Exploring opportunities in the next consumer track, Web3 platform Umy will create diversified travel and consumption experiences

By: PANews
2025/01/02 15:00
Chainbase
C$0.20706-15.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.05708-1.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09789-3.60%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004028-5.26%
Allo
RWA$0.004504-6.57%

Exploring opportunities in the next consumer track, Web3 platform Umy will create diversified travel and consumption experiences

Author: Weilin, PANews

In this round of bull market, the prediction market has ignited the enthusiasm of C-end users, and meme coins have boosted the growth of the crypto market. With the total market value of stablecoins hitting a record high, the large-scale adoption of Web3 has also entered a new stage of development. In the combination of real life and blockchain technology, what are the next potential opportunities for C-end consumer tracks?

Web3 travel platform Umy has brought new possibilities to the consumer goods track. Designed specifically for Web3 users, Umy uses blockchain technology to solve the problems of high costs and weak privacy protection in the traditional travel industry. It not only helps the industry increase basic traffic and promote industrial growth, but also accelerates the application of encrypted payments in daily life. As a platform that promotes the development of PayFi (payment finance) and RWA (real world assets) tracks, Umy is committed to providing Web3 users with a more diversified travel and consumption experience.

Connecting encrypted payments with the off-chain world

Large-scale applications and entry into the mainstream have always been the direction of the crypto market's efforts, and RWA and PayFi have become important entry points.

RWA, which brings real-world assets onto the chain, is a hot track in this cycle. As of December 4, according to rwa.xyz data, the total asset size of the RWA track (excluding stablecoins) reached US$13.21 billion. Ondo Finance, which brings US debt onto the chain, and Propy, which puts real estate on the chain, have both achieved good market performance this year.

The concept of PayFi was not proposed until July last year. According to SoSoValue data, as of December 4, the top four projects in RWA market value have exceeded US$1 billion, representing a new way to build financial markets, creating financial primitives and product experiences around the time value of money, achieving more efficient and low-cost transactions, and applicable to Web3 transactions, off-chain consumption scenarios, retail environments, creator monetization, accounts receivable, payment processing, private credit pools and other scenarios. At present, representatives in the field of PayFi include Ripple, a long-established payment settlement public chain that has recently led the secondary market, COTI, a B-side payment solution, and Safe, a multi-signature wallet provider.

RWA and PayFi are both flourishing. With the improvement of infrastructure and the increase of users on the chain, the two tracks can be organically combined. Umy, as a Web3 travel and consumption platform, is exploring this. Umy focuses on encrypted payments, improves the time value of money (TVM) in PayFi, and supports cross-border payments. With its product matrix, it is expected to bring about a wave of Web3 consumer applications.

Four core products: Reshaping travel and consumption experience

Umy has launched four core products focusing on housing, transportation, e-commerce and innovative consumer products: Umy Beds , Umy Flights , Umy Shop and Umy X.

Exploring opportunities in the next consumer track, Web3 platform Umy will create diversified travel and consumption experiences

First of all, Umy Beds is a decentralized global hotel booking platform that connects hotels with consumers, reduces intermediary fees, improves transparency, and helps the industry increase basic traffic. For example, there are currently some platforms on the market that support paying hotel fees with USDT. However, the prices on these platforms are usually much higher than those of traditional online travel agencies such as Ctrip, Qunar.com or Fliggy. In contrast, the Umy platform cooperates with HashKey to provide hotel room rates that are basically the same as the over-the-counter (OTC) price of USDT, and in some cases are even more favorable than the OTC price. This price advantage makes Umy a better choice for users to pay hotel fees with USDT.

Another product, Umy Flights , is a platform that supports cryptocurrency payments for air tickets, breaking down traditional payment barriers, simplifying global payment processes, and further expanding market potential.

In addition, Umy Shop is a diversified Web3 e-commerce platform that provides travelers with the convenience and discounts of online shopping.

Umy X is an innovative Web3 consumer product that supports tokenized transactions of real-world assets (RWA), enhances the overall lifestyle of travelers, fully integrates digital assets and consumer products, drives real industry growth, and is expected to drive the growth of the RWA track.

From the perspective of the pain points of traditional travel, traditional platforms can no longer meet the needs of Web3 users. Privacy risks are high, personal data is easily leaked and abused, and the fees are high and the hidden fees of cross-border payments are a headache. In addition, traditional platforms currently have encryption payment barriers, and most platforms cannot seamlessly support cryptocurrency payments.

By adopting Web3 technology, Umy aims to promote privacy first and use blockchain technology to ensure data security. Its cryptocurrency payment achieves no exchange rate conversion fees and fast transactions. Its innovative travel experience focuses on meeting the needs of Web3 users.

Multiple new features launched, working with HashKey to open up new Web3 business travel scenarios

The Umy team completed two homepage iterations in just four months and basically perfected the hotel booking function. At the same time, the air ticket booking function will also be launched soon to provide users with more comprehensive travel services.

Currently, Umy has reached cooperation with ImToken, HashKey and TON ecology, and will support more ecological assets in the future to continuously expand the platform's compatibility and user selection space.

On November 22, Umy announced a partnership with HashKey HSK to jointly promote new Web3 business travel and consumption scenarios. The two parties will work together to promote the implementation of Web3 consumer experience and PayFi, bringing users a more convenient and innovative payment experience. They also plan to conduct in-depth cooperation in Web3 consumer experience in the future. Through resource sharing and technical complementarity, Umy will bring customized business travel services and convenient payment experience in PayFi scenarios to Hashkey users.

In the future development roadmap, Umy plans to have four stages:

  • Phase 1: Global hotel and air ticket reservations, solving the most basic pain points in the travel industry.
  • Phase 2: Blockchain conference support will improve the efficiency of information exchange within the industry and help the industry attract more traffic.
  • Phase 3: Personalize travel and shopping services to enhance user experience and drive long-term user growth on the platform.
  • Phase 4: Integrate e-commerce and commodity payment, open up the global consumer payment chain, and promote seamless connection between the platform and consumer goods track.

In general, Umy is an e-commerce platform that supports crypto payments and is committed to providing a one-stop digital life experience for crypto natives. Before large e-commerce platforms have fully integrated crypto payment tools, Umy has a valuable market window. As the scale of crypto native users expands and the meme wave attracts more and more Gen Z to enter Web3, Umy has great potential to compete with traditional giants of Web2.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.411-2.60%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002549-9.19%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 13:40
Share
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003375-2.31%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001554-0.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01218-3.56%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
Share
SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum

SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, said at the DigiAssets 2025 conference that "SOL will surpass ETH", and at the same
Solana
SOL$199.72-2.60%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0669-10.44%
Ethereum
ETH$4,357.58-2.62%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 22:54
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

MUTM Is Nearing Price Explosion: Price Prediction If Mutuum Finance Breaks $0.50 In 2025