Ambush "Trump's inauguration"? An article sorting out the new government's crypto team and related concept coins

By: PANews
2025/01/07 11:45
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.431-2.45%
MAY
MAY$0.04314-2.96%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002547-9.19%

Ambush "Trump's inauguration"? An article sorting out the new government's crypto team and related concept coins

Author: Weilin, PANews

The Republican president-elect of the United States, Trump, will attend the inauguration ceremony in 13 days, on January 20. This is the first time that a US president who supports cryptocurrency has been elected. Trump's team also has many politicians who support cryptocurrency, such as the new SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, the first White House artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency director David Sacks, and Musk, one of the directors of the Department of Government Efficiency, and so on.

With this important event, which tokens and meme coins of related crypto projects may be worth paying attention to and planning? In this article, PANews sorted out a series of potential concept coins and meme coins based on the core relationships of Trump in the new government.

(Note: This article does not constitute any investment advice. Memecoin fluctuates greatly, so users must research DYOR on their own.)

Trump related concepts

Ambush "Trump's inauguration"? An article sorting out the new government's crypto team and related concept coins

The meme coins MAGA (TRUMP) and MAGA Hat (MAGA), which were inspired by Trump’s concept, have become the leading tokens of American concept meme coins. As of January 6, MAGA (TRUMP) and MAGA Hat (MAGA) rose 20.82% and 12.12% respectively in one day.

MAGA (TRUMP)

At the end of February last year, MAGA (TRUMP) saw a significant rise, benefiting from the upward trend of the overall meme coin market at the time. At the end of May 2024, due to the influence of Trump's video remarks in support of cryptocurrency and Trump's NFT dinner, TRUMP rose sharply again and hit an all-time high of $17.51 on June 1.

Current price : $3.12

Current market value : $141 million

MAGA Hat (MAGA)

The MAGA hat was launched by Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign. It has the campaign slogan "Make America Great Again" printed in white capital letters on a red background. Since then, it has become a symbol of Trump's MAGA movement.

Current price : $0.0001123

Current market value : $46.12 million

In addition, there are a number of tokens related to the Trump family’s DeFi project World Liberty Financial that are worth paying attention to, such as ETH, cbBTC, LINK, AAVE, ENA, ONDO , etc., which the project has recently purchased in large quantities.

Musk related concepts

Ambush "Trump's inauguration"? An article sorting out the new government's crypto team and related concept coins

Dogecoin DOGE

DOGE has become a potential investment target because of its same abbreviation as the Department of Government Efficiency established by Trump and to be led by Musk. In addition, Musk himself is also a loyal fan of Dogecoin.

Current price : $0.3827

Current market value : $56.4 billion

Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

A meme coin with the same name as the abbreviation of the Ministry of Government Efficiency

Current price : $0.2319

Current market value : $227 million

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)

PNUT is a meme coin based on a pet squirrel, which was euthanized by the New York Environmental Protection Agency due to rabies. On the first weekend of November last year, PNUT became the object of hype by Degens, and its market value exceeded $100 million in one day. Musk joined the mourning activities and sent tweets, which turned into a crusade against the Democratic Party. Musk tweeted on November 13 that "America was saved by a squirrel and meme coins", which triggered a surge in PNUT.

Current price : $0.7361

Current market value : $734 million

Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS)

On December 31, 2024, Musk changed his Twitter profile picture to a Pepe frog image and changed his name to Kekius Maximus, which attracted widespread attention. Musk also mentioned that he would name the new character of the game "Path of Exile" Kekius Maximus. According to netizens, the name Kekius Maximus has a certain relationship with the Pepe Meme culture. On January 2, the frog profile picture and the nickname "Kekius Maximus" of Musk X's account were changed back to his own name, and the related concept coins fell.

Current price: $0.09975

Current market value: $103 million

White House AI and encryption chief David Sacks related concepts

Ambush "Trump's inauguration"? An article sorting out the new government's crypto team and related concept coins

David Sacks, the White House's director of artificial intelligence and encryption, was a co-founder of PayPal , a member of the well-known "PayPal Mafia" and a close friend of Musk. It is reported that Sacks himself is also a supporter of SOL.

dYdX (DYDX)

dYdX is one of the projects invested by Craft Ventures founded by David Sacks. On December 6, 2024, DYDX rose 30% following Sacks' appointment.

Current price : $1.60

Current market value : $1.15 billion

Handshake (HNS)

Handshake is also one of the projects invested by Craft Ventures, a company owned by Sacks.

Current price : $0.01011

Current market value: $6.51 million

0x Protocol (ZRX)

David Sacks is an advisor to 0x Protocol, whose token is ZRX.

Current price : $0.5336

Current market value : $453 million

In addition, meme coins related to Sacks’s concept include David Sacks (SACKS), with a current market value of $549,900; and Crypto Czar (CZAR), with a current market value of $396,000.

In addition, there are MOOSE and GUS, two meme coins related to David Sacks' pet dog. Sacks once used Moose to interact with the project party, and also tweeted about Gus on the X platform. MOOSE's current market value is 1.3 million US dollars, and GUS's current market value is 36,000 US dollars

Ambush "Trump's inauguration"? An article sorting out the new government's crypto team and related concept coins

New SEC Chairman Paul Atkins

Ambush "Trump's inauguration"? An article sorting out the new government's crypto team and related concept coins

Reserve Rights (RSR)

Paul Atkins was once an advisor to the Reserve Protocol, so RSR is considered to be linked to it. On December 4, 2024, RSR surged 88% due to rumors that Atkins would become the chairman of the SEC.

Current price : $0.017

Current market value : $896 million

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.411-2.60%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002549-9.19%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 13:40
Share
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003375-2.31%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001554-0.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01218-3.56%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
Share
SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum

SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, said at the DigiAssets 2025 conference that "SOL will surpass ETH", and at the same
Solana
SOL$199.72-2.60%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0669-10.44%
Ethereum
ETH$4,357.58-2.62%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 22:54
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

MUTM Is Nearing Price Explosion: Price Prediction If Mutuum Finance Breaks $0.50 In 2025