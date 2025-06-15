Consensys founder: ETH has been discussed frequently recently due to the improvement of the US regulatory environment By: PANews 2025/06/15 17:37

PANews reported on June 15 that Joseph Robin, founder of Consensys and co-founder of Ethereum, responded to the community's statement that he had recently been under pressure from ETH and therefore frequently posted for discussion. He said: The reason why ETH was discussed less frequently before was because Gary Gensler, former chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, did not recommend public discussion, and regulators launched an investigation into Ethereum and the decentralized ecosystem. But now that the U.S. regulatory environment has improved, we can speak more freely, and we have always been very outspoken. We also hope that the community can express their concerns to Ethereum, Consensys, and decentralized protocols to jointly solve the problem.