Analysis: The bull market is far from over, traders predict that BTC's near-term target may reach $140,000

By: PANews
2025/06/15 20:06
NEAR
NEAR$2.34-3.42%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,543.66-0.30%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002164-8.80%
MAY
MAY$0.04315-3.12%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0713-4.42%
Farcana
FAR$0.000285+1.06%

PANews reported on June 15 that according to Cointelegraph, even if the market goes sideways, Bitcoin traders are not pessimistic about the price trend of Bitcoin. The current community consensus is not bearish, and it is believed that the bull market is far from over. Many people believe that Bitcoin is preparing for a new round of price discovery. Trader Alan Tardigrade said that Bitcoin is showing an upward trend of an expanding wedge. Since 2023, Bitcoin has risen by 49%, 125% and 68% each time the signal appears. Another trader, Merlijn, pointed out that the current trend of Bitcoin shows a classic price bottom structure in the form of an inverted head and shoulders, and the near-term target price may reach $140,000.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.79-3.01%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005624+8.55%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.128136-6.10%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Share
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009415-0.45%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003351+0.72%
MAY
MAY$0.04314-3.14%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 14:00
Share
Publicly listed companies have more than 768,500 Bitcoins in their treasury, worth more than $82 billion

Publicly listed companies have more than 768,500 Bitcoins in their treasury, worth more than $82 billion

PANews reported on June 19 that according to data from Bitcoin Magazine Pro, the Bitcoin treasury reserves of listed companies have exceeded 768,500, with a value of over US$82 billion.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09767-3.86%
Propy
PRO$0.6957-3.80%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0713-4.80%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 21:46
Share

Trending News

More

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Publicly listed companies have more than 768,500 Bitcoins in their treasury, worth more than $82 billion

Chainlink and Solv Partner to Launch Secure Exchange Rate, Improving Wrapped Asset Transparency

Sonic (S) Approves $150M Token Issuance for Groundbreaking US ETF Goals