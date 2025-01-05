Weekly Preview | Sonic SVM, Xterio, Seraph will launch TGE; Aptos (APT) unlocks tokens worth nearly $110 million

Important news:

  • Seraph will launch TGE at 20:00 (UTC+8) on January 6, 2025.
  • Privasea AI mainnet is officially named DeepSea, and its testnet Beta will be launched on January 6
  • Solana’s SVM blockchain Sonic SVM is scheduled to conduct a TGE on January 7;
  • Xterio, a gaming infrastructure and AI gaming studio, is set to launch its TGE on January 8;
  • Movement (MOVE) will unlock approximately 50 million tokens at 8:00 pm Beijing time on January 9, accounting for 2.22% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$53 million.
  • Aptos (APT) will unlock approximately 11.31 million tokens at 9:59 am Beijing time on January 11, accounting for 2.03% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$110 million.

January 6

Project dynamics:

Privasea AI mainnet is officially named DeepSea, and its testnet Beta will be launched on January 6

Privasea AI announced the mainnet roadmap on January 1. The mainnet is officially named DeepSea. The testnet Beta will be launched on January 6. The release of DeepSea marks the arrival of a new era of data protection and decentralized innovation. The DeepSea AI network is driven by FHE deep learning and aims to provide users with comprehensive security during the computing process. On January 6, the testnet evolved from Alpha to Beta, released a new dashboard, and opened the test version of the USB node and Privanetix node plan; on January 27, the Genesis release will fully launch the Privanetix node plan and the FHEML task release plan; in the first quarter of 2025, the DeepSea mainnet will be officially launched, launching the optimized version of the USB node and Privanetix node. At the same time, the FHEML task release plug-in and webpage will be launched, and users can design custom models, submit learning samples, and publish tasks to obtain machine learning results.

3A blockchain game Seraph "Dark Seraph" will start TGE on January 6

Seraph officially announced the token economic model and detailed distribution plan, and announced that it will start TGE at 20:00 (UTC+8) on January 6, 2025, and will also launch Bybit liquid mining activities to provide users with more opportunities to participate and receive rewards. According to the latest information released, the total supply of Seraph's token $SERAPH is 1 billion, supporting BNB Chain and Ethereum networks. The token will play a core role in the game ecosystem, including unlocking functions, building equipment, and governance voting. In addition, 40.5% of the tokens will be used for community incentives and airdrop rewards to attract more players to participate and further expand the Web3 user base.

Token unlocking:

Kaspa (KAS) will unlock approximately 182 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on January 6, accounting for 0.72% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$22.7 million.

Delysium (AGI) will unlock approximately 33.59 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on January 6, accounting for 2.45% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$5 million.

January 7

Project dynamics:

Sonic SVM: 57% of the total SONIC tokens will be allocated to the community, and TGE is scheduled for January 7, 2025

Sonic SVM, the SVM blockchain on Solana, announced the token economics of its native token SONIC. SONIC will serve as the native token of the Sonic SVM and Multi-SVM ecosystem to promote long-term growth and development.

The total supply of SONIC is 2.4 billion, of which 57% is allocated to the community, including community and ecological development (30%), initial claims (7%) and HyperGrid rewards (20%). TGE is scheduled for January 7, 2025, with an initial circulation of 15% of the total. SONIC will be distributed within 6 years, at which time all SONIC will be fully circulated, with most of it allocated to the community. In the first 12-18 months after launch, no team and investor tokens will be unlocked, and locked tokens cannot be staked. The SONIC initial claim snapshot was completed on December 31, 2024. 7% of the total supply of SONIC has been allocated to the initial claim. The eligibility check tool for the initial claim program will be launched on January 3, and users can use it to verify whether their wallet meets the claim conditions. At the same time, the SonicX TikTok airdrop event will continue to be open until January 6, providing more users with the opportunity to obtain SONIC.

Meme trading tool ABOT will shut down its website on January 7

Meme trading tool ABOT announced that it will gradually shut down its business. The specific arrangements are as follows: service fees will be reduced to 0; Meme functions will be removed from the shelves on January 1, 2025; non-meme functions will be removed from the shelves and the website will be closed on January 7, 2025; new function development will continue until December 31, and real-time problem response will continue before the website is closed.

ACT will announce several new phases of progress on January 7, including a new CTO and technical development team.

According to the Act I: The AI Prophecy community X account, it will announce several developments in the new phase of the project on January 7, including the top technical development team, new CTO, ACT DAO and investment, ACT framework, ACT public repurchase, new grant/funding process, and integration with the AI team (web2+web3).

January 8

Project dynamics:

Xterio will conduct TGE on January 8, 2025

Xterio, a gaming infrastructure and AI gaming studio, has officially announced that its Token Generation Event will be officially launched on January 8, 2025. Officials said that this will usher in a new era of integration of AI, games and communities.

Do Kwon was ordered by the judge to remain in custody and is expected to appear in court again on January 8

When Terra co-founder Do Kwon first appeared in a U.S. court, his lawyer said he would not apply for bail for the time being. The judge then ordered Kwon to continue to be detained. When he left the court, he held a copy of the 79-page indictment. Kwon is expected to appear in court again on January 8 to respond to the lawsuit.

Token unlocking:

Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 12.86 million tokens at 3:00 pm Beijing time on January 8, accounting for 0.42% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$16.2 million.

Eigenlayer (EIGEN) will unlock approximately 1.29 million tokens at 3:00 a.m. Beijing time on January 8, accounting for 0.61% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$5.2 million.

January 9

Governance Voting:

VitaDAO's new proposal proposes to cross-chain VITA to the Solana network, and voting will end on January 9

VitaDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization that aims to fund longevity research projects, said on the X platform that the proposal VDP-159 to cross-chain VITA to Solana has been published on Snapshot and can be voted on using VITA tokens. The proposal aims to expand VITA to Solana by establishing the presence and liquidity of the token. Voting will end on January 9.

Token unlocking:

Movement (MOVE) will unlock approximately 50 million tokens at 8:00 pm Beijing time on January 9, accounting for 2.22% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$53 million.

January 10

Trump's "hush money" case will be sentenced on January 10

New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchand decided on January 3 that he would make a ruling on the "hush money" case involving US President-elect Trump on January 10. Merchand said in his decision that the ruling will be made in a court in Lower Manhattan, New York City, and Trump must appear in person or via video to accept the ruling. Merchand also said that considering various circumstances, an unconditional release seems to be the most feasible option.

Project dynamics:

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance plans to burn 5 million FET tokens on January 10

The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance announced on the X platform that it plans to carry out the first destruction of 5 million FET tokens on January 10, thereby creating deflationary pressure in its ecosystem. This milestone is also part of the ASI Train model in its roadmap.

Token unlocking:

Optimism (OP) will unlock approximately 4.47 million tokens at 4:00 am Beijing time on January 10, accounting for 0.33% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$9.3 million.

January 11

Token unlocking:

io.net (IO) will unlock approximately 3.22 million tokens at 8:00 pm Beijing time on January 11, accounting for 2.50% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$11.8 million.

Aptos (APT) will unlock approximately 11.31 million tokens at 9:59 am Beijing time on January 11, accounting for 2.03% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$110 million.

January 12

Token unlocking:

Axie Infinity (AXS) will unlock approximately 815,000 tokens at 9:10 pm Beijing time on January 12, accounting for 0.52% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$5.6 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Share
