MegaETH Ecosystem Overview: What Projects Does MegaMafia Cover?

By: PANews
2025/01/01 13:43
Particl
PART$0.1879--%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001734-2.58%

Author: MegaETH

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

MegaETH is an EVM-compatible blockchain that aims to push the performance of Ethereum L2 to the hardware limit and narrow the gap between blockchain and traditional cloud computing servers. MegaETH has several notable features, including high transaction throughput, sufficient computing power, and claims to achieve millisecond response times even under heavy load.

MegaETH's financing lineup is luxurious. In June, MegaETH developer MegaLabs announced the completion of a $20 million seed round of financing, led by Dragonfly, with participation from Figment Capital, Robot Ventures, Big Brain Holdings and other institutions. Angel investors include Vitalik Buterin, ConsenSys founder Joseph Lubin, EigenLayer founder Sreeram Kannan, ETHGlobal co-founder Kartik Talwar and others. In addition, in December, MegaLabs also completed $10 million in financing through the Echo platform. The valuations of these two rounds of financing are both "9 figures."

In order to provide support for developers and ecosystem builders, MegaETH also launched the 10x builder program MegaMafia, which focuses on the following builders:

  • Building a Dapp from scratch
  • Building a fully on-chain Dapp
  • Building Dapps for the long term

Currently, MegaMafia covers 13 projects, and there are 15 projects that are built on MegaETH or plan to integrate MegaETH but are not yet part of MegaMafia. The following are the details of the relevant projects:

MegaMafia Project

Biomes (@biomesAW): Biomes is a fully on-chain, Minecraft-like sandbox game where you can explore, mine, craft, hack, and participate in user-generated experiences.

Cap (@CapLabs_): A stablecoin engine, CAP's stablecoin engine will produce convertible stablecoins in various denominations, such as USD, BTC, and ETH, aiming to democratize complex yield strategies through arbitrage, MEV, and RWA.

Euphoria: Options trading, giving users an interesting experience. Robinhood on-chain.

Funes World (@Funes_World): An online museum that collects, preserves and curates 3D models of all human architecture. World Monuments Wikipedia.

GTE (@GTE_XYZ): A real-time spot DEX that combines CLOB (order book model) for large assets and AMM for niche assets. It also provides a launching platform and leveraged trading.

Hop Network (@Hop_Network): Building the most decentralized, anonymous, secure, and fast VPN to break through internet censorship barriers.

Lemonade (@lemonade_events): The ultimate on-chain toolkit for creating events, managing communities, and seamlessly transitioning from Web2 to MegaETH for community-owned collaboration.

Nectar AI (@TryNectarAI): A decentralized platform focused on creating virtual companions, providing users with the ability to interact with AI girlfriends, boyfriends, and anime characters.

Related reading: Customized "cyber role-playing", AI companion platform Nectar AI completes $3.9 million in financing

Noise (@noise_xyz): A trading trend platform that turns trends into tradable assets, allowing the value of the market to be determined by collective attention and mind share.

Pump Party (@pumppartyapp): A live interactive game show designed to engage millions of people in cryptocurrency where participants can simultaneously chat, stream, and win prizes.

ShowdownTCG (@Showdown_TCG): An on-chain collectible card game that combines the strategy of classic trading card games with the intensity of heads-up poker.

Teko Finance (@tekofinance): A live currency market with leveraged strategies and margin trading, combining the best features of Morpho and GearBox with micro-liquidation.

Valhalla (@valhallaperps): A fully on-chain composable perpetual DEX that pushes the limits of on-chain trading by enabling advanced yields, new financial primitives, and a truly fair market environment.

Other Projects

Battlefold (@Battlefold_hq): A strategy guessing game.

comLayer (@comlayerdapp): Decentralized communication layer for Web3 applications. Transforming Web3 interactions with real-world use cases: DeFi alerts, protocol coordination, DAO tooling, anonymous messaging.

Kontos Protocol (@Kontosio): A zk-powered full-chain abstraction layer with intuitive abstractions for chains, accounts, assets, and operations.

Related reading: Cracking the multi-chain maze, how does Binance-invested Kontos Protocol reshape the chain abstraction landscape?

MegaBot (@Mega_BotETH): A high-frequency trading and sniping bot with features like Rug protection and MEV defense.

MegaDEX (@megadex_labs): V3 centralized liquidity AMM.

MegaRabbits (@MegaRabbitNFT): A PFP NFT series featuring futuristic rabbits that merge nature and technology to explore the digital universe.

Mekaeth (@mekaeth_xyz): An AI-based experimental NFT series that redefines the possibilities of NFTs with innovative features and methods, bringing new excitement to NFTs.

MetaHop (@Meta_Hop): PFP NFT series, bold, one-of-a-kind design. It captures the innovative spirit at the core of the MegaETH ecosystem.

PredictFi (@PredictFi): A prediction market for betting on politics, crypto, music, sports, and more.

Rabbit Mafia (@RabbitMafiaNFT): A PFP NFT series that takes you deep into the neon-lit underworld of MegaMafia, where rogue rabbits rule the streets with both talent and force.

RainMakr (@RainMakr_xyz): An all-in-one launchpad with real returns, designed for AI agents, memecoins, and head projects.

Ren (@renprotocol): An interoperability protocol that enables Bitcoin holders to participate in DeFi securely and trustlessly.

StakeStone (@Stake_Stone): A full-chain liquidity asset protocol that builds an adaptive staking network for liquid ETH/BTC.

StackUp (@usestackup): A yield aggregator for MegaETH DeFi that optimizes yields by efficiently managing and allocating assets.

Yield Dot Fun (@yieldsdotfun): A yield aggregator that hosts community treasury competitions and enables users to mine across multiple chains. AI agents create multi-chain strategies to optimize yields, providing Degen traders with the opportunity to maximize their yields.

Related reading: From being ignored to becoming popular overnight, who is MegaETH favored by Vitalik?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.411-2.60%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002549-9.19%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 13:40
Share
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003375-2.31%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001554-0.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01218-3.56%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
Share
SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum

SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, said at the DigiAssets 2025 conference that "SOL will surpass ETH", and at the same
Solana
SOL$199.72-2.60%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0669-10.44%
Ethereum
ETH$4,357.58-2.62%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 22:54
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

MUTM Is Nearing Price Explosion: Price Prediction If Mutuum Finance Breaks $0.50 In 2025