investors, including David Tse, co-founder of BabylonChain, and Sreeram Kannan, founder of EigenLayer. ChainOpera will use this funding to build a decentralized ecosystem that supports AI co-creation and co-ownership, and promote AI innovation and data privacy protection. Its platform plans to launch flagship products and mobile applications in the coming weeks to further promote the integration and development of blockchain and AI.

Decentralized AI platform Nodepay completes second round of financing, totaling $7 million

Decentralized AI platform Nodepay announced that it has completed its second round of financing, totaling US$7 million. Investors in the latest round of financing include IDG Capital, Mythos, Elevate Ventures, IBC, Optic Capital, Funders.VC, Etherscan founder Matthew Tan and CoinHako co-founder and CEO Yusho Liu. Nodepay's previous investors include Animoca Brands, Mirana, OKX Ventures, JUMP Crypto and Tokenbay Capital. According to reports, Nodepay is a decentralized AI platform dedicated to democratizing AI training through real-time data retrieval. By converting idle Internet bandwidth into resources, Nodepay powers the next generation of AI models.

Swan Chain announces completion of $2 million financing

Decentralized AI infrastructure project Swan Chain (formerly known as FilSwan) has completed a $2 million financing round led by DWF Labs, Optimism Foundation and Promontory Tech.

Consumption

Kettle, an on-chain luxury watch trading market, raises $4 million in funding led by ParaFi Capital

Kettle, an on-chain luxury watch trading market, announced the completion of a $4 million financing led by ParaFi Capital, with strategic investors including Zee Prime Capital, Kronos, Signum Capital, IOSG Ventures, and Puzzle Ventures. The funds will be used to build the RWA platform. According to reports, Kettle is a peer-to-peer market where users can trade based on the full financial value of luxury watches. Kettle claims that the watches on its platform are certified for insurance and stored in the Kettle Vault in New York.

Investment institutions

Hashgraph Group Obtains Fund Management License in Abu Dhabi and Will Launch $100 Million Web3 Fund

Switzerland-based Hashgraph Group has obtained a fund management license from the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) in the United Arab Emirates. The license obtained by Hashgraph Ventures Manager, a subsidiary of Hashgraph Group, allows it to launch a $100 million Web3 venture capital fund from the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

Hashgraph Group will contribute $20 million, or 20% of the fund, as seed capital. The fund will focus on investing in startups and established companies within the Hedera ecosystem. Stefan Deiss, co-founder and CEO of Hashgraph Group, said the fund has received widespread support and attention from co-investors, including government agencies, sovereign wealth funds, venture capital funds, family offices and other qualified investors; the group will focus on investing in companies that utilize the Hedera network and promote cooperation between Web3 companies.

The fund will prioritize strategic investments in companies in the Web3 and deep tech sectors (developing artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, robotics, and quantum computing solutions). Qualified projects will have the opportunity to participate in the Hashgraph Association's Startup Studio Program.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, said at the DigiAssets 2025 conference that "SOL will surpass ETH", and at the same
